Exclusive-Shell, Trinidad weigh Venezuela's natural gas investment demands

Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga
Updated ·3 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver

By Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shell and Trinidad and Tobago's National Gas Company (NGC) are close to agreeing to credit Venezuela's state-run oil firm for its $1 billion investment in a gas field the three want to jointly develop, four people close to the discussions said.

If agreed, the move could help speed a long-stalled offshore development. The U.S. in January granted Venezuela's PDVSA, Shell and NGC a two-year authorization to revive the project, which could boost Trinidad and Tobago's gas processing and exports.

Negotiations between the trio initially had progressed little over a U.S. demand that the proposed Dragon gas project exclude cash payments to Venezuela or its state companies. That remains a hurdle, though Trinidad has asked the Biden administration to reconsider.

Much of the $1 billion that Venezuela wants recognized as its contribution belongs to a nearly-completed gas line connecting the offshore field to Venezuela's shore, two of the people said. The field is in Venezuelan waters and past efforts to find partners for its development stumbled over PDVSA's demands for compensation.

Shell and NGC have not given final word to PDVSA on the reimbursement, but are prepared to pay for "all legitimate claims," one of the sources said.

PDVSA in 2013 finished testing gas output at Dragon, whose reserves it estimated at 4.2 trillion cubic feet. But the field has never been commercially active due to Venezuela's lack of capital and, more recently, U.S sanctions.

Shell and NGC confirmed the parties are holding negotiations, but declined to elaborate.

"Discussions on the Dragon project involving the governments of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago and Shell are ongoing and commercially confidential," Shell told Reuters.

Trinidad's Energy Minister Stuart Young met Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro last week, the Venezuelan government said on social media.

PDVSA, Venezuela's oil ministry and Trinidad's energy ministry did not reply to requests for comment. The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said its overall Venezuela sanctions policy remains in place to limit revenue flows to Maduro with the goal of "encouraging a return to democracy in Venezuela."

SHOW ME THE MONEY

Trinidad's Prime Minister Keith Rowley in January suggested it could pay for the gas in humanitarian goods, including food and medicine.

Venezuela, however, has insisted it will not accept any deal exclusively based on barter, the sources said.

"PDVSA has said they want part of the payment for the gas in cash and the other part in kind," a sources said.

In May, Trinidad's government asked U.S. officials to amend some license terms related to Dragon's expected proceeds.

But Washington has remained reluctant to consider any license changes until there is further progress in negotiations, another person said.

Under the terms agreed to date, Shell would become field operator with NGC and PDVSA holding equity stakes. PDVSA, which holds a license issued by Venezuela for development, would bring in Shell and NGC as partners under that authorization.

The parties are considering two separate gas lines: A line now partially built to transport PDVSA's portion of the gas to Guiria, on Venezuela's eastern coast. A second could connect to Shell's Hibiscus field on Trinidad's side, allowing gas to flow to Trinidad, the people said.

Venezuela also has suggested that all the gas pass through Guiria, so only an additional short pipeline would be needed to link Guiria to Point Fortin, home of Trinidad's liquefied natural gas export plants.

That option would allow PDVSA to transport and process the gas on Venezuela's shore, keeping what it needs to supply the domestic market and exporting gas liquids that could be produced in future project stages.

However, the other parties have not preferred that option, the people said.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga in Houston, additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • China plans $40 billion fund for its chip industry

    It follows continued trade sanctions from the US.

  • Bring 'Wheel of Fortune' at home with this deluxe mutli-game arcade cabinet (exclusive)

    Pat Sajak and Vanna White are not included but latest Arcade1Up lets you spin the wheel and play popular casino games all in one.

  • Meta to deprecate Facebook News in the U.K., Germany, and France

    Meta today announced that it will be pulling the plug on Facebook News in the U.K., Germany, and France starting in early December. Facebook News, for the uninitiated, is a curated news section for publishers introduced by Meta back in 2019, existing in its own dedicated tab within the main Facebook interface. It was first introduced in its domestic U.S. market, before going international starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France.

  • Intel and Tower ink major foundry deal, $300M investment after Intel cancels its $5.4B Tower acquisition

    Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.

  • Harmonya bags $20M to decipher product data for CPG brands

    This is where Harmonya comes in. The software company, based in New York with an office in Tel Aviv, provides retail and CPG companies with AI-powered product data enrichment, categorization and insights. “From a data standpoint, there is no single truth when it comes to products and product data, and the fact that various stakeholders along the entire value chain of commerce — and even within the same organizations — have different ways of categorizing and classifying products,” said Cem Kent, co-founder and CEO of Harmonya, in an email interview.

  • 2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles

    2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles. This trim becomes the long-distance range leader in the Rivian lineup.

  • The Morning After: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV

    The biggest news stories this morning: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV, Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Spotify may lock white noise podcasters out of its ad program.

  • A closer look at e/OS: Murena's privacy-first 'deGoogled' Android alternative

    Murena is in the business of deGoogling Android smartphones in the name of privacy. Murena can even sell you a deGoogled (Google) Pixel which comes purged of the usual Google services -- with no Play Store, Chrome browser, Google Maps etc -- and running its alternative /e/OS, rather than mainstream Android. The combo seems a bit of a throwback to ideas that swirled around the Android-compatible Sailfish OS and Jolla Phone -- remember 'em!

  • The 120+ best Labor Day sales that are still live

    We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.

  • The most important driver of stock prices is on the rise: Morning Brief

    Earnings are the most important driver of stock prices over the long run, and forecasts are on the rise.

  • Catalyst Fund reaches first close to back climate-tech startups in Africa

    The Catalyst Fund has reached the first close of its $40 million fund intended for investment in climate startups in Africa. The fund announced today an initial close of $8.6 million with the backing of FSD Africa Investments (FSDAi), Cisco Foundation, USAID Prosper Africa, and tech investor Andrew Bredenkamp.

  • Atomicwork connects workers and their companies

    Atomicwork wants to help with an AI assistant that automates many of those workflows. The San Francisco and Singapore-based company launched today from stealth with $11 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners. Storm Ventures, Neon Fund and angel investors also participated.

  • Nintendo's new mobile game lets you pluck Pikmin on your browser

    Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser

  • Kotani gets $2M pre-seed to help African workers send money home via crypto -- without the internet

    Of the many lofty promises of cryptocurrency, one of the most commendable ones is its potential to bring financial inclusion to underserved users. Nairobi-based Kotani Pay is a crypto payments startup with a vision to make cross-border remittances easier for the large underbanked populations in Africa. The two-year-old startup is targeting a use case that concerns the livelihood of hundreds of millions of people including in Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and South Africa.

  • Telecom companies in India want tech firms to pay for network usage

    Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" towards telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.

  • Guardians’ David Fry becomes first true position player to pitch 4 innings since 1988 in blowout loss to Twins

    David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday night.

  • Max Q: An inside look at Astra's Apollo Fusion acquisition

    Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, are being sued by an institutional investor over hefty launch contracts the company awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin.

  • New NIL bill draft targets collectives with threat of perjury for non-compliance

    College leaders were hoping to push through legislation this fall before the presidential election season, when congressional action normally comes to a crawl.

  • IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend at Laguna Seca

    The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

  • Hero MotoCorp to increase stake in Ather with fresh $66.5 million investment

    Hero MotoCorp, the world's top two-wheeler maker, said on Monday it plans to invest up to $66.5 million in Ather Energy, a promising electric vehicle startup in India whose fast-growing fortune had to hit brake after a local policy change. Hero MotoCorp, which already owns a 33.1% stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy, disclosed (PDF) in a stock exchange filing that its board of directors had approved a fresh investment of up to $66.5 million in the rights issue of Ather Energy. Prior to the new investment, Ather Energy has raised $336 million over the years from investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and India's quasi-sovereign fund NIIF, according to Tracxn.