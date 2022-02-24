Exclusive-Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game -sources

FILE PHOTO: A person stands in front of a signage of Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming group Sea Ltd's, in Singapore
Fanny Potkin and Aditya Kalra
·3 min read

By Fanny Potkin and Aditya Kalra

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Singapore has raised concerns with India about its ban of popular gaming app "Free Fire", owned by technology group Sea Ltd, in the first sign of diplomatic intervention after the move spooked investors, four sources told Reuters.

After the ban, the market value of the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm dropped by $16 billion in a single day, and investors worry India could extend it to Sea's e-commerce app, Shopee, which recently launched in the country.

The sources, who include two Indian government officials, said Singapore had asked Indian authorities why the app had been targeted in a widening crackdown on Chinese apps, even though Sea has its headquarters in the wealthy city state.

Singapore had queried if the app "was banned unintenationally," said one of the Indian officials aware of the diplomatic initiative.

The concerns, raised with India's external affairs ministry, were routed to the information technology (IT) department which ordered the ban, the two Indian sources said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said they did not know how, and if, the Indian government planned to reply to Singapore's concerns.

Spokespersons for the Singapore government and Sea did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. India's IT department, its external affairs ministry and the office of the main government spokesperson also did not respond.

India blocked "Free Fire" this month among a group of 54 apps it believes were sending user data to servers in China, government sources told Reuters.

China responded by expressing serious concern and saying it hoped India would treat all foreign investors in a non-discriminatory manner.

In its response to the ban, Sea told Reuters at the time, "We do not transfer to, or store any data of our Indian users in, China," adding that it was a Singapore company that complied with Indian law.

India's initial ban of 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, came after a border clash with China in 2020, and was widened this month to a total of 321, with Free Fire among them.

KEY MARKET

India is the top market for both Free Fire and one of its more premium versions, Free Fire MAX, going by number of downloads, data from analytics firm SensorTower shows. But India made up just 2.6% of Sea's mobile-game net sales in 2021.

Sea was caught off guard by India's ban, sources have said.

Alphabet Inc's Google told Sea and other companies about India's ban, prompting the Singapore firm to ask the U.S. search giant why its app had been removed from the Play Store in India, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

In response, Google told Sea it was following the orders of the Indian government and could not disclose more, the person added. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Sea has also sent a letter to India's technology ministry seeking clarification. Two people briefed on the letter said it described the company as a "Singaporean" firm that did not park data in China.

Sea was founded in Singapore in 2009 as gaming publisher Garena and its founders are Chinese-born Singapore citizens.

The premium version of the game, Free Fire MAX, is now the most downloaded mobile game in India, and is still available on Google's India Play Store.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Aditya Kalra; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Munsif Vengattil)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Plans for $90 Billion Aramco Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has kicked off discussions about how to monetize its roughly $90 billion stake in the world’s largest energy company as it seeks to raise funds for ambitious investment goals, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russ

  • Trump says China 'absolutely' going after Taiwan after Russia-Ukraine 'disaster'

    Former President Trump said Tuesday on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" that "China’s going to be next" to move aggressively on the world stage after the Russia-Ukraine "disaster."

  • Lloyds Misses Profit Estimate, Plans Buyback and New Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapLloyds Banking Group Plc reported lower than expected profit in the fourth quarter, with one-time charges taking the shine off growth in lending, a new

  • Family of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan react to verdict

    Jason Dane Brown has been found guilty of murder. Rafael Sanchez has reaction from Lt. Aaron Allan's family.

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With

  • Explainer-Why is a US infrastructure grant behind protests in Nepal?

    Nepal's parliament is set to begin debates on Thursday on an agreement for a $500 million grant from the United States, with a vote that could break the governing alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who took over in July last year. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide a $500 million grant to fund a 300-km (187-mile) electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal. The grant is part of an international agreement and is to be governed by the principles of international law.

  • European Stocks Set for Correction on Russia’s Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled along with equity around the world, set to enter into a technical correction, as investors exited risk assets after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent Scales

  • Coinbase Earnings Are Coming. How Bitcoin Could Ruin the Party.

    The crypto exchange should have a profitable quarter. But the stock is tied to Bitcoin—and analysts predict tougher times ahead for both.

  • Chip Supplier to Apple, Intel Warns of Tight Capacity Till 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimicron Technology Corp., an obscure but critical player in making semiconductors, said that demand for high-performance computing chips is so strong that its production capacity will be strained for the next five years. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud

  • Pakistan PM flies to Moscow to advance pipeline project

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Moscow on Wednesday to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies, an official said. Khan's trip to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss issues including economic cooperation comes hours after a number of Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine. "Both countries are eager to launch the project at the earliest," Pakistan's energy ministry spokesman told Reuters about the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

  • Russia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, including shelling from Belarus across northern border, have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Rus

  • Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips are a huge step forward

    After unveiling its beefy H-series 12th-gen laptop chips during CES, Intel is finally ready to shed more light on its new U and P-series CPUs for ultraportables.

  • Meta's Zuckerberg unveils AI projects aimed at building metaverse future

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta is working on artificial intelligence research to generate worlds through speech, improve how people chat to voice assistants and translate between languages, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, as he sketched out key steps to building the metaverse. Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet. Zuckerberg said Meta was working on a new class of generative AI models that will allow people to describe a world and generate aspects of it.

  • India's Crypto Advertising Guidelines Are Out

    India's advertising watchdog had been framing guidelines for virtual digital assets.

  • Alibaba to reward NFTs in its first blockchain game

    Alibaba is rewarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its first blockchain game Ant Adventure, which can be played through the Alipay mobile application, one of China’s leading mobile payment providers. See related article: Ant Group’s NFT arm punishes users for digital collectible resales Fast facts Ant Adventure is powered by Alibaba’s blockchain AntChain, and takes users […]

  • So What If Part of Bitcoin's Code Was State-Funded?

    Adam Tooze asked if bitcoin politics is self-deluded. Cypherpunks are just resourceful.

  • Russia-backed hackers behind powerful new malware, UK and US say

    Report comes as Ukraine faces cyber-attack and allies brace for state-sponsored hacks Ukrainian people and supporters protest over the Russian threat of invasion outside the Russian embassy in London. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian A cyber report published by intelligence agencies in the UK and US on Wednesday has attributed insidious new malware to a notorious Russia-backed hacking group. The findings come amid concerns of potential Russian cyber-attacks against Ukraine as the threat of

  • What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains

    The sun is setting on 3G networks. Ted/Flickr, CC BY-NCOn Feb. 22, 2022, AT&T is scheduled to turn off its 3G cellular network. T-Mobile is scheduled to turn its off on July 1, 2022, and Verizon is slated to follow suit on Dec. 31, 2022. The vast majority of cellphones in service operate on 4G/LTE networks, and the world has begun the transition to 5G, but as many as 10 million phones in the U.S. still rely on 3G service. In addition, the cellular network functions of some older devices like Kin

  • StarkWare Launches Layer 2 Product StarkNet on Ethereum

    StarkNet uses rollups to squash Ethereum’s crushing gas fees