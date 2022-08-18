Exclusive: Somerset police execute search warrant at attorney's office

Somerset Borough police executed a search warrant at attorney Jon Barkman's office along North Center Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Barkman has been practicing law in Somerset County since 1975. He was Somerset district judge for several years.

The items listed in the search warrant dealt with a child pornography investigation. The items listed for seizure by law enforcement included computers and personal data assistants such as tablets, cellphones and associated electronic media. Other items listed on the search warrant for seizure were modems, printers, scanners, digital cameras, video cameras and camcorders and other image capturing and reproducing devices, and for child pornography.

Barkman has been under investigation for months, according to Somerset police officials.

Somerset sought the search warrant of Barkman's office. The deputy attorney general approved the request. Somerset District Judge Ken Johnson issued the warrant.

It is a common practice when the state's attorney general's office gets involved in an investigation of a member of the legal community to reassure the public that there is no conflict of interest in the action.

More details to follow.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Long-time Somerset attorney's office searched for child porn