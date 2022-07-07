Exclusive-Spirit to postpone Frontier deal vote as JetBlue talks progress - sources

Anirban Sen and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

By Anirban Sen and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc will postpone a shareholder vote scheduled for Friday on its $2.4 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc so it can continue negotiations about selling itself to JetBlue Airways Corp instead, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Spirit shareholder vote, which has been delayed twice before, is expected to be pushed back by several days to give Spirit and JetBlue time to finalize a deal, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The delay is a boon for JetBlue, which submitted a sweetened $3.7 billion all-cash bid to acquire Spirit last month. Spirit has been reluctant to accept JetBlue's offer, even though it is financially more attractive than the proposed Frontier deal, because of concerns that antitrust regulators may reject it, according to the sources.

JetBlue is already facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department over its partnership with American Airlines in the New York and Boston areas.

The Frontier deal is also expected to face antitrust scrutiny. But Spirit and some analysts say that deal has a better chance of getting a nod from regulators.

There is no certainty JetBlue will provide Spirit the necessary assurances on the regulatory front to reach a deal and Frontier, which has already improved its offer, may come back with a new bid, the sources added.

Spokespeople for the companies declined to comment.

Spirit has been the target of a bruising takeover battle between Frontier and JetBlue since it first announced a deal with Frontier in February.

Both bidders view Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints and reshape the U.S. airline industry, which is largely dominated by four domestic carriers. An acquisition by either bidder would create the fifth largest U.S. airline, at a time when the industry is currently grappling with labor and aircraft shortages.

Last week, Spirit was forced to postpone the shareholder vote until July 8. The sources said it did not have enough shareholders to back the Frontier deal at the time.

Frontier, led by influential airline investor Bill Franke, and JetBlue have repeatedly tried to outbid each other over the past few months.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Orlando International Airport lands big federal grant for more gates, expansion

    Orlando International Airport was one of 85 U.S. airports to get a federal grant this month to help expand capacity and improve access. Central Florida' primary air hub on July 7 was awarded $50 million from nearly $1 billion in President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds, which are being distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration, will "expand capacity at our nation’s airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities," said a news release.

  • Best camera drone under $100 gets a rare double discount – get one for $40

    Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called NEHEME happens to be the manufacturer of one of the best-selling FHD quadcopter drones on Amazon’s entire website right now. In fact, it’s our pick for the best camera drone under $100. Think about how many drones are sold online at any given time. It’s … The post Best camera drone under $100 gets a rare double discount – get one for $40 appeared first on BGR.

  • Rocket Lab offers next-day shipping to space

    It wasn't long ago that orbital launches were something that took years of planning and months of tests and careful preparation. "Responsive launch capability was baked into the design of Electron and our launch sites since day one, and we’ve made strategic investments into vertical spacecraft manufacturing to enable this," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. Your company will, of course, have to be part of the program, and collaborate ahead of time with Rocket Lab on the exact specifications, orbit and other variables necessary to any successful launch.

  • Vandenberg missile test ends in explosion seconds after launch

    An investigative board is looking into the cause of the explosion.

  • NASA lost contact with a satellite on its way to the moon and is scrambling to reconnect to it

    NASA's CAPSTONE satellite was launched last week in the hope of testing out an orbit path for a much bigger mission to launch a lunar station.

  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.3% this week, taking five-year losses to 64%

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big...

  • Ben & Jerry's ice cream fight in Israel heats up

    One week after its parent company found a way to get Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the company known for its stance on social issues almost as much as for its Chunky Monkey ice cream is suing to block that from happening. Unilever announced that it was selling its interest in the Vermont ice cream maker to its Israeli licensee, which would market Ben & Jerry’s products with Hebrew and Arabic labels. In a Manhattan federal court this week, the ice cream maker said that Unilever’s maneuver “poses a risk” to the integrity of its brand.

  • Merck Is Now in Advanced Talks to Buy Cancer Biotech Seagen for $40 Billion: Report

    The two companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200-a-share, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Merck's Potential Buyout Of Seagen Expected Within Next Few Weeks: Report

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), and an agreement on a purchase is expected in the next few weeks, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The potential deal could be worth roughly $40 billion or more. Related: Merck/Seagen Potential Deal Talks Pick Up Speed. The report added that the companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200 a share. There is still no guarantee that the companies will reach an agreeme

  • Merck Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Seagen for Roughly $40 Billion or More

    A deal, potentially worth $40 billion or more, would help Merck broaden its lineup of cancer drugs, currently led by Keytruda.

  • California Water (CWT) Arm Gets Nod to Acquire HOH Utilities

    California Water's (CWT) unit, Hawaii Water Service, gets the approval to acquire the assets of HOH Utilities. California Water is likely to invest in infrastructure upgrades to provide quality services.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery to Sell Knoxville Office In Latest Cost-Saving Effort

    Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed plans to sell off its office complex in Knoxville, Tennessee. “Following a detailed evaluation, we have made the decision to sell our office building in Knoxville,” studio CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said in an internal memo to employees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The Knoxville headquarters was picked up by then […]

  • British government clears sensitive Ultra Electronics sale to US-based Advent

    Media reports said U.S. officials had threatened to limit intelligence cooperation if the sale was blocked by London.

  • UK watchdog investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision deal

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until Sept. 1 to make its phase 1 decision on whether the deal between the U.S. technology company and video-game maker Activision would reduce competition in the United Kingdom. "We're committed to answering questions from regulators and ultimately believe a thorough review will help the deal close with broad confidence, and that it will be positive for competition," Lisa Tanzi, corporate vice president and general counsel of Microsoft told Reuters in an emailed statement. Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Microsoft's Activision Blizzard bid faces UK antitrust probe

    Microsoft's acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard faces antitrust scrutiny in the U.K., where competition regulators said Wednesday they've opened an initial inquiry into the $69 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has started looking into whether the tie-up would result “in a substantial lessening of competition" in the United Kingdom. The U.S. tech giant announced in January that it was buying Activision Blizzard in a deal that would make it a bigger video game company than Nintendo but raised questions about its anti-competitive effects.

  • Musk’s Dispute With Twitter Over Bots Continues to Dog Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter Inc. may fall apart over his doubts that the company is accurately reporting the number of spam bots on the service, according to a report, even as company executives reiterated the number is low and tried to better explain how they calculate the figures.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke th

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In OPY Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:OHAA) Shares?

    Every investor in OPY Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:OHAA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Amazon makes Grubhub deal to give Prime members fee-free food

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has secured the right to buy a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's Grubhub and will offer no-fee access to the service for a year to U.S. Prime members, hoping to boost subscriptions with a renewed push into meal delivery. Announced ahead of Amazon's July "Prime Day" marketing blitz starting Tuesday, the deal lets the online retailer's loyalty club members use Grubhub without delivery fees on orders over $12 in more than 4,000 U.S. cities. Shareholders have demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub, which it bought last year for $5.8 billion.

  • Colombian Billionaire Drops Argos Bid, Maintains Sights on Medellin Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski scrapped his push to buy a stake in Grupo Argos SA as he focuses on other ways to take control of the country’s most influential business group.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Ma

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in nearly $40-billion deal - WSJ

    The companies are discussing a price above $200 a share for Seagen, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. At Wednesday's closing share price of $175, Seagen has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Merck did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours, while Seagen declined to comment.