Exclusive: Surveillance video reportedly captures two women vandalizing homes at Teakwood Villas

Action News Jax has obtained exclusive surveillance footage capturing what appears to be two women vandalizing homes at a local condo complex, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The incident occurred at Teakwood Villas on Bretta Street in Arlington.

Neighbors are reportedly outraged by the vandalism, particularly given the impact it has had on the community.

One home belongs to an 80-year-old woman who is currently in the hospital fighting cancer.

One neighbor expressed, “It’s just wrong,” while another stated, “To vandalize a property, I think it’s unnecessary.”

In the surveillance video, which has been blurred to protect identities as no one has been accused of a crime at this time, one woman can be seen walking with spray-paint cans in front of the homes. Another woman is captured smiling as she approaches the home with a spray paint can, only to turn around upon realizing she is being recorded. She is then seen fleeing the scene, catching a ride.

Tracy Collins, an investor and resident at the condominium complex, stated how the condos were scheduled to get a makeover in a week. But not like this.

“Six homes they destroyed. Six homes where people are going to have to pay out of the HOA funds. Funds that were going to be used for our relativization project to get it back to normal. We want them brought to justice, and we want them to pay.” Collins asserted.

Collins stated that the two girls were spotted Saturday evening.

Collins said, “When they saw me, they ran the other way. I got upstairs to my room I looked through my window. I saw them tagging and drawing stuff. When they noticed I was looking at them, they stopped.”

Charles Scott, another resident, offered a potential resolution, stating that if the perpetrators turn themselves in and pay for the damages, he would be willing to drop any charges against them.

Collins believes there may have been a third individual involved, as evidenced by a photo showing a man carrying spray paint cans at the same time as the women.

Residents are urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) or Crime Stoppers with any information regarding the incident.

Although Collins has filed a police report with JSO, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made at this time.

