EXCLUSIVE: Suspected child killer in 1987 Vallejo cold case arrested

KGO – San Francisco
0

"If I found out he died and I was able to show up and see him...I would not mourn, I'd spit in the man's face," said the niece of a man who investigators once interviewed for the 1987 murder of a 6-year-old Vallejo boy. He's now arrested in the case.

Recommended Stories