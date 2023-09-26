EXCLUSIVE: Suspected child killer in 1987 Vallejo cold case arrested

TechCrunch

Kneron, which is developing AI chips to power self-driving cars, among other autonomous machines, today announced that it raised $49 million in an extension to its Series B round from investors including Foxconn, Alltek, Horizon Ventures, Liteon Technology Corp, Adata and Palpilot. Kneron's CEO, Albert Liu, says that the new tranche, which brings Kneron's total raised to $190 million, will be put toward bolstering Kneron's go-to-market efforts in the automotive industry and expanding the size of its team, with an emphasis on the R&D division. "The need for chips in the automotive market is robust, and the rapid growth of AI in generative applications is driving the need for AI chips," Liu told TechCrunch in an email interview.