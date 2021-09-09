Exclusive-Tech woes will delay around $3 billion in U.S. Justice Department grants-documents

FILE PHOTO: The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Technological glitches will cause the U.S. Justice Department to be late in paying out around $3 billion in grants that fund programs such as victims services and criminal justice research, according to internal documents seen by Reuters.

The problems with the grant management system known as "JustGrants https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-47-billion-grant-programs-tech-woes-take-toll-justice-groups-2021-07-12" are delaying more than half of the criminal justice grants to municipalities, states, research institutions and non-profits that the department would normally award by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The documents reveal ongoing woes in the administration of its $4.7 billion grant program first reported by Reuters in July that led the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles Grassley, to call for a probe https://www.reuters.com/world/us/top-us-senator-demands-inquiry-into-justice-dept-grants-system-2021-07-21 of the program. The department's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, later said his office would audit https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-watchdog-launches-audit-into-troubled-grants-system-2021-08-04 the $115 million contract with General Dynamics Corp to build JustGrants.

The Justice Department said in internal planning records it will be forced to give out the money on a rolling basis, and will only aim to award about $1.4 billion by Sept. 30. The bulk of that money entails grants designated to help victims of crime.

Another roughly $560 million be awarded by Oct. 31 and the rest of the funds, more than $2.5 billion, are targeted to be awarded by Dec. 31, according to the draft documents.

The internal planning documents are still in the draft stage, and the total amounts could still change.

The migration to the new grants management system "has resulted in unfortunate delays in grant application and processing times," the department wrote in a draft notice that will be sent to staff.

"We recognize that any such delay for any grant award is not optimal and that you are all doing everything you can to ensure that grantees receive awards by Sept. 30," the document says.

The Justice Department is expected to formally notify staff, as well as lawmakers and grantees about the delays in funding in the near future.

A Justice Department spokesman had no immediate comment.

The "JustGrants" system has been plagued with glitches since its October 2020 launch, making it hard for grantees to file applications or upload crucial financial reports required in order to access their funding.

Reuters in July reported that some grant recipients had faced months-long delays accessing their awards due to problems with JustGrants, prompting multiple complaints to Congress and the Justice Department's inspector general.

When the department's inspector general announced its audit of the General Dynamics contract, a spokesman for the company said it was working with the department "to deliver a modernized JustGrants system" and the work was being completed "in line with the implementation roadmap and schedule" laid out by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department awards some $4.7 billion in grants each year to help fund everything from body-worn cameras for police to transitional housing for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking victims.

Critics say the problems with JustGrants could hinder President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Congress to appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for additional Justice Department grant programs, including $300 million to help law enforcement hire more police officers.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Detectives spent months watching this Broward house. Bust nets weapons, $73K in cash, jewels

    For the better part of 2021, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the goings-on at a home near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

  • Supervisor Hilda Solis: 'There but for the grace of God go I'

    Supervisor Hilda Solis took comfort in Congress' impulse to come together after the attacks of Sept. 11, but lamented that not everyone in the country got to share in that unifying spirit.

  • U.S. Senator Klobuchar says she had breast cancer but has recovered

    Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said on Thursday she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year but after months of treatment her doctors have concluded she has a low risk of the disease re-emerging. Klobuchar, 61, is a leading figure in the Democratic Party and made her own run for the party's 2000 presidential nomination eventually won by Biden. A former prosecutor, she has represented Minnesota in the Senate since 2007.

  • Butt Carving Hate Crime Victim Now Says He Made Up the Entire Incident

    From the start of the investigation, police were suspicious about the man and his claims.

  • SWAT officers respond to home in Scripps Ranch

    A domestic assault suspect was holed up in a Scripps Ranch home and refusing to surrender on Wednesday, prompting San Diego SWAT officers to respond.

  • UK offers cash for CSAM detection tech targeted at E2E encryption

    The U.K. government is preparing to spend over half a million dollars to encourage the development of detection technologies for child sexual exploitation material (CSAM) that can be bolted on to end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms to scan for the illegal material, as part of its ongoing policy push around internet and child safety. In a joint initiative today, the Home Office and the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) announced a "Tech Safety Challenge Fund" -- which will distribute up to £425,000 (~$584,000) to five organizations (£85,000/$117,000 each) to develop "innovative technology to keep children safe in environments such as online messaging platforms with end-to-end encryption".

  • 'Football Manager 2022' will be on Game Pass for PC at launch

    When Football Manager 2022 debuts on November 9th, it will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one, Sega announced on Thursday.

  • U.S. and Mexico resume economic talks halted by Trump with focus on labor, border

    (Reuters) -The United States and Mexico on Thursday resumed high-level economic talks for the first time in four years as the two sides signaled they need greater cooperation to combat the challenges of climate change, workers' rights and immigration. The so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) will seek to pursue economic opportunities beyond the trade issues covered in the new North America trade agreement — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — that took effect in 2020. Vice President Kamala Harris noted much has happened since the last high-level economic talks, which former President Donald Trump ditched after he accused Mexico of sending criminals over the border.

  • Supreme Court halts execution of inmate over pastor’s role

    The Supreme Court halted the execution of a Texas prisoner who requested that his pastor lay hands on him when his execution is carried out.

  • White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency

    The White House has withdrawn President Joe Biden's nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. Chipman had faced strong Republican opposition in the Senate, undermining his chances of winning confirmation in a chamber only narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats. Republicans generally oppose gun control measures.

  • Donald Trump endorses Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hageman in GOP primary against Liz Cheney

    Former President Donald Trump has vowed vengeance on all 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him. Rip. Liz Cheney leads that list.

  • Democrats will not raise debt limit in $3.5 trillion bill -Pelosi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats will not include a provision to raise the federal government's borrowing limit in a $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" spending measure they hope to pass this autumn, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday. Pelosi said the $28.5 trillion debt limit must be raised, but told a news conference she would not say whether this would be included in a must-pass bill to keep the government running, expected at the end of September. "I am not here to talk about where" the debt limit would be raised, "but it won't be in reconciliation," she told reporters.

  • Lifting debt limit would pay Trump 'credit card' -Pelosi

    Pelosi said the $28.5 trillion debt limit must be raised, but told a news conference she would not say whether this would be included in a must-pass bill to keep the government running, expected at the end of September."We won't be putting it in reconciliation, no," she told reporters. Democrats are currently crafting the reconciliation package, a sweeping social spending bill, and hope to pass it in the coming weeks.

  • Trump endorses challenger to Republican Cheney in Wyoming House race

    Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman's bid on Thursday to unseat U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was the highest-profile Republican to seek Trump's removal from office on a charge he incited the U.S. Capitol riot. Hageman was the fifth candidate Trump has backed to challenge a Republican congressional incumbent, part of his efforts to assert dominance over the Republican Party after losing his November re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's fire has been focused on the 10 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

  • 3-year-old boy killed after 150 shots fired into N.C. home, police say

    Asiah Figueroa's 4-year-old sister, who was grazed in the drive-by shooting in Charlotte, is expected to survive, officials said.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans kick-start 2020 election review with hearing

    Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania will kick off an "election integrity" investigation with a public hearing on Thursday, joining partisan efforts in other battleground states to cast doubts on former President Donald Trump's November election loss. The hearing at the State Capitol in Harrisburg is expected to lay the groundwork for an expansive review into the November presidential vote in the state, which Trump lost to Democratic President Joe Biden by nearly 81,000 votes.

  • Biden to withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to head ATF after bipartisan pushback

    The Biden administration will withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after bipartisan pushback, the Washington Post reports. Driving the news: President Biden nominated Chipman, a gun control advocate, in April to head the agency, which has not had a permanent director since 2015 and is considered a force within the federal government to combat gun violence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.