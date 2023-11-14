Exclusive: Teen boy was shot at house Jakarah Lopez-Moore disappeared from, a year earlier

A Rochester teen, Chance Mosley, was shot and killed in November 2022. His upcoming trial, almost a year later, shines a light on a possible connection or just a terrible coincidence between his shooting and the recent disappearance and death of Jakarah Lopez-Moore.

Are their cases related? Was her murder connected?

At this time, the police are saying they don't have any indication of a tie between the two.

"That (Mosley) murder case is currently pending trial," Lt. Greg Bello said via email. "I'm not in a position to disclose any information regarding possible witnesses. Any inquires regarding that case must go through the Monroe County's District Attorneys Office."

Does that mean there's so much violence in her neighborhood north of downtown Rochester that deadly crime can visit your personal circle twice in a single year by sheer bad luck?

Here's what we know so far:

Who was shot in Rochester that night?

On Nov. 1, 2022, 17-year-old Chance Mosley was shot and killed at a Weld Street house, according to RPD's open data portal. Mosley was reported to have been found on the porch of the Weld Street house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

That's the same neighborhood house Jakarah Lopez-Moore went missing from almost a year after Mosley's killing. Her body was later found in a wooded area behind an industrial complex on Oct. 14, 2023.

Who is on trial for killing Chance Mosley?

Raymar Alexander, 16, was arrested and charged with the shooting of Chance Mosley. He is awaiting trial.

According to the felony indictment, Alexander is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is accused of shooting Mosley multiple times in the upper torso and legs with a 9 mm handgun.

The Rochester Police Department said Alexander accidentally shot himself in the arm during the encounter and that he was treated for his injuries at Rochester General Hospital.

The indictment alleges that civilian witnesses identified Alexander as the shooter, though these witnesses were not named. Alexander's trial was set for Nov. 17, but was postponed.

Watch the funeral services for Chance: Antioch Church service for Mosley

How is this case connected to Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

A Facebook post uploaded by a family member of Mosley first drew attention to the connection in Jakarah's case, but there's not a lot of information that has been made known to the public. The D&C chased down public records that confirmed the location connection, which has not been published in the media previously.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, but in it, the person wrote that Jakarah was a witness in the shooting. People in the comments wrote that she was working with investigators, but at this time it's unclear what her involvement was.

RPD said they don't have information at this time that the two crimes are related.

Police do not say if she was working with them at some point. And they don't have any significant evidence that the two incidents are not linked.

They are saying they haven't found a concrete tie yet beyond the location in common.

This image is an example of a 9 mm handgun from a different New York criminal case.

From Lt. Bello:

"Our investigators have looked into a possible connection between the murders and at this point all indicators are that they are not related to each other.

"Regarding protections for at risk witnesses, protection programs are situation dependent and include a variety of resources from RPD, DA's office, and ATF.

"I'm unable to disclose a specific person's possible role or what potential services that may or may not have been offered or accepted. I'm sorry I can't be helpful on that angle of things. But again ... we have NO indications that the incidents are linked."

We followed up with Bello for more explanation and asked for an autopsy report for Jakarah. Here's part of what he said:

"At our initial press conference with Captain Umbrino we talked about the need to withhold some specific information that potentially only the killer would know and to try and protect investigative steps associated with that information. Her cause of death is one of those protected pieces of info.

... In a case like this or some others where the killing potentially occurred in a secluded setting, we typically don't release it publicly because only the killer or someone involved in the killing would know. That's huge when ruling out possible false confessions/suspect leads as well as possibly validating info from possible suspects/witnesses.

It's always a balance with informing the public and we recognize that, but we must think of the victim first and doing our best to ensure justice for her."

Rochester young adults question police, city protection

Regardless of whether this apparent connection is related to her murder, it speaks to a larger issue of violence and trauma Rochester teens face. At her funeral service, friends talked about whether enough was being done on the topic in Rochester.

Jakarah herself was worried about the violence in Rochester, based on our extensive reporting. It's clear that her fears were valid.

A few questions remain, ones we will explore:

Are these two deaths related?

How safe do people living on Weld Street feel?

EXCLUSIVE: Mom of accused Cornell student opens up about son's mental health, apology in exclusive interview

Downtown BID: Rochester BID change: Mayor's new outreach proposal ditches downtown ambassador program

— Madison Scott is a college journalist who is an intern with the Democrat and Chronicle. She has an interest in how the system helps or doesn't help families with missing loved ones. She can be reached at MDScott@gannett.com. Tell her if you have a good history book recommendation, especially about the Rochester region.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2 teen killings tied to same Rochester house a year apart. Connected?