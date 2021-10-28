Exclusive-Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory -sources

FILE PHOTO: A box of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona
Carl O'Donnell
·3 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, is waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve release of those doses. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said.

The exact number of doses sitting idle cannot be determined, the source said, because Emergent only makes raw vaccine substance and does not fill vials with finished product.

The FDA in April halted operations at Emergent's production facility after J&J's vaccine was found to be contaminated with material from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots, which were also being manufactured there at the time.

The contamination ruined about 15 million J&J doses and set back its U.S. vaccine rollout by weeks.

Material manufactured for the J&J vaccine at the Baltimore plant prior to the April shutdown and awaiting FDA approval could be enough to produce as many as 50 million shots, the two sources said. They asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

Of the 100 million doses worth of vaccine material Emergent described in an April Congressional hearing as being sidelined, the FDA has so far cleared nine batches of J&J's vaccine and three batches of AstraZeneca's. It has not disclosed how many doses were in those batches.

Emergent in late July said it would resume production of J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional FDA reviews, but has not provided updates on production or timing of potential shipments. [L1N2P535Q]

Emergent has begun making new vaccine substance, but the FDA has yet to provide guidance on when it plans to inspect the Baltimore facility, one of the sources said.

The FDA said in a statement that it conducted a limited inspection of Emergent's facility in July to confirm it had conducted corrective actions following the April production pause. A previous inspection had turned up a raft of sanitary, safety and bad manufacturing practice issues at the plant.

The agency said it has not yet authorized the facility to ship doses and continues to review batches made prior to the production halt. It has based its batch approvals on reviews of facility records and quality testing conducted by the manufacturer.

The FDA typically waits for a drug manufacturing facility to produce multiple batches of its product before conducting an inspection, according to a former FDA official who asked not to be named because she was not authorized to speak with the media.

Following the Emergent plant shutdown, J&J lowered its production target for 2021 to between 500 million and 600 million doses from around 1 billion. It expects to be able to make 1 billion doses annually starting next year.

J&J has not specified whether it needs Emergent to restart production to hit its 2022 target. It has another manufacturing facility in Leiden, Netherlands, and production agreements with other contract manufacturers, including Catalent Inc and India's Biological E.

The United States contracted with J&J for 100 million shots in 2020 and ordered an additional 100 million in March.

Last week, the FDA authorized J&J's vaccine as a booster for people who are already vaccinated but desire additional protection against COVID-19, including anyone over age 18 who originally received the company's single-dose shot.

Use of J&J's vaccine fell sharply in the United States after it was linked to a rare but potentially lethal blood clotting disorder.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil chiefs set to testify at landmark congressional hearing

    Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. Top officials at four major oil companies are testifying before the House Oversight Committee, along with leaders of the industry’s top lobbying group and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Company officials were expected to renew their commitment to fighting climate change.

  • Poll: 5% of unvaccinated adults have left a job due to a vaccination requirement

    As more businesses face vaccine requirements for COVID-19, a new survey shows few adults are leaving their jobs over such rules around coronavirus.

  • How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting

    The actor Alec Baldwin, haggard in a white beard and period garb as he played a wounded character named Harlan Rust, sat in a pew, working out how he would draw a long-barreled Colt .45 revolver across his body and aim it toward the movie camera. The camera wasn't rolling yet, but director Joel Souza peered over the shoulder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to see what it saw. Suddenly Hutchins was complaining about her stomach, grabbing her midsection and stumbling backward, saying she couldn't feel her legs.

  • 96-year-old woman on trial in Germany for suspected Nazi war crimes

    In what could be the last trial of its kind, a 96-year-old woman is on trial in Germany for suspected Nazi war crimes.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • That Tainted Halloween Candy Myth Just Won't Go Away

    As children go trick-or-treating, it is exceedingly unlikely that your neighbor will put a razor blade in an apple, poison a wrapped Snickers bar, or, in this year’s version of the same old story, swap THC-laced gummies for regular candy, tricking innocent youngsters into accidentally getting high. Historically, such acts have not just been rare, but very close to completely undocumented. The lack of evidence has done little to reassure parents, police and some in the media, who have repeated th

  • I talked to student loan borrowers who are terrified of payments restarting soon. Biden must give them an escape from an impossible situation by wiping their slate clean.

    The return of student loan repayments represents an impossible burden for so many Americans looking to become financially secure.

  • Germany's COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days - one of the metrics used to determine policy measures - stands at 130.2, up 12.2 points from 118.0 the previous day. New infections have been steadily creeping up since mid-October.

  • The new US travel rules exclude recipients of two popular vaccines

    The Biden administration announced it will ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US, but only those with certain doses.

  • CDC says some immunocompromised people can get fourth COVID shot

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidelines Tuesday that some immunocompromised people who have received either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines will be able to get a fourth shot. Details: People over 18 who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" and have received three doses of an mRNA vaccine may get a fourth shot (of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) at least six months after getting their third Pfizer or Moderna dose, per th

  • Immunocompromised Americans who had a 3rd COVID-19 shot can now get a 4th, CDC says

    Immunocompromised adults who had Pfizer or Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, plus an additional shot, can now get a fourth, the CDC said.

  • Why an Alzheimer's-focused biotech hoping to 'change the world' shed 70% of its value

    A clinical trial showed that patients with the greatest reduction in a specific bacterium saw the greatest cognitive benefit from the South San Francisco company's drug, but the trail failed to meet its primary targets.

  • Can I get a booster shot? Latest guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines

    The CDC recently recommended additional doses for millions of Americans, including all adults who were first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

  • Novavax Stock Is Rising. Its Long-Delayed Vaccine Is Moving Ahead.

    The company said it completed its submission for authorization to U.K. regulators. It will ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization by year's end.

  • As booster shots roll out nationwide, scientists stress original vaccines are still working

    Amid a nationwide campaign to promote COVID-19 booster shots, vaccine scientists and public health experts say vaccines are still holding up remarkably well for most people -- depending on how effectiveness is measured. In fact, many scientists now worry that the recent booster shot authorization could give the false impression that existing vaccines are no longer offering protection. "They all work well," said Dr. Paul Goepfert, an infectious disease physician and director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic.

  • How Is Alzheimer's Disease Treated? Experts Discuss Current Options—Including One New Promising Drug

    Alzheimer’s Disease is a progressive type of dementia with no cure. The FDA has approved 5 drugs for treating symptoms and one that may slow cognitive decline.

  • Do cholesterol drugs reduce COVID risks? Study findings are conflicting. Here’s why

    People who normally take statins to reduce cholesterol should continue to do so, regardless of whether they contract the coronavirus, experts say.

  • These 4 Psychedelic Biotech Stocks Are Leading the Pack

    Mental illnesses are tough to treat, and researchers are always looking for better ways to pull through for patients. In this vein, novel interventions based on the illicit psychedelic drugs of yesteryear could well become the advanced mental health therapies of tomorrow. Right now, there's a rapidly growing field of biotech companies developing treatments with psychedelics, and there's money to be made for investors who can identify the future winners.

  • Exclusive-Moderna COVID-19 shot could start being used in children, teens 'within weeks,' CEO says

    Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could start to be used in children and teens in the United States within weeks, its chief executive said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18. Moderna CEO Staphane Bancel said based on dialogue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he believes his company's COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for 12- to 17-year-olds in the next few weeks. Moderna plans to apply for separate U.S. regulatory clearance in children ages 6 through 11 "very soon," Bancel said, adding that he is hopeful that age group could start receiving Moderna's shots by the end of this year.

  • Idaho orders COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11, awaits FDA approval

    An advisory panel on Tuesday recommended the vaccine for emergency use authorization for younger children.