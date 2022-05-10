Exclusive-Tesla halts production at Shanghai plant due to supply issues - sources

FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc halted production at its Shanghai plant on Monday due to issues with securing parts for its electric vehicles, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues can be resolved and when Tesla would be able to resume production, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.

China Passenger Car Association is scheduled to release April sales for Tesla, China's second-largest EV maker behind BYD, on Tuesday.

Another auto association said last week it estimated overall auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-COVID lockdowns shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

Aptiv, Tesla's main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors Co after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tesla's Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export.

Tesla partially resumed production at the Shanghai plant on April 19 following a 22-day closure caused by the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

Tesla had been aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

Shanghai authorities have tightened a city-wide lockdown imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a population of 25 million, a move that could extend curbs on movement through the month.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aptiv Shanghai plant suspends some shipments after COVID cases - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Aptiv stopped shipping over the weekend some parts from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla Inc and General Motors Co after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The suspension of shipments from Aptiv could represent a setback to Tesla, which had planned to bring output in Shanghai back to the levels before the city locked down to control a wave of infections and forced a shutdown through much of April. Aptiv, in a statement to Reuters, did not comment on the status of its Shanghai plant or whether there had been infections among workers.

  • Brace Yourself: Tesla’s April China Sales Will Look Ugly

    Investors should get wholesale unit numbers from Tesla's Shanghai plant soon. The EV giant will have trouble setting a delivery record for the second quarter.

  • Tesla Says China Plant Continues to Make Cars; No Halt Notice

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. hasn’t halted output at its Shanghai factory, though it is experiencing some disruption to logistics amid the city’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown, a spokesperson for the U.S. carmaker said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictato

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Electric vehicles: The ‘entire industry’ is transitioning to silicon batteries, Group14 CEO says

    Group14 CEO & Co-Founder Rick Luebbe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss electric vehicle adoption, raising $400 miliion in funding led by Porsche, and the outlook for lithium-silicon batteries.

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • EU Reaches Out to Hungary to Break Russian Oil Sanctions Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Hungary on Monday to discuss the EU’s planned sanctions on Russian oil with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Dow sinks over 600 points into the close, S&P 500 closes at lowest level in more than a year

    Stocks finished the day in the red, with energy stocks being some of the worst performers and the S&P 500 dipping to its lowest level in 52 weeks.&nbsp;

  • Video shows workers at an Apple and Tesla plant in Shanghai clashing with security guards over fears of an onsite COVID lockdown

    The clip appeared to show a female worker smacking someone in protective gear so that a fellow male worker could escape.

  • China Tech Stocks Slide on Renewed Growth Fears, Global Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell as Hong Kong markets reopened after a holiday to face renewed growth worries and persistent regulatory risks, sparking another bout of selling.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philip

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Rivian Stock Slumped. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Or Sell After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Toyota (TM) Q4 Earnings to Suffer From Chip Crisis & Cost Woes

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toyota's (TM) Q1 earnings is pegged at $2.40 per share on revenues of $68.20 billion.

  • Sanctions have forced Russia to cut its oil output by 1 million barrels a day. That's a 'drop in the ocean,' says the world's largest independent oil trader.

    Russia produced about 11 million barrels of crude oil a day before it invaded Ukraine, 7 million of which it exported.

  • Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, has cut prices from record highs for Asia - but not for the US

    China's COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions are offsetting gains in oil prices caused by fears of Russian supply disruptions amid the war in Ukraine.

  • India’s revamped Jet Airways has received security clearance to fly again

    India’s home ministry granted security clearance yesterday (May 8) for Jet Airways to fly again. The nod reportedly came a few days after the grounded airline ran a test flight in Hyderabad on May 4. “We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the airline’s promoter.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Shenzhen factories keep running at full capacity despite Covid-19 disruptions in test of China's zero-tolerance approach

    Many factories in China's technology hub of Shenzhen are managing to run at or near full capacity while adhering to China's rigid "dynamic zero" Covid-19 policy, offering a glimpse at how the country's vast manufacturing machine keeps humming under the world's strictest quarantine regime. At BST Computer Accessory, a smartphone charging cable manufacturer in the city's northwestern industrial district of Guangming, all 300 of its workers were kept busy on an early May workday. It was just a few