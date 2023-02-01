1

Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand: memo

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan.

The automaker plans to produce a weekly average of nearly 20,000 units at its Shanghai factory in February and March, according to the memo, which detailed output plans for Tesla's most productive and profitable manufacturing hub.

That level of production would take the plant's output to roughly its rate in September, when it turned out 82,088 Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of the plans are not public.

In December, the Shanghai plant had cut output by about a third from November, and extended a Lunar New Year holiday period for workers in January, to cope with rising inventory, before its price cuts of between 6% and almost 14% in China.

On a conference call last week to discuss Tesla's fourth-quarter results, Chief Executive Elon Musk said orders were roughly double production in January after global price cuts.

Musk said 2023 deliveries could hit 2 million vehicles, so long as there was no external disruption.

Tesla's price cuts in China have sparked what analysts have described as a price war, as Chinese automakers Xpeng and Seres' Aito have followed the company in cutting prices.

In the first 29 days in January, Tesla's average daily retail sales in China surged 36% over the corresponding period a year earlier, to 25,686 vehicles.

The growth was slightly higher than that of major competitor BYD, while overall car sales fell 45%, data from China Merchants Bank International showed.

Tesla's Shanghai plant produces vehicles for the China market and for export to Europe.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Secures Another Win in China Chip War. These Stocks Are Impacted.

    The White House has reached a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to limit the export of critical semiconductor technologies to China.

  • Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets

    Britain's finance ministry set out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin, have little direct regulation globally, but regulators are taking a closer look after the downfall of FTX last year, which left millions of investors nursing losses totalling billions of dollars, some of them in Britain. "Our view is that this reinforces the case for clear, effective, timely regulation and proactive engagement with industry," Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith said in proposals put out to public consultation.

  • Euro zone inflation drops more than expected but core price growth holds steady

    Euro zone inflation eased for the third straight month in January but relief may be limited as underlying price growth held steady and concerns have already been raised about the reliability of the figures. Inflation in the 20-nation currency bloc fell to 8.5% last month from 9.2% in December data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, showed on Wednesday. Price growth has been in rapid decline since peaking at a record 10.6% in October but the European Central Bank has already promised more rate hikes, fearing that without higher borrowing costs, inflation could get entrenched above its 2% target.

  • Bitcoin trades higher in Nigeria amid cashless economy drive

    Bitcoin price was trading at a premium in Nigerian cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday following the central bank's limit on ATM cash withdrawals.

  • Tennessee bill aims to ban drag shows, other adult entertainment on public property

    Tennessee lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prohibit drag shows and other sources of suggestive entertainment from public areas, as proponents say they are 'harmful to minors.'

  • Alec Baldwin to be formally charged in fatal 'Rust' shooting

    The New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office will formally file charges against Alec Baldwin on Tuesday in connection to the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Brazilian volleyball player suspended over Lula poll

    Brazilian volleyball club Cruzeiro suspended Olympic gold medalist Wallace de Souza on Tuesday after he conducted a social media poll asking his fans whether they would shoot Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the face. The 35-year-old de Souza, who played on Brazil's winning team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and has won several other titles with the national team, is a hardcore supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s far-right opponent.

  • Exxon soars to record annual profit as analyst calls Permian Basin ‘key part’ of growth

    Exxon Mobil Corp. reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, but Wall Street eyed its production hopes in West Texas’s Permian Basin and liked what it saw. Exxon (XOM) on Friday reported adjusted per-share earnings of $3.40 for its fourth quarter, ahead of FactSet consensus for $3.29 a share, and revenue of $95.429 billion, below the $97.345 billion that the analysts polled by FactSet expected. The oil company also reported record annual earnings of $55.7 billion for 2022 in its quarterly results, saying that it achieved the profit “by leveraging an advantaged portfolio and delivering strong operational performance.”

  • Saudi soccer influence grows by winning seat on FIFA Council

    Saudi Arabia added to its influence in global soccer Wednesday, winning a seat on FIFA’s ruling Council before being set to be confirmed as host of the 2027 Asian Cup. The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo moving last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034. Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Almisehal was among six Asian soccer officials elected by AFC members to represent them on FIFA’s decision-making council through 2027.

  • "USA conducted HIV experiments on Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia spits out new delusions

    The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that the United States allegedly conducted HIV-related experiments in Ukraine, in particular, on Ukrainian servicemen. Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, with reference to Igor Kirilov, Head of Radiational, Chemical and Biological Defence of the Russian Federation.

  • Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: British intelligence

    The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry this week said that Russian forces are unlikely to achieve a breakthrough in movement within the borders of southeastern Ukraine as its nearly year-long conflict with the neighboring country continues. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defense noted that in the last three days, Russian forces were able…

  • Microsoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. says it’s going to keep making new games in the popular Halo franchise at its prized 343 Industries studio — despite rumors to the contrary. But after a leadership overhaul, mass layoffs and a host of big changes, the outfit is all but starting from scratch.The Redmond, Washington-based 343 Industries released its latest game, Halo Infinite, in December 2021 to widespread critical acclaim. It was seen as a redemption story for a title that suffered multiple delays,

  • Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China

    Italy will loosen its anti-COVID controls for travellers arriving from China, making swabs random rather than mandatory at its airports, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. Under a new order signed by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, Italy will require those flying from China to test negative within 48 hours of departure and may carry out additional swabs "on a random basis" upon arrival at the airport. On Dec. 28, Italy imposed mandatory COVID tests and virus sequencing for passengers coming from China.

  • General Motors opts to maintain EV prices as competition with Ford, Tesla revs up

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest from GM's earnings.

  • France to transfer 12 additional Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine

    France will transfer 12 additional Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on Jan. 31.

  • Tesla and Ford's EV price cuts make no sense, but Elon Musk has the edge over his rivals due to scale, Bank of America says

    The strategists pointed out that electric-vehicle demand is greater than supply, making for odd timing for such dramatic price cuts.

  • Is the next Patriots offensive line coach hiding in plain sight?

    The Patriots are doing their due diligence in their search for a new offensive line coach. But as our Phil Perry writes, the coach they're lookingfor could be hiding inplain sight.

  • General Staff reports on sectors where Russian troops are on the attack

    Russian invasion forces are continuing to conduct offensive actions on the Lyman and Bakhmut sections of front in eastern Ukraine, but are suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning Facebook update on Jan. 31.

  • SIZE MATTERS: Biden challenges McCarthy: 'Show me your budget and I’ll show you mine'

    President Biden challenged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his position on the federal debt ceiling, saying, "Show me your budget and I'll show you mine."

  • France to send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

    France said on Tuesday it will send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and has discussed training Ukrainian pilots to fly French fighter jets as part of military assistance to Kyiv in the war with Russsia. Speaking after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Paris, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France will also send 150 army staff to Poland to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers per month there. Paris has already delivered 18 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.