Exclusive: Tesla in talks with China's EVE for low-cost battery supply deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is in talks with Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co to add the firm to its Shanghai factory supply chain, four people familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to boost procurement of lower cost batteries.

EVE makes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of more expensive nickel and cobalt.

But LFP batteries generally offer a shorter range on a single charge than the more popular nickel/cobalt alternative.

EVE would become the second supplier of LFP batteries to Tesla after China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL).

The talks are advanced and the Palo Alto, California-based company is seeking to finalise the partnership in the third quarter, said two of the people.

Shenzhen-listed EVE is now running some final-stage tests of its products for Tesla, said one person.

All sources declined to be named as the discussions are private. Tesla and EVE did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 6.4505 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Yilei Sun; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Reckitt shortlists bidders for $2bln Mead Johnson China business -sources

    British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group has shortlisted bidders including Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and dairy producer Yili to submit binding offers for its Greater China infant formula business, sources said. The group has hired Morgan Stanley to run an auction of infant formula unit Mead Johnson in Greater China, in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion.

  • Exhaustion kills two Everest climbers, an American and a Swiss

    A Swiss and an American climber have died on Mount Everest, hiking company officials said on Thursday, the first fatalities on the world’s highest peak this season. Abdul Waraich, 41, of Switzerland and American Puwei Liu, 55, died of exhaustion while descending the slopes of the 8,848.86 metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Wednesday, said Thaneshwar Guragai, a manager of the Seven Summit Treks company that provided support to the climbers. Waraich, who was on his way down after reaching the summit, died near the south summit, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, another official of the company.

  • Analysis: In Apple vs Epic Games, battle of the experts gets personal

    In its ongoing case against Apple Inc, "Fortnite" creator Epic Games is counting on this week's testimony from its star expert witness David Evans, chairman of Global Economics Group, to make its case that Apple is an anticompetitive monopolist over app developers. Apple has called its own experts to rebut Evans' views on the market, but with an added personal twist: It called MIT economist Richard Schmalensee, who has authored numerous books and academic papers together with Evans, to accuse Evans of contradicting his own prior research. Legal experts said Apple's aim was to chip away at Evans' credibility in the eyes of the judge who will rule on the case.

  • Stocks Rally With U.S. Futures; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded Friday and U.S. equity futures rose after Wall Street halted a three-day slide on signs of a strengthening economic recovery. Sliding commodity prices helped soothe some concerns about inflation risks.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced more than 1%, led by Japan, bringing some relief after a bruising week in which worries about price pressures sapped equities. Singapore’s index fell as the island-state enacted new restrictions to curb a flareup in virus cases.European futures climbed along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts after rallies in indexes overnight. Industrial and financial shares outperformed, while energy producers joined a slump in oil.Tesla Inc. fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin over environmental concerns. Bitcoin fluctuated around $50,000, nursing losses from Musk’s move.Markets appear to have recovered from a bout of volatility following an unexpectedly sharp increase in the U.S. consumer price index. A drop in jobless claims helped sentiment, returning investor attention to a robust economic recovery. Global equities are still on track for their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, with a jump in producer prices reinforcing inflationary pressures.Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated the central bank’s view that the economic reopening from the pandemic is driving only a temporary surge in prices, though it may last through 2022.“We see 10-year yields move up, we see inflation expectations move up, but as long as the underlying economic backdrop is still doing just fine it should power that value trade generally,” Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to have some interesting days but the runway is there from an economic perspective for this rotation to keep going.”Treasuries recovered from the prior session’s weakness, with the 10-year yield easing to about 1.66% despite a lackluster auction of 30-year bonds. The Federal Reserve tweaked its purchasing plan to focus more on longer-dated Treasuries, while leaving the $80 billion monthly total unchanged.The rally in commodities stalled. Oil headed for the biggest weekly drop since early April as some Asian nations fight persistent Covid-19 outbreaks, highlighting the patchy recovery from the pandemic.The MLIV Question of the Day is: When Can Crypto Reach Mainstream Investing?These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 contracts climbed 0.5% as of 6:50 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.6%. The index advanced 0.8%Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1%China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.8%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2094The British pound was at $1.4056The Japanese yen was at 109.51 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.65%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped two basis points to 1.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.4% to $63.58 a barrelGold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,825.61 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

    President Joe Biden’s massive $2.5 trillion green infrastructure plan could be the catalyst that sparks a new era in the electric vehicle saga

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Purchases Hydro-Powered Data Centers in Canada

    The two facilities are powered almost entirely by hydroelectricity, the firm said.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises alarm over security in Congress after Marjorie Taylor Greene accosts her

    Democrat’s supporters say she ‘should get a restraining order against MTG’ following accosting in Congress

  • China's SMIC raises revenue expectations following strong Q1 as chip shortage boosts demand

    China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said on Friday that demand for chips exceeds supply, and raised its expectations for sales for the first half of the year. "Our current capacity could not fulfill customer needs, and products in every market segment faced shortages," Zhao Haijun, co-chief executive of SMIC, said in a company earnings call. SMIC reported sales of $1.1 billion in Q1 2021, a year-on-year increase of 22%, and gross profit reached $250 million, a 7.1% increase.

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

    According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip). Diana (after Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after Harry's grandmother, the Queen) are also still going strong, at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Celebitchy further casts doubt on Philippa, noting that the baby would be "Pippa for short" and "the Middletons would be so mad." Celebitchy predicts, rather, that "it will be something unexpected. Archie Harrison was unexpected. It won't be 'Elizabeth Philippa Diana.'" More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxA short history of White House catsThe problem with Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery

  • Active-Duty Marine Charged for Fighting With a Cop During Capitol Riot

    FBIAn active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.” Hunter Palm. FBI In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says. Michael Adams. FBI After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint. Brittiany Angelina Dillon. FBI In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies

  • China reports its first new locally transmitted COVID cases in three weeks, sparking mass testing

    China reported seven new COVID cases on May 13, including two locally transmitted infections in the eastern Anhui province.

  • Coronavirus vaccines are exceeding expectations in the real world - even in the face of variants

    In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.

  • Bill Gates reportedly told his golf buddies that his marriage to Melinda Gates was 'loveless'

    Before his divorce announcement, Bill Gates told golf buddies that he and his wife, Melinda French Gates, "were living separate lives."

  • Goldie Hawn says she was 'very depressed' and 'couldn't even go outside in public' when she first became famous in her 20s

    "I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home. I wanted to marry a dentist," the Oscar winner told "Good Morning Britain."

  • A Georgia man drilled into the fuel tanks of parked U-Haul trucks in an attempt to get gas, police say

    As temporary gas shortages continue, one Georgia man decided to skip the lines and stop by a line of parked U-Hauls instead.