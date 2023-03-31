Exclusive-Tesla's Musk planning to visit China, seeking meeting with premier -sources

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles
Reuters
·1 min read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters.

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.

A visit by Musk would mark the first time he has visited China since the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's president.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

