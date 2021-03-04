Exclusive: Three Myanmar police constables cross over to India seeking refuge

Devjyot Ghoshal
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Three Myanmar police constables have crossed over to India's northeastern state of Mizoram and are seeking shelter in the country, an Indian police official said on Thursday.

"What they said is they got instructions from the military rule, which they cannot obey so they have run away," said Stephen Lalrinawma, the superintendent of police of Mizoram's Serchhip district, where the three men crossed over on Wednesday afternoon.

India shares a 1,643 kilometer-long land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup by the country's powerful military.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

