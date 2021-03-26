Exclusive: How Boris Johnson’s star power boosts Tory membership

Lucy Fisher
2 min read
Boris Johnson - Anadolu Agency&#xa0;
Tory party membership has soared 60 per cent over the past three years, the chairman has revealed, citing Boris Johnson’s “star” power as a draw factor.

Amanda Milling disclosed that the party has hit 200,000 members, which she hailed as a significant milestone.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she said: “Those increases are from literally across all parts of the country and all regions so from North, South, East, West, we've seen an increase, which is fantastic news.”

The biggest spikes have been in the North East, where membership has risen by 100 per cent since March 2018, a rise matched by the party in Wales. The party base has meanwhile swelled by 50 per cent in the South West.

“The other area which we’ve also seen a rise is in terms of Young Conservatives”, Ms Milling said. The youth wing of the party has flourished since it was relaunched in 2018, after it was beset by scandal.

Mr Johnson has been a key factor in the rising membership, the party co-chairman suggested. “Everyone kind of loves the Prime Minister. He’s incredibly popular in the country. I know from our trips, when we were able to travel last year, that he still has that star feel about him.”

She recalled a visit to Blyth Valley, a seat in the North East that the Tories won for the first time in its 70-year history in 2019, with Mr Johnson last December.

“You could see so many looking from a distance, and pointing and saying ‘That’s Boris’, and then all coming over as well,” she said.

The make-up of the membership base has changed markedly over the past 15 years, Ms Milling indicated.

“We only have to look at the parliamentary party to see how different the party is,” she said.

“In terms of the diversity, look at the number of women we’ve got now, look at the number of BAME MPs we’ve got, but also the backgrounds of people.”

The proportion of Tory MPs who are female or from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds has risen at recent elections.

The Conservative party membership is still dwarfed by Labour, which boasts around 495,000 members. The opposition party has seen a recent downward trend, however, with membership declining by 57,000 since Jeremy Corbyn’s departure.

Ms Milling said the Tory party had adapted well to using online platforms during the past year of the pandemic.

“Associations across the country are now doing their AGMs [annual general meetings] online, [candidate] selections online.” Virtual fundraisers and quizzes have also been hosted.

Some online local meetings have been so popular that party members from other parts of the country have “Zoom bombed” them.

