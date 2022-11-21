Exclusive: Trump’s Twitter Rival Truth Social Partner DWAC CEO to Join Fireside Tomorrow Just Before Key Vote at 1130 ET

With former President Donald Trump reinstated, but silent, on Twitter, the world is wondering about the future of his rival social media platform – Truth Social.

For a timely take, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host an exclusive 30-minute fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET with the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) to discuss the special meeting of stockholders (scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on the same day). The special meeting will include the results of a vote on an extension to September 8, 2023 for DWAC to complete a merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The live event on IPO Edge will feature Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando, appearing for his second visit on our platform, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session including a Q&A with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE 11:30 a.m. IPO EDGE FIRESIDE WITH MR. ORLANDO

Following the Fireside Chat, Mr. Orlando will be present at the Special Meeting to approve the Extension Amendment, to be held virtually at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Special Meeting can be attended by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/dwacspac/ext2022 .

About Patrick Orlando

– Director of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp.

– Former Head of Structuring & Derivatives BT Capital Markets LLC

– Former Director of Emerging Markets Derivatives at Deutsche Bank

– Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Management Science from MIT

– Board Expertise: extensive investment experience, science and engineering background, experience as CEO and board member of several special purpose acquisition companies

About Digital World

Digital World (Nasdaq: DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Truth Social

Truth Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.

