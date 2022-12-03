Exclusive-Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo
9
Katie Paul and Sheila Dang
·5 min read

By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -Elon Musk's Twitter is leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews and favoring restrictions on distribution rather than removing certain speech outright, its new head of trust and safety told Reuters.

Twitter is also more aggressively restricting abuse-prone hashtags and search results in areas including child exploitation, regardless of potential impacts on "benign uses" of those terms, said Twitter Vice President of Trust and Safety Product Ella Irwin.

"The biggest thing that's changed is the team is fully empowered to move fast and be as aggressive as possible," Irwin said on Thursday, in the first interview a Twitter executive has given since Musk's acquisition of the social media company in late October.

Her comments come as researchers are reporting a surge in hate speech on the social media service, after Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company's previous leadership that had not broken the law or engaged in "egregious spam."

The company has faced pointed questions about its ability and willingness to moderate harmful and illegal content since Musk slashed half of Twitter's staff and issued an ultimatum to work long hours that resulted in the loss of hundreds more employees.

And advertisers, Twitter's main revenue source, have fled the platform over concerns about brand safety.

On Friday, Musk vowed "significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech" in a meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron.

Irwin said Musk encouraged the team to worry less about how their actions would affect user growth or revenue, saying safety was the company's top priority. "He emphasizes that every single day, multiple times a day," she said.

The approach to safety Irwin described at least in part reflects an acceleration of changes that were already being planned since last year around Twitter's handling of hateful conduct and other policy violations, according to former employees familiar with that work.

One approach, captured in the industry mantra "freedom of speech, not freedom of reach," entails leaving up certain tweets that violate the company's policies but barring them from appearing in places like the home timeline and search.

Twitter has long deployed such "visibility filtering" tools around misinformation and had already incorporated them into its official hateful conduct policy before the Musk acquisition. The approach allows for more freewheeling speech while cutting down on the potential harms associated with viral abusive content.

The number of tweets containing hateful content on Twitter rose sharply in the week before Musk tweeted on Nov. 23 that impressions, or views, of hateful speech were declining, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate – in one example of researchers pointing to the prevalence of such content, while Musk touts a reduction in visibility.

Tweets containing words that were anti-Black that week were triple the number seen in the month before Musk took over, while tweets containing a gay slur were up 31%, the researchers said.

'MORE RISKS, MOVE FAST'

Irwin, who joined the company in June and previously held safety roles at other companies including Amazon.com and Google, pushed back on suggestions that Twitter did not have the resources or willingness to protect the platform.

She said layoffs did not significantly impact full-time employees or contractors working on what the company referred to as its "Health" divisions, including in "critical areas" like child safety and content moderation.

Two sources familiar with the cuts said that more than 50% of the Health engineering unit was laid off. Irwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the assertion, but previously denied that the Health team was severely impacted by layoffs.

She added that the number of people working on child safety had not changed since the acquisition, and that the product manager for the team was still there. Irwin said Twitter backfilled some positions for people who left the company, though she declined to provide specific figures for the extent of the turnover.

She said Musk was focused on using automation more, arguing that the company had in the past erred on the side of using time- and labor-intensive human reviews of harmful content.

"He's encouraged the team to take more risks, move fast, get the platform safe," she said.

On child safety, for instance, Irwin said Twitter had shifted toward automatically taking down tweets reported by trusted figures with a track record of accurately flagging harmful posts.

Carolina Christofoletti, a threat intelligence researcher at TRM Labs who specializes in child sexual abuse material, said she has noticed Twitter recently taking down some content as fast as 30 seconds after she reports it, without acknowledging receipt of her report or confirmation of its decision.

In the interview on Thursday, Irwin said Twitter took down about 44,000 accounts involved in child safety violations, in collaboration with cybersecurity group Ghost Data.

Twitter is also restricting hashtags and search results frequently associated with abuse, like those aimed at looking up "teen" pornography. Past concerns about the impact of such restrictions on permitted uses of the terms were gone, she said.

The use of "trusted reporters" was "something we've discussed in the past at Twitter, but there was some hesitancy and frankly just some delay," said Irwin.

"I think we now have the ability to actually move forward with things like that," she said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Sheila Dang; editing by Kenneth Li and Anna Driver)

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's LedgerX attracts interest from Blockchain.com, Gemini- Bloomberg

    There could be over half a dozen other potential buyers for the crypto derivatives exchange, the people told Bloomberg, adding that some of the interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements. Blockchain.com, Gemini and Bitpanda did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Kalshi could not be reached for comment. Crypto trading platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform - email

    Details of the incentive offer were first reported by newsletter Marketing Brew. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters. U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a "100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, the email said.

  • ‘Twitter Files’ Touted by Musk Reveal How Execs Debated Decision to Block NY Post Account Over Hunter Biden Articles

    Two years after the fact, Elon Musk — Twitter’s megabillionaire new owner — promoted the release of documents showing the company’s internal deliberations about blocking the New York Post’s account over its reporting on Hunter Biden. The new disclosures, touted as “The Twitter Files,” were posted in a lengthy Twitter thread by investigative reporter and […]

  • The auction of 100 untouched Indonesian islands offers a unique chance to the super-rich

    Sotheby’s is auctioning development rights to what its own literature calls “one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left on Earth”: a group of 100 Indonesian islands that are home to irreplaceable biodiversity. At a time when billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos are queuing up to give away their fortunes, and when their efforts are more discredited than ever, wouldn’t it make sense for one of the super-rich to buy these development rights—and then leave the islands alone?

  • Former Cisco CEO weighs in on Elon Musk's Twitter leadership playbook

    Is Elon Musk running Twitter right in the early days?

  • Muda Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUDA) shareholders have earned a 8.7% CAGR over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Real or artificial: Which Christmas tree is better?

    Both real and artificial trees are rising in price. One has a lower carbon footprint.

  • Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov - PMI

    The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in November to 53.2 from 50.7 in October, moving well clear of the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction and reaching its highest since January 2017. "Demand continued to be driven by domestic customers as new export orders contracted sharply again," S&P Global said. S&P Global said sanctions against Moscow, imposed over its actions in Ukraine, continued to weigh on foreign client demand, with new export orders contracting at a sharp pace for the 10th month running.

  • Group of Russian generals and unknown VIP-plane arrive in Belarus

    A Tu-154M passenger plane, carrying a group of Russian generals to Belarus, landed at the airfield in Machulishchy [a town in Minsk Oblast of Belarus] on the morning of 1 December. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram Quote: "Today at 09:23 (Minsk time), a passenger plane Tu-154M of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RA-85686), which arrived from the Chkalovsky airfield [Russian military airfield], landed at the airfield in Machulishchy.

  • Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended, rapper also won’t be buying Parler app

    Ye's Twitter account was suspended early Friday after the rapper posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

  • Packers running back AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle announce they're expecting their first child

    The Packers' popular third-year running back and his wife Gabrielle announced Wednesday that they are expecting the birth of their first child.

  • Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

    Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry.

  • Biden set to host his administration’s first state dinner

    Ahead of the dinner, President Joe Biden is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron where they discussed the war in Ukraine and French-American relations.

  • Lebron James Asks Media To "Keep the Same Energy" For Jerry Jones As They Did For Kyrie Irving

    In the post-game press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, all-star forward Lebron James had some insightful questions for the media. James wondered why he had not been asked about the uncovered photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as an onlooker as six Black teenagers walked up the steps of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in the same fashion that he was asked about former teammate and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

  • Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

    Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX had 'no wild parties' and most people didn't even drink alcohol, report says

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he didn't see any "illegal drug use" at FTX's offices and that people barely consumed alcohol at his parties.

  • Stocks Flat, Jobs Report, Rail Strike Deal, Tesla And Marvell - Five Things to Know

    Stock futures flat as investors eye November jobs report; Wage growth, private hiring in focus as job market cools; President Biden says deal avoids 'Christmas catastrophe' rail strike; Tesla unveils all-electric semi, stays mum on price and Marvell slumps on Q3 earnings miss, muted outlook.

  • Bidens to serve Maine lobster to Macron despite Whole Foods ban

    Whole Foods announces ban on sale of Maine lobsters citing danger to North Atlantic right whales

  • Hawley says GOP missed opportunity to say 'we are for workers' with rail strike vote

    Sen. Josh Hawley was among six Republicans who voted for giving rail workers seven extra days of paid sick leave amid a threat of a strike on Thursday.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.