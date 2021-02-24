Exclusive: U.S. airline CEOs to meet with White House on cutting carbon footprint

  • FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa
  • FILE PHOTO: McCarthy speaks about the climate at the White House in Washington
1 / 2

Exclusive: U.S. airline CEOs to meet with White House on cutting carbon footprint

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa
David Shepardson, Jarrett Renshaw and Tracy Rucinski
·3 min read

By David Shepardson, Jarrett Renshaw and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to meet virtually with two key White House advisers on Friday about efforts to reduce carbon emissions and use renewable fuels, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are among those who have been invited to meet with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to discuss environmental issues related to air travel, including using greener fuels to power air travel.

The White House and a spokeswoman for a group representing the airlines declined to comment.

McCarthy told Reuters earlier this month she had started discussions with the utility and automobile sectors about reducing greenhouse gas emissions. She said the talks were part of a broad effort by the Biden administration to engage every federal agency to decarbonize the U.S. power sector by 2035 and the whole economy by 2050.

Last week Reuters reported U.S airlines and renewable energy companies are lobbying the Biden administration to back a big increase in subsidies for lower-carbon aviation fuel. They say new incentives are needed to help fight climate change.

Air travel contributes around 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the Air Transport Action Group said. That percentage is expected to rise rapidly in coming decades if airlines do not quickly switch to "sustainable aviation fuel."

Such fuel is made from biologically sourced wastes like old cooking oil, animal fat and plant oils. It is much more expensive than traditional jet fuel.

Speaking at an Axios event on the future of green travel, United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said the R&D investments needed to get the whole economy to net-zero emissions will require government support.

United has committed to a multimillion-dollar investment in carbon capture, a technology designed to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as part of a plan to be 100% green by 2050.

Industry trade group Airlines for America told Reuters previously it has also been in contact with the Biden administration’s climate change officials to discuss expanding the sustainable aviation fuel market.

Currently, A4A members use only about 1.5 million gallons of green plane fuel in the United States a year, out of a total commercial jet fuel market that exceeds 620 million barrels annually. (One barrel of jet fuel contains 42 gallons.)

Several other countries have already proposed sustainable aviation fuel mandates or are exploring them as a means of addressing increasing carbon output from air travel. A mandate in Norway came into force in January 2020, while the Netherlands is set to have one in place by 2023.

European requirements are expected to be addressed at the White House meeting.

Globally, more than 250,000 flights have run on sustainable aviation fuel since 2016, while an estimated 10.6 million gallons were produced in 2020, the International Air Transport Association said.

Chicago-based Boeing Co has committed to fly with 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, it said in January.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Jarett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7395 Next Upside Target; Close Below .7344 Forms Reversal Top

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is being controlled by .7344.

  • The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets are booming. Oil is up about 30% this year, copper just hit a nine-year high and grains markets are experiencing shortages.But there’s a subtler factor helping propel the value of the world’s raw materials ever higher: yield.At a time when interest rates are feeble and bond yields remain historically depressed, rolling positions along the commodities futures curve offers passive investors tempting returns. It’s a proposition that has gotten some of the biggest research departments on Wall Street, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. talking up commodities returns this year.The logic is simple. When markets are tight, nearby futures contracts are more expensive than later ones. That means investors can buy contracts today, and when they have to roll them to later months, they get the same exposure at a cheaper price. Profiting from these gaps captures what investors call roll yield -- it’s a trade that draws speculative money into commodities, driving further price gains.Over 12 months that process -- known as positive carry -- currently returns 9% in oil and about 3% in copper, offering a healthy return even before any further price increases. With yields from many of the more conventional asset classes depressed, it’s one of the reasons why money has been flowing into the commodity space.“If you’re in a positive carry market, it’s really a good thing,” said Greg Sharenow, a portfolio manager focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co. “It could be a really significant driver of returns and a really important component of how an investor performs in the next year.”Supercharged Commodity Boom: Definitely. Supercycle? Not ExactlyThe fundamental reasons behind the rally in commodities markets vary. In oil and copper markets, there’s an expectation that demand will begin to eclipse supply amid the roll-out of vaccines and loosening of movement restrictions, coupled with economic stimulus measures.Other markets are seeing more particular factors. Sugar, for example, is benefiting from port delays and a shortage of containers to ship the sweetener, as well as smaller crops in some regions.In the broadest terms, though, one thread links the multibillion dollar markets for raw materials: the desire of investors to profit from a rebound in the global economy and inflation.“Part of what you’re seeing pushing these markets higher right now is that hedging demand to deal with inflation,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The demand to hedge that risk through commodities is quite high.”And that’s where the tantalizing yields come into play. In a basket of 20 commodities, net-bullish positions have risen 16% this year alone. They’re up more than sixfold since the middle of last year.It’s not without risk though. A sharp pullback in prices can outweigh the gains from positive carry, if markets move in the wrong direction.There may be more inflows to come. Citigroup Inc. says surging demand will see copper prices hit $10,000 a metric ton in the coming months. Last week, Deere & Co. boosted its profit outlook, with the tractor giant seeing the early days of a demand pick-up in the farming economy. Over the last 10 years, when oil yielded this much, prices were at least $10 higher, and sometimes nearer $100 a barrel.It’s how the cycle continues. As prices rise, so-called backwardation -- in which nearer-term contracts are costlier than those for later dates -- is steadily amplified. That in turn helps attract new investment, and means prices keep on rising.“I suspect backwardation can go higher,” Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura Group said in a Bloomberg TV interview, referring to the crude oil markets. “We are very bullish what the market looks like going forward and that means backwardation is here for the foreseeable future.”(Updates with more detail on carry trades in fourth, fifth and 12th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Remains Strong

    AUD/USD is trying to get back above the resistance at 0.7910.

  • Democrats Renew Push to Expand Corporate Diversity Disclosures

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats want publicly traded companies to divulge more demographic information about their boards and senior ranks.A bill reintroduced Tuesday by New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez aims to boost Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rules by extending reporting requirements on race, ethnicity, gender and veteran-status of directors and senior leadership. The push comes after Nasdaq Inc. proposed requiring more diversity on company boards.Menendez says the bill -- which has a companion in the House and is also backed by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren -- would help bridge the gap between companies’ statements in support of diversity and tangible progress. “It’s time corporate boardrooms mirror the rich diversity of our country,” Menendez, the highest ranking Latino in Congress, said in a statement.Similar legislation was passed by the Democratically controlled House in November 2019, but was never considered by the Senate, where the current proposal faces challenging prospects in the closely-divided chamber. Republicans are already pushing back against Nasdaq’s plan.The U.S. business community is largely on board with Menendez’s measure, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Financial Services Forum and Real Estate Roundtable among its supporters.The bill “will establish a model to organically boost diversity on boards through disclosure, rather than the counterproductive quota-driven strategies that some have attempted,” Tom Quaadman, executive vice president for the Chamber’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said in the statement released by Menendez’s office.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.

  • 3 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Benefits

    It's estimated that only about 40% of your pre-retirement earnings will be replaced by Social Security benefits. How big your payment is plays a big role in just how much of your expenses Social Security will cover in retirement. Your Social Security payments are calculated by using the average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) of your highest 35 wage-earning years, up to a cap.

  • U.K. Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest in Almost Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment climbed to its highest rate in almost five years in the fourth quarter as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount.The number of people looking for work rose 121,000 from the third quarter, taking the jobless rate to 5.1%, the most since early 2016, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The number of people in work fell by 114,000.The figures increase pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his pledge to do “whatever it takes” to support workers and business through the pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will use his budget on March 3 to extend government support programs due to expire in the coming weeks.“Every job lost is a personal tragedy,” Sunak said in a statement. “That’s why throughout the crisis, my focus has been on doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.”Unemployment has been held down by tens of billions of pounds of wage subsidies, which were still supporting almost 4 million jobs at the end of last year following the deepest economic slump in three centuries. Adding time to the furlough program beyond April 30 could mean that Britain avoids many of the job losses currently predicted by economists.What Our Economists Say:“The lack of a more marked deterioration in the jobs market over the past year reflects the effectiveness of the furlough scheme in protecting jobs. According to HMRC figures, 3.85 million people were on furlough in December, while an Office for National Statistics survey suggested the proportion of the workforce on the program jumped to 20%, which equtes to about 5 million workers, at the end of January.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here to read the REACT.The Bank of England expects the jobless rate to peak at 7.8% in the third quarter if the furlough program finishes as currently planned. That’s almost 2.7 million people, compared with 1.7 million the end of last year.The number of redundancies rose by 29,000 in the quarter to 343,000, marking the smallest increase since the second quarter of the year. Self employment accounted for all of the decline in the number of people in work.Data based on tax returns showed the number of people on company payrolls rose almost 83,000 in January despite tougher measures to fight a second wave of the virus that closed schools and most non-essential businesses. Still, that number is still down by 726,000 since February, before the pandemic struck. Of those that lost jobs, more than half -- 425,000 -- were younger than 25.Business lobbies want the government not only to extend furloughing, but also support for business struggling with mounting debts and negligible sales.Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the headline labor market figures conceal the “incredibly hard choices” that firms are having to make. He urged the government to cut employer national insurance contributions, a payroll tax, and reinstate bonuses for firms that retain workers.“We’re looking ahead to our recovery,” said Mims Davies, the government’s employment minister. “Our plan for jobs is creating new opportunities, boosting skills, and delivering a package of support for people of all ages, getting Brits back into work as we push to build back better.”Average earnings growth accelerated more quickly than expected to 4.7% in the fourth quarter, the highest since 2008. The ONS said the figures were inflated by lower-paid jobs dropping out of the calculation. Underlying pay growth was just under 3%.(Updates with government comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – February 23rd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. A move back through early highs would be needed to avoided another broad-based crypto sell-off.

  • Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.“The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.He also played down concerns of an inflationary outbreak from another big fiscal stimulus package or from an unleashing of pent-up demand as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. And he called the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.The chairman “gave absolutely no indication that the Fed is thinking about changing its very dovish policy stance,” Cornerstone Macro analysts Roberto Perli and Benson Durham wrote in a note to clients.Powell’s testimony occurred against the backdrop of growing optimism about the economy as vaccines against the coronavirus are more widely disseminated and expectations of further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress mount.Bond yields have risen on the economy’s better prospects and in anticipation of faster inflation. Some traders have also brought forward their expectations for the Fed’s first interest-rate increase since it slashed rates effectively to zero last year.Powell said it was important to determine what was behind the higher bond yields, namely expectations of a return to a more normal economy.“In a way, it’s a statement on confidence on the part of markets that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.Market price action was volatile in the aftermath of Powell’s opening statement text release, with 10-year yields initially rising a couple of basis points to 1.3875% session highs, before the move quickly faded and yields dropped back lower by about the same amount.Interest-rate swap markets are pricing the first 25 basis point of Fed hikes around mid-2023, versus the early-2024 time frame priced in at the beginning of this month.Read More: Traders See Earlier Fed Hikes, Even as Goldman Cautions on PaceTechnology company shares led a decline in U.S. stock prices on Tuesday on concern that valuations had gotten out of hand amid higher bond yields and bets on faster inflation. Even with recent weakness, though, the S&P 500 index is still up more than 70% from lows struck last March.Powell said he didn’t have an opinion on whether that constituted an equity market bubble, noting that there were opinions expressed on both sides of that proposition. “No one can really identify” a bubble, he said.Powell allowed that loose monetary policy has played a role in pushing up asset prices. But he said that other forces were also at play, including expectations of faster economic growth.“While we should not underestimate the challenges we currently face, developments point to an improved outlook for later this year,” Powell said. “In particular, ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities.”In response to a question, the Fed chair said growth could come in this year at 6%. The economy contracted by 2.5% last year.The economy started 2021 on a strong note, as retail sales and factory output accelerated. In the wake of the firmer data, Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is enacted.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee showed little if any deviation from the tone of recent public statements. But “no news” is news in and of itself because it shows the Fed to be unwavering in its policy stance, despite rising Treasury yields and an improving tone in much of the economic data.--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereThe jobs market though has softened, with claims filed for unemployment benefits jumping to a four-week high in the most recent reporting period. Payrolls last month barely rose, by 49,000, after a 227,000 decline in December, and while unemployment dropped to 6.3%, that partly reflected more people leaving the workforce.“The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers and for African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups,” Powell said. “The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertainty about the future.”He reiterated the Fed’s pledge to keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has accelerated to 2% -- and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time.The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation clocked in at 1.5%.“I really do not expect that we’ll be in a situation where inflation rises to troubling levels,” Powell said.Temporary InflationHe said inflation will pick up in coming months as current price levels are compared to depressed readings a year ago, when the economy was virtually shut down, but that effect will be temporary.Prices may also be pushed up later in the year by pent-up demand released as a growing number of Americans get vaccinated against the virus. But he said that the increase in inflation was unlikely to be large or long-lasting.Some economists, most prominently former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, have warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could lead to an overheating of the economy and much faster inflation -- a concern that administration officials have pushed back on as exaggerated.While Powell studiously refrained from commenting on the Biden package, he did say that there hasn’t been a strong connection between bigger budget deficits and inflation recently.(Adds Powell bubble comments in 13th, 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • Elon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again

    What Happened: Elon Musk moved the market once again, as he took to Twitter to declare his support for meme-based cryptocurrency DOGE (Crypto: DOGE). Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO shared a picture of a Doge’s mascot, a Shiba Inu, landing on the moon. Literally pic.twitter.com/XBAUqiVsPH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2021 The price of DOGE surged sharply after his tweet, sending the cryptocurrency’s supporters into a flutter. The cryptocurrency was up 10% since Musk tweeted, climbing from $0.05261 to $0.0583 at press time. Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet was a reference to a popular expression in the cryptocurrency market, “to the moon.” This term is often used by market proponents to describe a cryptocurrency with a strong upward market trend or a strong belief that it will soon rise significantly in price. Musk’s support of the cryptocurrency has been evident for all his 47.8 million Twitter followers of late, as his constant tweets about DOGE have been a recurring trend over the past month. Earlier this week, he tweeted “Dojo for Doge,” seemingly pitching for the cryptocurrency to be powered by a supercomputer, and earlier this month, he encouraged large Doge holders to sell their holdings, citing “too much concentration” creating a barrier to its growth. If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2021 The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin rose considerably each time Musk tweeted about it, effectively making Musk’s tweets act as a trading signal to DOGE holders. Image: Courtesy of Elon Musk's Twitter See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin HoldingsBitcoin Bank Silvergate Capital Shares Are Up Over 1000% In A Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • GameStop stock doubles in afternoon; even Reddit is surprised

    GameStop Corp shares more than doubled in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surprising those who thought the video game retailer's stock price would stabilize after recent hearings in the U.S. Congress into the fierce rally and steep dive that upended Wall Street in January. Trading in GameStop was halted at one point, and shares closed up about 104% at $91.71 following a rally that began around 2:30 pm Eastern time Wednesday with no obvious catalyst. The spark seemed to take posters on Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum by surprise.

  • Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

    One of the more fascinating platform items of the Biden presidential campaign was the idea of transferring consumer credit ratings from Equifax (NYSE: EFX), Experian PLC (OTC: EXPGY) and TransUnion...

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.