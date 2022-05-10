Exclusive-U.S. asked Brazil's Petrobras if it could raise oil output; it said no -sources

FILE PHOTO: Tanker truck leaves the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery of state-run oil company Petrobras in Canoas
Gabriel Stargardter, Gram Slattery and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
·3 min read

By Gabriel Stargardter, Gram Slattery and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - U.S. government officials in March asked Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras whether it could increase crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

They came away empty-handed, the sources said.

Officials at Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said output levels were a function of business strategy rather than diplomacy and also that a significant short-term production boost would not be logistically possible, the sources said.

"We are ... doing everything possible with our allies and partners to mitigate the economic impacts of Russian actions on other economies like Brazil," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "We are working with energy companies to surge their capacity to supply energy to the market, particularly as prices increase."

The spokesperson did not elaborate or comment specifically on the March meeting with Petrobras officials.

Petrobras denied in a statement that any meeting had occurred with "representatives of the U.S. State Department." It did not respond to a request for comment when asked if it had been contacted by any other U.S. government agency.

Washington has been making a sweeping diplomatic push to secure global oil supplies and keep a lid on prices after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials also have been trying to improve relations with the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro, despite disagreements over the Ukraine war and environmental policy.

Brazil is the world's ninth-largest oil producer.

U.S. officials have also called on domestic producers to boost output. In March, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the country was on "war footing."

Also in March, U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela for their first high-level bilateral talks in years. The sides discussed the easing of some oil sanctions on Venezuela.

Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters in April that he had met with Granholm twice to discuss the South American nation's role in keeping a lid on global crude prices. Few details of the government-to-government talks have emerged previously.

During a March meeting, U.S. officials asked Petrobras if the company had the capacity to increase short-term production, according to U.S. government and Petrobras sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

One of the sources said that initial contacts were made between the U.S. and Brazilian governments, and Petrobras officials were consulted in an "informal" follow-up meeting.

The Petrobras officials responded that such a move was not on the table due to strategic goals and logistical obstacles, all three sources said.

Those officials added, however, that Petrobras was ramping up medium-term production as part of an announced plan to add 500,000 barrels per day of crude production by 2026.

Petrobras executives insist it operates independently of the government, but the state is by far its biggest shareholder.

($1 = 5.08 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Gram Slattery and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Brad Haynes and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar

  • U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

    U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year. "We want to optimize our supply chain to its fullest," said John Morikis, chief executive of Sherwin Williams Co, describing to analysts last month how the Cleveland-based paint maker has started using its own trucks - a much costlier route than using third-party services - to get around bottlenecks in transport systems.

  • Swedish Match Soars as Philip Morris Weighs $16 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish Match AB shares soared after Philip Morris International Inc. said it’s in talks to buy the maker of smokeless tobacco products in a deal that would accelerate the Marlboro producer’s push beyond cigarettes.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPh

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – the US Dollar Continues to Look Strong Against Its Japanese Counterpart

    The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session on Monday to show signs of strength yet again. Ultimately, the market looks as if it is ready to continue the overall uptrend.

  • Swedish Match shares jump to record high on Philip Morris takeover move

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Shares in Swedish Match soared on Tuesday after U.S. rival Philip Morris International Inc said it was in talks to buy the Stockholm-based tobacco products company, betting on a growing market for alternatives to cigarettes. Swedish Match generates the bulk of its profit from Swedish-style snuff called "snus" but its relatively new tobacco-free nicotine pouch product Zyn is growing fast in Scandinavia and the United States. "The acquisition of Swedish Match, if confirmed, would be extremely well aligned with PM's strategic goals and would have a reasonably straightforward route to regulatory approval," said Alastair Mankin, vice president at brokerage Cowen.

  • Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

    CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis. The jury did not decide how much the companies should pay to help alleviate the health crisis, which will now be determined by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, marking the first trial to separately determine what the pharmacy chains owe after having been found liable.

  • Gasoline Prices Surge Anew in U.S. as Supply Concerns Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline is rallying in the U.S. with pump prices rising to within a hair of a record three weeks ahead of the peak driving season.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteFutures in New York closed a

  • Russia orders prisoners to combat forest fires due to lack of soldiers

    Russian prisoners have been tasked with fighting annual forest fires in one district of Siberia, Russian propaganda channel NTV reported on May 8.

  • Bank of Canada turns to interest rate guidance as it battles inflation

    Faced with runaway inflation, Canada's central bank has taken the rare step of providing guidance on the path of interest rates, as it aims to keep expectations anchored while it unwinds stimulus in an overheating economy. But economists say the strategy - a version of the "forward guidance" used during the COVID-19 pandemic - may not work as well as hoped, and the central bank should instead move more quickly to get rates into the neutral range and then pause. "We need higher interest rates," has become the oft-uttered mantra of Bank of Canada officials, repeated - in some variation - in at least seven appearances in the last 10 weeks.

  • Russian anthem played as Serbia, torn between EU and Moscow, marks WWII end

    The Russian national anthem was played in Belgrade on Monday as hundreds of Serbians, including senior government officials, assembled for Victory Day, showing the political strain of a country long aligned with Moscow but now trying to join the EU. At a march to pay homage to Serbian and Soviet troops who died in World War Two, someone held a giant letter Z - symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and someone else had brought a life-size cardboard cut-out photo of President Vladimir Putin. Serbia, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago and has had close cultural ties with Russia for centuries, has fended off pressure to take sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, including calls from the West that it join sanctions against Moscow.

  • Schroders’ $32 Billion India Partner Faces Regulator Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian partner of global money manager Schroders Plc is under investigation by the country’s capital markets regulator for alleged front-running by two of its officials, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Prote

  • India is snapping up discounted Russian natural gas as even Putin ally China shuns supplies

    Gujarat State Petroleum and GAIL India purchased several liquified natural gas cargoes from Russia at bargain rates, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Putin Claims He’s Ridding Ukraine Of Nazis. Ukraine’s Jewish Population Knows Better.

    A Jewish leader in the town of Drohobych is outraged by the Russian president's invasion of his country — and his unfounded justification for it.

  • Deshaun Watson set for more depositions Friday in massage lawsuits

    Attorneys for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared in court Monday to discuss 22 lawsuits he faces in Houston. Here's what happened.

  • U.S. small business confidence steady in April -NFIB

    U.S. small business confidence held steady in April after three straight monthly declines, but owners remained worried about high inflation and worker shortages, a survey showed on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index was unchanged at a reading of 93.2 last month. Thirty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business.

  • Investors Dump Stock ETFs Ahead Of CPI Data

    The S&P 500 is down 16% from its highs, not far from the bear market threshold.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Ends Today. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the EV maker from selling stock, ends Monday.

  • Personal loan rates have fallen. Should you consider a personal loan now?

    For those with excellent credit, personal loan interest rates for 60-month, or 5-year, terms are now 13.76%, compared to 14.95% a week prior, while for 36-month, or 3-year terms, rates hit 12.6%, compared to 13.71% a week before, according to the latest data from Bankrate for the week ending May 9th. The overall average personal loan interest rates for 60-month terms are 23.43%, down from 24.42% a week prior, while for 36-month, or 3-year terms, rates hit 22.48%, down from 23.5%. You can see the lowest personal loan rates you can qualify for here.

  • Updated QB Rankings: Russ in Denver, Rodgers without WRs & Lamar as the wild card

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski look at their fantasy QB rankings with fresh eyes after the wild offseason trades, free agent signings and 2022 NFL Draft.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.