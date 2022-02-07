Exclusive-U.S. climate envoy Kerry names Rick Duke as deputy

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Kerry
    John Kerry
    U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has nominated one of his senior advisors, Rick Duke - the architect behind an international deal last year to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas methane - to be his deputy.

In a statement to Reuters, Kerry said Duke will play a leading role in implementing U.S. commitments under the Glasgow Climate Pact and encourage other governments to implement emission reduction targets for 2030 that align with the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 C.

"Rick's strategic vision has played a critical role in the last two decades of U.S. climate efforts," Kerry said.

Duke previously served as a special adviser on climate change to former President Barack Obama and as a fellow at the Brookings Institution think-tank. He will join fellow deputy special envoy on climate change Sue Biniaz to lead U.S. international climate policy in 2022, replacing Jonathan Pershing, who resigned from the post last month.

As Kerry's advisor, Duke played a lead role in forming last year's Global Methane Pledge with the European Union, a voluntary global partnership aimed at slashing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels. Over 100 countries have signed up.

He also helped craft the U.S. climate strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and led U.S. efforts to sign the United States on to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to tackle hydrofluorocarbons, ozone-depleting substances used in refrigeration.

Pershing will return to his previous job managing the Hewlett Foundation’s climate programs in California. He told the New York Times last month he had only planned to stay at the State Department for a year.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Japan Set to Announce Pact to End Trump-Era Steel Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Japan are set to announce an agreement Monday that will end tariffs imposed on Japanese steel under former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the situation said. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $1

  • Trump coffee table book features photo captions written by the former president

    Trump coffee table book features photo captions written by the former president

  • German chancellor visits White House at crucial moment for European integrity

    Olaf Scholz arrives amid frustration with Germany over its role in the Ukraine crisis, and its Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal with Russia.

  • White House Workers' Task Force Led By Vice President Harris Proposes Strengthening Unions In New Report

    The pandemic has given America time to look at the scope of employment and what means the most to workers – ranging from hybrid/work from home, wages, and job titles. In April 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order establishing the Worker Organizing and Empowerment task force headed by Vice President Kamala Harris. The task force sought to “facilitate worker organizing across the country, increase worker power in underserved communities and increase union membership.”

  • 'Take lots of breaks.' Tips for shoveling snow and snow-blowing safely

    Last week's blizzard is most certainly not the end of winter, so when you need to move that snow around, do it safely.

  • Evers vetoes bill that would have barred school lessons on systemic racism

    The bill was written as part of a national effort by conservatives to scrutinize an academic concept known as critical race theory.

  • Letters from Kim Jong Un, Obama reportedly among documents Trump improperly removed from White House

    Letters from Kim Jong Un, Obama reportedly among documents Trump improperly removed from White House

  • S. Korea fines Mercedes over emissions cheating

    South Korea has fined Mercedes-Benz over false advertising tied to the emissions of its diesel vehicles. The Korea Fair Trade Commission says the firm tampered with pollution mitigation devices by installing illegal software in its vehicles.That made them perform differently during normal driving and official emissions testing. It says a total of 15 models had such software fitted. Now the watchdog is fining Mercedes just over 20 billion Korean won, or almost $17 million. Moon Jong-Suk is a KFTC official: "It is meaningful to impose sanctions against the country's number one imported car sales operator for obstructing consumers' rational purchasing choices with false and deceptive advertisements about its emission reduction performance even after the 'Dieselgate' scandal."There was no immediate comment from the German company. Last year the KFTC also fined or ordered corrective actions for the local units of Nissan, Porsche, Stellantis and Volkswagen.

  • Despite Saudi Arabia's Net-Zero Goals, Its Energy Minister Says It Will Pump More Oil

    From his spacious offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman believes he has a bird’s eye view on the global energy transition—a momentous shift on which the kingdom’s climate policies could have a major impact, for good or bad. As the world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia produces more than 9 million barrels a day, and has 15% of the entire world’s oil reserves. In fact, over tea in Riyadh, Abdulaziz told TIME’s Vivienne Walt that the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco will begin pumping far more oil, increasing its grip on global supplies, as Western countries and international energy companies try to curb fossil fuels.

  • Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke outlines 5-point plan related to state's grid issues

    He was in Abilene to address 2021 winter storm that crippled Texas, his third stop on a 12-city tour.

  • 'Snake oil salesmen' advised Trump on 2020 election, Pence aide Marc Short says

    According to former Vice President Mike Pence's ex-chief of staff, "snake oil salesmen" falsely told then-President Donald Trump that Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Trump, DeSantis tensions shadow this year's CPAC

    The simmering tensions between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are looming over the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, where both men are set to give highly anticipated speeches later this month.

  • Oil Fluctuates Near $93 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil traded near $93 a barrrel following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersFutures in London rose 0.2% after earli

  • Ben Affleck somehow landed a Razzie nomination for The Last Duel : See who else is on the list

    Jared Leto, Amy Adams, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, and Bruce Willis also found themselves on the list of worst movies of the year.

  • NATO trains for winter combat on Russia's doorstep

    In an icy landscape of birches and pines on NATO's eastern border, this year's regular military exercises by the alliance have come at a time of spiralling tensions between Russia and the West. The "Winter Camp" exercise in northeast Estonia, just 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian border, included some 1,300 British, Estonian and French troops operating in extreme conditions.

  • Multiple people arrested at 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa

    Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes. According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and...

  • Investigation finds top Biden science adviser bullied subordinates: report

    An internal White House investigation has reportedly discovered that President Biden's top science adviser bullied and demeaned subordinates while also violating the office's workplace policy.Politico reported on Monday, citing interviews and an audio recording of a briefing on the investigation's findings, that Eric Lander, a member of Biden's cabinet and the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), acted in a "bullying"...

  • Frontier could become nation's 5th-largest airline in $3B deal to buy Spirit

    Together, the carrier would have more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries.

  • New Jersey to drop school mask mandate; Ottawa declares state of emergency amid wild protests: Live COVID updates

    Gov. Phil Murphy today will announce plans to lift his statewide mask mandate in New Jersey schools effective March 7. Latest COVID news.

  • Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Charles on Sunday thanked his mother Queen Elizabeth for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne. The request - a blessing that will likely remove the need for any discussion about future titles - follows an earlier era when Camilla was vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, the late Princess Diana. The 95-year-old queen said it was her "sincere wish" that when the day comes, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.