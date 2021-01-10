Exclusive: U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday - sources

Houthi fighters man a machine gun mounted on a military truck as they parade during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa
Houthi fighters man a machine gun mounted on a military truck as they parade during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa
Aziz El Yaakoubi, Jonathan Landay and Matt Spetalnick

By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Jonathan Landay and Matt Spetalnick

RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, three sources familiar with the matter said, a move that diplomats and aid groups worry could complicate efforts to combat the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The decision to blacklist the Iran-aligned group, which could be announced as soon as Monday according to two of the sources, would also threaten to derail U.N.-led peace talks as the administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over from the Trump administration on Jan. 20.

One person familiar with the matter said the Trump administration had worked out certain "allowances" to permit continued delivery of humanitarian supplies to Yemen and insisted that U.S. sanctions rules in most cases leave room for aid organizations to work. The source declined to elaborate.

A fierce internal debate over how to carve out exceptions for aid shipments held up a final decision on the Houthi designation, which has been in the works for weeks, multiple sources have said.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group. U.N. officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war as the country's suffering is also worsened by an economic and currency collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the people in need of help. Top U.N. officials have warned that millions of people are facing famine and more money is needed to deliver aid.

The Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance. Aid workers and supplies also come in through Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yakoubi in Riyadh and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was a 15-year veteran of the US Capitol police force

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Scottish nationalists demand billions in 'Brexit compensation' for Scotland

    Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland and is pushing for a second referendum, said Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit.

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead

    Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left at least 11 dead and 18 injured, officials said Sunday. The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacuating people following the first disaster on Saturday, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati. A bridge and roads were blocked by the landslides as authorities struggled to bring in heavy equipment to clear the debris.

  • Iran will expel U.N. nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: lawmaker

    Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless U.S. sanctions are lifted by a Feb. 21 deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday. Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased. Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer dies

    Capitol Police did not link Howard Liebengood’s death while off duty to Wednesday’s deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • Snow-paralyzed Spain forms vaccine convoys

    The Spanish government is forming convoys carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and food supplies to areas cut off by the heaviest snowfall to hit the country in decades. Storm Filomena has so far killed four people across central Spain and in the capital Madrid rescue workers worked to reach 1,500 people trapped in cars. Carlos Novillo is Director of the Madrid Security and Emergency Centre. “It is going to be very complicated. We are facing extremely low temperatures, snow is disappearing but there is many in the road and it is starting to freeze and ice is appearing." Police even broke up a large snowball fight after authorities appealed for citizens to stay at home for risk of accidents and their own health. Forecasters warned of dangerous conditions in the coming days, with temperatures expected to fall as low as minus 10 Celsius, that’s just 14 Fahrenheit. About 100 workers and shoppers have spent two nights sleeping at a shopping center in a town north of Madrid. Spain’s transport minister announced they would be sending convoys transporting the vaccine and food supplies to those in need, after around 20,000 km of road around Spain became blocked because of snow.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • Clyburn suggests House may wait to send Trump impeachment article to Senate until after Biden settles into office

    House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that even if, as he expects, Congress introduces and votes on an article of impeachment against President Trump this week, they may not send it to the Senate right away.For starters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated that, because Congress is on recess, the upper chamber wouldn't be able to hold a trial until the afternoon of Jan. 20, which theoretically would be after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as Trump's successor. Clyburn's concern with that timeframe isn't related to Trump being out of office, though. Instead he's concerned it would distract Congress from important tasks during the early stages of Biden's presidency, which is why he thinks the House may consider sending the article to the Senate after the first 100 days of the new administration are up.> Rep. James Clyburn says while he expects the House will take action on the article of impeachment against Pres. Trump this week, House Democrats might wait until after President-elect Biden's first 100 days in office to send the article to the Senate. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/aLjjNWAxG9> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 10, 2021However, there's no historical precedent for impeaching an ex-president, so while there are legal scholars who think Trump could be subject to impeachment post-presidency, the question could lead to a lengthy court battle, pushing the congressional process even further down the road. > Obama administration veteran and author of Impeachment: a guide, Cass Sunstein, tells @PeteWilliamsNBC that he doesn't think you have impeach a president after he leaves. "I tend to believe it is only for current office holders"https://t.co/BmC1NuS8k5> > -- Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 10, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles

    California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic. Very few volunteers actually met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases that are stretching intensive care units to the limit.

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • Extinct giant shark gave birth to 'cannibal' babies over 6ft 6in long

    Megalodon sharks gave birth to babies bigger than most adult humans after they feasted on unhatched eggs in the womb, according to a new study. The extinct species, which featured in 2018 science fiction film The Meg, lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago. Known as one of the largest species of fish to ever exist, the sharks reached at least 50 feet (15 metres) in length. According to the study, from the moment of birth Megalodon - formally called Otodus megalodon - was already a big fish. Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago and lead author of the study, said: "As one of the largest carnivores that ever existed on Earth, deciphering such growth parameters of megalodon is critical to understand the role large carnivores play in the context of the evolution of marine ecosystems." Researchers used a CT scanning technique to examine incremental growth bands in Megalodon vertebral specimens housed in the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Measuring up to six inches in diameter, the vertebrae were previously estimated to have come from an individual about 30 feet in length based on comparisons with vertebrae of modern great white sharks, according to the researchers. The images revealed the vertebrae to have 46 growth bands, meaning that the nine-metre Megalodon fossil died at age 46. By back-calculating its body length when each band formed, the study published in Historical Biology, suggests the shark's size at birth was about 6.6 feet in length, suggesting that Megalodon gave live birth to possibly the largest babies in the shark world. Researchers say the data also indicates that like all present-day lamniform sharks, embryonic Megalodon grew inside its mother by feeding on unhatched eggs in the womb - a practice known as oophagy, a form of intrauterine cannibalism. Co-author Martin Becker, of William Paterson University, New Jersey, said: "Results from this work shed new light on the life history of Megalodon, not only how Megalodon grew, but also how its embryos developed, how it gave birth and how long it could have lived."

  • China's state media says Pompeo 'crossed a dangerous red line' with latest Taiwan move

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he is lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on contacts between American diplomats and their Taiwanese counterparts, ending a practice that was in place to appease China.The United States, like most countries, doesn't have official relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, but the Trump administration has "ramped up" its support for the self-ruled, democratic country over the years, Reuters notes, and Pompeo's latest move appears to be part of an effort to "lock in a tough approach" to Beijing before the White House transition takes place later this month.Taiwan's government welcomed the decision, but Chinese state media was unsurprisingly critical. One piece of commentary published by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, called it a "cowardly act of sabotage" that "crossed a dangerous red line." And Hu Xijin, the editor of China's state-owned Global Times, warned — in a since-delated tweet — that Taiwan could face repercussions for Pompeo's actions, The Associated Press reports. "The option of using military means to solve [the] Taiwan question will also be put on the table," the tweet reportedly read.The move may not be universally applauded stateside, either, per Reuters. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts the Biden administration will "rightly be unhappy that a policy decision like this was made in the final days of the Trump administration." Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot