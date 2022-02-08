Exclusive-U.S. EPA confirms it will name Oregon lawyer to lead environmental justice efforts

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.
Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici
2 min read
By Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will name college professor and lawyer Robin Morris Collin to lead the agency’s efforts to advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately harmed by pollution, the agency confirmed to Reuters.

Her selection as senior EPA advisor on environmental justice is part of the Biden administration's effort to deliver on a promise to ensure environmental decisions and rules are fair to low-income and minority communities that have historically borne the brunt of pollution from power plants, refineries and other industries.

"Robin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the agency and is the ideal person to ensure our most vulnerable populations have a seat at the table as we work to deliver environmental justice," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

In a statement sent to Reuters, He described Collin as "one of the nation's foremost experts and lifelong advocate for overburdened communities."

Collin, a law professor at Willamette University in Oregon, served as founding chair of Oregon's Environmental Justice Task Force, which was created by the state legislature over a decade ago. The task force has increased engagement between low-income and minority communities and state policymakers on environmental policy.

She was the first U.S. law professor to teach sustainability courses at a law school.

"I am honored to serve in this role to protect our land, air and water and, as part of that work, lift up underserved communities so that we may all thrive together,” Collin said in a statement.

The EPA has spent months trying to identify a candidate for the position, hoping to find someone with credibility in pollution-affected communities as well as the ability to navigate a complex federal regulatory environment.

The EPA’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget calls for a new national environmental justice office under a newly created assistant EPA administrator, which would potentially elevate the senior advisor position and require senate confirmation.

Congress has yet to approve the new position.

The EPA plays a key role in delivering on the environmental justice goals set by President Joe Biden's administration, which promised to deliver at least 40% of overall benefits from federal investments in climate change action to disadvantaged communities.

The EPA is also improving its EJ Screen tool, which is meant to identify communities that are in need of environmental justice investment to improve things like water and air quality.

The EPA has already taken steps to deliver on its environmental justice promises. Last month, EPA Administrator Michael Regan ordered unannounced inspections at polluting facilities that are suspected of being out of compliance with air and water regulations.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)

