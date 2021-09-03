Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China rebuffed

Jonathan Barrett
·4 min read

By Jonathan Barrett

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Federated States of Micronesia will tap a U.S. funding facility to construct a Pacific undersea communications cable, two sources told Reuters, after rejecting a Chinese company-led proposal that was deemed a security threat by U.S. officials.

The United States has taken great interest in several plans in recent years to lay optic fibre cables across the Pacific, projects that would bring vastly improved communications to island nations.

The undersea cables have far greater data capacity than satellites, leading Washington to raise concerns https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-pacific-exclusive-idUKKBN28R0L2 that the involvement of Chinese firms would compromise regional security. Beijing has consistently denied any intent to use cable infrastructure for spying.

Two sources with knowledge of the plans said FSM would use U.S. funds to construct a line between two of its four states, Kosrae to Pohnpei, replicating part of a route proposed under a previous $72.6 million project backed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Reuters reported in June that project, which also encompassed Nauru and Kiribati, was scuppered https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-pacific-exclusive-idAFKCN2DU06W after Washington raised concerns the contract would be awarded to Huawei Marine, now called HMN Technologies and majority owned by Shanghai-listed Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd. .

One source told Reuters that FSM would draw around $14 million from the American Rescue Plan, a U.S. facility created by President Joe Biden to distribute funds both at home and abroad to combat the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSM said it was committed to providing fibre connectivity to the State of Kosrae, and onward connectivity to Kiribati and Nauru. It did not respond directly to questions about U.S. funding.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment.

The United States and FSM have a long geopolitical relationship, enshrined in the Compact of Free Association, a decades-old agreement between the United States and its former Pacific trust territories. Under that agreement, Washington is responsible for the island nation's defence.

The second source said the U.S. funded cable would likely connect to the HANTRU-1 undersea cable, a line primarily used by the U.S. government that connects to the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The World Bank said in a statement it was working with FSM and Kiribati to map out their next steps after the original tender for the larger project concluded with no contract awarded.

PACIFIC POLITICS

Undersea cables represent one of the newest and most sensitive fronts in the rivalry between China and the U.S. in the strategic waters of the Pacific.

While FSM has close ties to the United States, it also has long-standing diplomatic and trade relations with China.

Prominent U.S. lawmakers have warned that Chinese companies could undermine competitive tenders by offering state-subsidised bids Reuters previously reported.

The U.S. Commerce Department publicly lists Huawei Marine on its so-called "Entity List" - known as a blacklist - which restricts the sale of U.S. goods and technology to the company. The Department told Reuters that Huawei's new owner, HMN Tech, would also be captured under these restrictions.

China has strongly refuted the allegations. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters that Chinese companies had a good record in cybersecurity.

"The so-called security threat [alleged] by the U.S. is totally groundless, and has ulterior motives," the statement said. "Who the 'hacker empire' really is - engaging in spying and stealing secrets - is plain to the world."

Australia, a strong regional ally to the United States, has ramped up its presence in the Pacific through the creation of a A$2 billion ($1.48 billion) infrastructure financing facility that island nations can potentially access for cable projects.

Nauru has been negotiating plans https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-pacific-island-turns-australia-undersea-cable-after-spurning-china-2021-06-24 to tap into the Australian-backed Coral Sea Cable system, via Solomon Islands, sources told Reuters in June.

($1 = 1.3510 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; additional reporting by Beijing bureau; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate-above-all plea by US fails to stir China

    Envoy John Kerry's 'it's more important than politics' appeal falls on deaf ears.

  • Fed likely to announce taper in November, former Fed official says

    (Reuters) - omThe U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to announce the tapering of its asset purchases in November and begin the process a month later, former Federal Reserve official Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday. Waiting until November will give policymakers more data on the labor market's recovery and economic growth, Lockhart told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). But Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Fed from 2007 to 2017, warned "a particularly bad next two months" could postpone this timeline.

  • U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

    The Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban's takeover, despite pressure from humanitarian groups and others who say the cost may be the collapse of Afghanistan's economy. Much of the Afghan central bank's $10 billion in assets are parked overseas https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-central-banks-10-billion-stash-not-all-within-reach-taliban-2021-08-17, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban https://www.reuters.com/world/what-leverage-do-us-allies-have-over-taliban-afghanistan-2021-09-02 to respect women's rights and the rule of law. Any unfreezing of these assets may be months away, financial experts said.

  • Misjudgment of Economy-Covid Balance Sees Japan’s Suga Depart

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision to step down as leader points to the failure of his bet that limiting the impact of Covid-19 on the economy would secure him popular support and time to flesh out his green and digital goals.After less than a year on the job, Suga leaves with some big promises on the table, but only micro successes in the real economy. He struggled to balance economic needs with pandemic containment and his lack of interest in price dynamics helped

  • You Should Check Your Social Security Balance Regularly – Here’s Why

    Social Security is the main source of income for a majority of the elderly in the U.S. According to data from the Social Security Administration, nearly 9 out of 10 people age 65 and older receive...

  • Chinese tabloid says detained Canadians linked by photos of military equipment

    China's Global Times newspaper said on Thursday that Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who was convicted of espionage in August, provided photographs of military equipment to fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, who is also detained in China. The state-run newspaper, citing an unidentified source, said the photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were state secrets and he also provided the photos to people outside China. Spavor was a "key informant" for Kovrig, the newspaper said.

  • Patrick Cantlay to fans: I love it when you call me 'Patty Ice'

    Before his victory at Caves Valley, Patrick Cantlay said he’d never been called “Patty Ice,” but he said the new nickname works.

  • Majority of Afghan allies may have missed out on airlift - U.S. official

    The United States may have left behind the majority of Afghans who helped in the 20-year war effort along with their families as U.S. citizens were prioritized in the airlift that came to an end this week, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. The departure of the last U.S. military flights out of Kabul on Monday marked the end of an operation that saw more than 123,000 people brought out of Afghanistan in less than two weeks. President Joe Biden has pledged to keep helping 100 to 200 U.S. citizens left in the country who wanted to leave and a much larger group of at-risk Afghans, including former interpreters for the U.S. military.

  • Chinese media defends wave of industry regulation, says reforms in West 'stuck in silence'

    "For the moment, reforms in the West are stuck in silence while public opinion there is busy pointing fingers at China, while China is the true doer who is slow in speech yet quick in action," the editorial reads. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist party. "Such economic governance is not new to the world, but Western media outlets have kept pinning political labels on China's relevant practices, cursing China to fail," the op-ed read.

  • Most Hong Kong funds sold to Chinese investors through Wealth Management Connect will be in yuan, industry players say

    Hong Kong-based asset management companies will introduce more yuan share class funds to meet demand from mainland Chinese investors when the Wealth Management Connect scheme is launched, industry body Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA) said on Wednesday. Such funds invest in US and other international stock and bond markets and allow investors to buy and sell their holdings in the yuan. Fund managers use forward and other derivative products to hedge currency risks for investors. Ho

  • American Police Say Officers Are Quitting in Droves. Federal Data Says Otherwise

    While other industries were devastated by the pandemic last year, police departments felt a much smaller impact

  • Community demands answers after Sacramento teacher placed on leave for violating school's political guidelines

    The Natomas Unified School District has put a teacher with Inderkum High School on paid leave and says it is taking steps to fire the teacher for actions the district described as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible.” In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher’s methods inside the classroom. At a school board meeting, the teacher was identified as Gabriel Gipe. Several parents and community members spoke passionately about the teacher's actions Wednesday during the evening.

  • Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida rescued by workers in Louisiana bayou

    A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.

  • Match Highlights: Australia vs. China

    Highlights from the match between Australia vs. China.

  • Air pollution shaves off 2.2 years of average life expectancy worldwide

    Data: Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosThe average person is losing about 2.2 years of life expectancy due to air pollution, according to new research by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. Driving the news: The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), published Wednesday, shows that the burden of harmful air pollution is unevenly distributed — with China making rapid, measurable progress in cleaning up its air, and other global hotspots now e

  • Is Pfizer a Buy?

    Most of the headlines over the past two years about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have involved its vaccine for COVID-19. The stock's value going forward will likely be based more on its other drugs and pipeline. Let's dig in to see if there is enough once we get past COVID-19 to make the stock a good value right now.

  • Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay show sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau; Cantlay blames PIP

    Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau after the Tour said they it ban any "Brooksie" hecklers.

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • Israeli leader surprised Biden hardly raised China during visit

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had prepared for wide-ranging discussions on China with President Biden and other senior U.S. officials, but the issue hardly came up, an Israeli official who attended the Biden-Bennett meeting tells me.Why it matters: Chinese involvement in Israel became a rare point of contention between the Trump and Netanyahu governments, with the Trump administration warning of damage to the U.S.-Israel security relationship, but former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah

  • The U.S. needs to rejoin the TPP to meet the China challenge

    Pacific free-trade agreement could help American businesses and workers compete in the technologies of the future.