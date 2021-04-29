Exclusive: U.S. Labor Secretary says most gig workers should be classified as employees

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's top labor official said most gig workers in the United States should be classified as "employees" deserving of related benefits, in what could be a policy shift that is likely to raise costs for companies that depend on contractors such as Uber and Lyft.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants and a former union member, has been expected to boost President Biden's efforts to expand workers' protections and deliver a win for the country's organized labor movement.

"We are looking at it but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees... in some cases they are treated respectfully and in some cases they are not and I think it has to be consistent across the board," Walsh told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, expressing his view on the topic for the first time.

"These companies are making profits and revenue and I'm not (going to) begrudge anyone for that because that's what we are about in America... but we also want to make sure that success trickles down to the worker," he said.

His work at the Department of Labor is expected to have a major impact on U.S. workplace laws and regulations, including vigorous enforcement of occupational safety and health rules, overtime payments and proper administration of employee benefit plans.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2017 that 55 million people in the United States were gig workers - or 34% of the workforce - and was projected to rise to 43% in 2020.

Walsh's views on the issue could usher in new rulings from the department, which sets legal guidelines for how employers treat workers. Before his appointment, the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) proposed rescinding a rule adopted in January that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors.

Walsh said the Department of Labor will have conversations with companies that employ gig labor in the coming months to make sure workers have access to consistent wages, sick time, health care and "all of the things that an average employee in America can access."

The Department's decision could have far-reaching implications on ride-hailing services such as Uber Inc, Lyft and food delivery apps such as Grubhub Doordash and Postmates. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gig workers are independent contractors who perform on-demand services, including as drivers, delivering groceries or providing childcare - and are one-third more likely to be Black or Latino, according to an Edison Research poll.

Walsh also spoke about the risks that result from not having gig companies paying unemployment insurance for such workers - a scenario that has played out during the pandemic, leaving the U.S. government to foot the bill.

"If the federal government didn't cover the gig economy workers, those workers would not only have lost their job, but they wouldn't have had any unemployment benefits to keep their family moving forward... we'd have a lot more difficult situation all across the country," he said.

The last decade has seen a surge in the number of gig workers, indicating broad economic and demographic shifts and raising concerns around long-term financial security for a growing share of the workforce, according to some experts.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders, Heather Timmons and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's Prince William and Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary with video

    Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated 10 years of marriage on Thursday with a video of the couple and their children enjoying the countryside. William, the Queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, married Kate on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. On Thursday they posted a video showing the couple exploring a beach and roasting marshmallows with their children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 3.

  • Biden says he was not briefed in advance about search warrants executed at Giuliani's home, office

    Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with TODAY show co-anchor Craig Melvin at the White House on Thursday morning.

  • Terraces of France's cafes, restaurants, to open next month

    President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. “We have taken on the responsibility of the priority on education and the strategy of living with the virus, including with high numbers of infections, higher than those of our neighbors,” Macron said.

  • Louisiana lawmaker's comment on slavery draws growing backlash

    Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus has called for the removal of Republican Representative Ray Garofalo as House Education Committee chairman.

  • SC House passes bill that would end required sentences for drug offenses. Here’s how

    The bill is similar to a federal law signed by former President Donald Trump that gives judges discretion in sentencing people convicted of drug offenses.

  • Crop Prices Are Rallying. Why the Run-Up May Not Be Over Yet.

    Corn, soybeans and wheat are seeing their highest prices in years, thanks to imports by China and weather issues.

  • EMA to quickly review Eli Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug for COVID-19 use

    The European Medicines Agency will conduct an accelerated review of Eli Lilly and Co's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients getting oxygen, the agency said on Thursday, as the search for treatment options continues. Olumiant, on which Lilly partners with U.S. drugmaker Incyte Corp, is the latest arthritis medicine to be repurposed in efforts to combat COVID-19, with other prominent examples Actemra from Roche Holding AG and Kevzara from Sanofi SA. While Actemra and Kevzara are large-molecule monoclonal antibodies, Olumiant is a so-called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor small-molecule drug that works by blocking action of enzymes that play a role in immune system processes that lead to inflammation.

  • Molson Coors (TAP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Stock Up

    Molson Coors (TAP) Q1 benefits from the expansion of the above-premium portfolio as well as the growing hard seltzer portfolio. It is progressing well with its revitalization plan.

  • Patriots doing their homework on second-tier QBs Davis Mills, Kellen Mond, Kyle Trask

    The Patriots would like to add a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but the big five prospects — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — all may be gone before the Patriots are on the clock at No. 15. But don’t rule out New England drafting a quarterback, possibly [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • U.S. Stocks Fluctuate as Investors Parse Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fluctuated after Apple Inc. gave up an earlier advance and weak earnings dented Ford Co. and EBay Inc.The S&P 500 was little changed in afternoon trading after pulling off an all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 turned negative after it also touched a record. The volatility came as investors continued to digest major corporate results that overshadowed data showing the American economy accelerated last quarter. U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department.Apple erased a gain of as much as 2.6%, weighing heavily on the main U.S. indexes. Ford plunged the most since March 2020 after reducing its full-year forecast because of a computer-chip shortage. EBay tumbled the most since 2016 after issuing a sales outlook that suggested spending on the site could recede as more people get vaccinated. Facebook Inc. held gains, surging to a record after after it posted sales that dwarfed estimates.“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:42 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2118The British pound was little changed at $1.3944The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108.86 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.65%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $65 a barrelGold futures fell 0.4% to $1,767 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s New Families Plan Would Make This Perk for Childless Workers Permanent

    While much of the attention on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.8 trillion American Families Plan has been focused on education, child care and paid family leave, it also includes some tax goodies...

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.

  • Man accused of trying to kill 9-year-old linked to mysterious Delphi murders, cops say

    The 2017 Delphi murders have garnered national attention and the case has gone unsolved.

  • Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

    President Joe Biden returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back. Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy and shook daily life. Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times.

  • The US's popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Joe Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries that were polled.