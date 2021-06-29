Exclusive: U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign rally in Tehran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Nebehay
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of state-ordered executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and the role played by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor.

Javaid Rehman, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said that over the years his office has gathered testimonies and evidence. It was ready to share them if the United Nations Human Rights Council or other body sets up an impartial investigation.

He said he was concerned at reports that some "mass graves" are being destroyed as part of a continuing cover-up.

"I think it is time and it's very important now that Mr. Raisi is the president (-elect) that we start investigating what happened in 1988 and the role of individuals," Rehman said from London, where he teaches Islamic law and international law.

A probe was in the interest of Iran and could bring closure to families, he said, adding: "Otherwise we will have very serious concerns about this president and the role, the reported role, he has played historically in those executions."

Raisi, a hardline judge, is under U.S. sanctions over a past that includes what the United States and activists say was his involvement as one of four judges who oversaw the 1988 killings. Amnesty International has put the number executed at some 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher".

Raisi, when asked about allegations that he was involved in the killings, told reporters: "If a judge, a prosecutor has defended the security of the people, he should be praised ... I am proud to have defended human rights in every position I have held so far."

Rehman said: "We have made communications to the Islamic Republic of Iran because we have concerns that there is again a policy to actually destroy the graves or there may be some activity to destroy evidence of mass graves."

"I will campaign for justice to be done," he added.

ARRESTS, INTIMIDATION

Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3, having secured victory this month in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

Rehman denounced what he called "deliberate and manipulative strategies adopted to exclude moderate candidates and to ensure the success of a particular candidate".

"There were arrests, journalists were stopped from asking specific questions about the background of the presidential candidate Mr Raisi and there was intimidation towards any issues that were raised about his previous role and background."

Iran has never acknowledged that mass executions took place under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the revolutionary leader who died in 1989.

"The scale of executions that we hear imply that it was a part of a policy that was being pursued...It was not just one person," Rehman said.

He said there had also been "no proper investigation" into the killing of protesters in Nov. 2019, the bloodiest political unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

"Even by conservative estimates we can say that more than 300 people were killed arbitrarily, extrajudicially, and nobody has been held accountable and no compensation," he said.

"There is a widespread and systemic impunity in the country for gross violations of human rights, both historically in the past as well as in the present."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's New Mystery Submarine Sure Looks Weird

    What's up with this sail?

  • Biden Defends Strikes on Iran-Backed Militias, Rebuts Critics

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he ordered airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria and pushed back against members of Congress who questioned whether he should have consulted them about any imminent threat before attacking.“I directed last night’s airstrikes targeting sites used by the Iranian-backed militia groups responsible for recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq, and I had that authority under Article II,” Biden said Monday in his first public remarks on the at

  • US air strikes against Iraqi militias sends 'strong message', says Antony Blinken

    US air strikes on Iran-backed Iraqi militias on the Syrian-Iraq border overnight sent a “strong message” of deterrence following recent drone attacks against American targets in Iraq, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. At least four militiamen were killed by the strikes that the US military said targeted facilities used to launch drone attacks against American interests in Iraq. Speaking to reporters in Rome on Monday, Mr Blinken said Joe Biden, the US president, acted decisively

  • New Israeli government seeks to reset relationship with US

    Israel continues to have "serious reservations" about the Iran nuclear deal amid ongoing negotiations over the future of the agreements, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday in his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. In his first meeting with Blinken since taking office in Israel's new government, Lapid pledged to communicate directly with the Biden administration and sought to reset a relationship between Washington after the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu, who aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.

  • Undeclared conflict? America's battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again

    U.S. President Joe Biden's latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his young presidency. For some of Biden's fellow Democrats, the crucial question is: does the pattern of attacks and counter-attacks amount to an undeclared conflict? If it does, they say, there is a risk that the United States could stumble into a direct war with Iran without the involvement of Congress, an issue that is becoming more politically fraught after two decades of "forever wars."

  • Biden: Iran Will Never Get Nuclear Weapons ‘On My Watch’

    During a meeting in the Oval Office with outgoing Israeli president Reuven Rivlin on Monday, President Joe Biden promised that the United States will prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal.

  • World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

    The World Bank raised its forecast of China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from 8.1% and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus. The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic. Factory and consumer activity are back above pre-outbreak levels, though authorities have re-imposed travel controls in some areas to counter outbreaks of new variants of the virus.

  • Badminton-Japanese shuttlers bid to challenge China's dominance

    For the first time in the history of Olympic badminton, Japan is heading into the Games in a position to challenge China's longstanding dominance in the sport which was threatened at the last Games in Rio de Janeiro. Led by men’s world no. 1 Kento Momota, Japan has nearly twice as many top-five players as China across all five tournament categories. In women's doubles, the two top-ranked teams are Japanese - led by Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota - with China third on the list.

  • Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; 5 locally transmitted

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (29 June) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,563.

  • Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

    Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I believ

  • Former South African president Jacob Zuma jailed for contempt of court in corruption case

    South Africa's top court on Tuesday handed former president Jacob Zuma a 15-month jail term for contempt of court following his refusal to appear before graft investigators. "The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court," judge Sisi Khampepe said. Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plunder of state coffers during his nearly nine-year stay in office. "This kind of recalcitrance and defiance is unlawful and will be punished," Ms Kh

  • U.S. troops in Syria come under attack after strikes on militias

    There were no injuries and damage is being assessed, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

  • US envoy: Children in conflict taught to commit war crimes

    Children caught in conflict are being taught to commit war crimes before they can count, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Monday, pointing to the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in years, with more than 130 civilians killed by an armed group comprising “mostly 12- to 14-year-olds.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that many of those killed in the attack in early June were children, and the horrifying raid on the village of Solhan in the West African nation's Sahel’s Yagha province saw “children killing children -- children killing children.”

  • Russia launches largest submarine in 30 years

    Russia has tested a giant new nuclear submarine in open waters for the first time, just days after a tense standoff in the Black Sea with Britain involving a Royal Navy destroyer. The ‘Belgorod’, believed to be the largest submarine developed anywhere in the world in 30 years, was trialled in the White Sea over the weekend, according to Russian state media. Once approved for use, the vessel will be capable of launching nuclear strikes with six intercontinental ‘Poseidon’ torpedoes. It will also

  • As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

    As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In "The Tomorrow War," Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.

  • 'Annihilated' – how the French papers reacted to their Euro 2020 exit

    French dreams of winning a Euro 2020 and World Cup double were shown the sortie on Monday night after Les Bleus were beaten on penalties by Switzerland in the round of 16. The French newspapers responded to the shock defeat with fury, aimed in particular at the tinkering of Didier Deschamps, the world champions' coach, who was attacked for switching to an untested back three in what one of the papers called “one of the biggest fiascos in the history of team selection”. The frontpage of L'Equipe,

  • Tony Stewart wins second SRX race at Eldora Speedway as tempers flare

    Tony Stewart accidentally hit the kill switch and started shotgun on the field, but that was not enough to keep him out of Victory Lane at Eldora Speedway.

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.