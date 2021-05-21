Exclusive-U.S. prepares to downgrade Mexico air safety rating, sources say

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
David Shepardson, Frank Jack Daniel and Tracy Rucinski
·3 min read

By David Shepardson, Frank Jack Daniel and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico's aviation oversight by the agency.

Sources briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA has had lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators about its concerns. The sources said these concerns had not all been addressed following an in-country assessment.

The sources added that Mexican government officials have been informed about the planned action and raised concerns.

One airline industry source said the FAA's concerns did not involve flight safety issues but rather Mexico's oversight of air carriers.

Downgrading Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 would mean that current U.S. service by Mexican carriers would be unaffected, but they could not launch new flights and airline-to-airline marketing practices such as selling seats on each other's flights in code-share arrangements would be restricted.

The action would mean that the FAA has determined that Mexico does not meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards as part of its safety assessment program.

Mexico has been a top vacation spot for U.S. travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring U.S. airlines to redirect capacity they had previously flown to Europe before transatlantic travel restrictions were imposed last year.

In April, Mexico was the by far the busiest foreign air destination - with nearly 2.3 million passengers on U.S.-Mexico flights - more than three times that of the Dominican Republic, the next highest country, according to industry data.

An FAA spokesman declined to comment.

Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delta Air Lines, which has a codeshare arrangement with Aeromexico, will have to issue new tickets for some passengers booked on Aeromexico flights as a result of the downgrade, sources said.

Delta and Aeromexico declined to comment.

Delta and Aeromexico, joint venture partners since 2017, are together offering about 3,900 transborder flights in June, more than any other carrier, according to global data aviation company Cirium. Delta owns 49% of Aeromexico but took a $770 million charge on its investment last year after the carrier's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Carlos Ozores, an aviation consultant at global consulting and digital services provider ICF, said the move could impact Delta and Aeromexico's codeshares, which drive incremental sales, and force growth-driven low-cost airline Volaris https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-volaris-idINL1N2IB2QA to revisit expansion plans to the United States.

This would not be the first time the FAA downgraded Mexico's air safety rating. In 2010, the agency downgraded Mexico to Category 2 due to suspected shortcomings within its civil aviation authority, then restored its top rating about four months later.

The FAA has said that downgrades mean an aviation authority is deficient in areas such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping and inspection procedures. Mexican authorities said in 2010 there was no deterioration of flight safety and that the downgrade was due to a shortage of flight inspectors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Frank Jack Daniel and Noe Torres in Mexico Cityl; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William says BBC failed his mother

    William's astonishing rebuke to the public broadcaster comes after a report published Thursday said the inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Diana, and that the broadcaster covered up the deception.During the "Panorama" interview, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, Diana shocked the nation by admitting to an affair and sharing details of her marriage to the heir to the throne and William's father, Prince Charles.Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36."It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," William, 38, said in a statement."It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."In a separate statement issued at the same time, William's brother Harry did not mention the BBC by name, but drew broader aim at the media and the "ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices (which) ultimately took her life."

  • Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

    Environment ministers from leading countries agree to take further steps to help limit global heating.

  • Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin says there's no malevolent intent behind Elon Musk's support for dogecoin

    "I think it's reasonable to expect a bit of craziness. But I do think that the markets will learn. Elon is not going to have this influence forever."

  • Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire after 11 days of violence

    Israel’s security cabinet agreed to a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group overnight after violent clashes killed 260 Palestinians and 12 in Israel in less than two weeks.

  • Bitcoin Pares Gains as Treasury Seeks to Toughen Tax Compliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains Thursday after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space.Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.Big swings have dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.“It comes as no surprise that the place of Bitcoin in any investment portfolio remains highly contested, precisely because of its erratic price movements,” Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Societe Generale, wrote in a note Thursday. “Regulation may be the biggest threat ahead for Bitcoin.”Still, many were heartened by its recovery from Wednesday’s lows.“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin pared back some of its gains to trade up 2.6% to around $39,350 as of 1:34 p.m. in New York. Ether added 7.4% to $2,724.Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.(Adds comment in fourth paragraph, updates prices throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • History Channel's New Documentary Reveals the Badass Cars That Built the World

    Tune in to see the life-changing innovations and die-hard rivalries that made the automobile.

  • How Amazon pulled off the radical new TV show that gives its actors 'nowhere to hide'

    Creator David Weil takes us inside 'Solos' — and the creative tricks he and his team employed to make seven single-character stories work.

  • G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 world's largest economies on Friday to match measures agreed by the smaller Group of Seven nations to reduce emissions to try to meet the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures. Earlier, the world's seven largest advanced economies agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of this year, and eventually phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets.

  • K.C. Southern Agrees to $30 Billion CN Rail Deal, Jilting CP

    (Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer.Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas City Southern, the U.S. railroad said in a statement Friday. Kansas City Southern paid a $700 million breakup fee to Canadian Pacific, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National.Kansas City Southern last week deemed Canadian National’s bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until the end of this week to sweeten its offer. Instead, Canadian Pacific said it wouldn’t enter a bidding war. It urged Kansas City Southern to drop its larger rival’s proposal because of heightened risk that the deal couldn’t win approval from U.S. regulators, which is still a looming question mark for Canadian National.The ultimate outcome will determine which gets to be the first railroad to operate from Canada, down through the U.S. and on to Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised to capture investment as manufacturers seek to use a renegotiated trilateral trade agreement to shorten overseas supply lines.“I am confident that together with KCS’s experienced and talented team, we will meaningfully connect the continent,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in the statement.Kansas City Southern was little changed at $294.52 at 1:11 p.m. in New York. The railroad’s shares had advanced 44% this year through Thursday. Canadian National declined 1.6% to C$126.23 in Toronto, while Canadian Pacific rose 1.5% to C$98.63.Now that Kansas City Southern has spurned Canadian Pacific, the focus shifts to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which will decide whether Canadian National can use a voting trust to complete the financial portion of the transaction. Closing the deal is contingent on getting such approval.The trust would allow Kansas City Southern stockholders to get paid for their shares while government approval to merge operations is pending -- a process that could take more than a year. The STB, which has final say on U.S. railroad mergers, has approved Canadian Pacific’s trust but hasn’t made a final decision on Canadian National’s.Canadian National’s proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said in a Thursday letter to Kansas City Southern’s board, citing opposition from the U.S. Justice Department and a large shareholder. Creel also pointed to the STB’s decision to judge the Canadian National proposal under tougher antitrust standards.Canadian National has said it’s confident that its proposal will get regulatory approval.Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific had reached a merger agreement in March that Canadian National topped in April. The U.S. carrier earlier this month said it planned to accept Canadian National’s offer.Creel early Thursday said he “remained confident” that the STB wouldn’t approve Canadian National’s proposal for a voting trust, pointing to language in a recent ruling in which the board said it expected “to take a more cautious approach.”The STB has said it would ultimately judge Canadian National’s proposal under stricter merger rules than Canadian Pacific’s, explaining that the smaller railroad’s plan would “result in the fewest overlapping routes.” Canadian National has to prove that its deal would be in the public interest, while Canadian Pacific merely has to establish that its tie-up wouldn’t hurt competition.Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the seven large U.S. and Canadian railroads and one of the industry’s few substantial merger targets remaining.(Updates with rail network map)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden appoints new North Korea envoy after meeting with South Korean president

    The summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in was President Biden's second in-person meeting with a foreign ally as he tries to shift U.S. focus to Asia.

  • Security experts break down exactly why you shouldn't share your passwords: 'It's really dangerous'

    You're not alone if you share a password or two with coworkers or extended family members. Here's why security experts say that's risky.

  • Apparel chain Gap says U.S. employees should continue to wear masks

    The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are  required by law. Many retailers, including Walmart Inc and Target Corp, have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances. Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

  • U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting. "Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in a statement.

  • BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

    Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don run through an array of strange offseason NFL stories from Tebow to Najee Harris. Are they BS or not?

  • False Positive (Teaser Trailer 1)

    After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own "birth story". As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough.

  • PGA Championship: Harry Higgs sinks pair of incredibly deep birdie putts to end his Friday

    Harry Higgs made a combined 122 feet of birdie putts on his final two holes.

  • Biden's Labor Department probably won't be able to pay out unemployment to workers cut off by their states

    An administration official says they've been trying to figure out what they can do, but DOL is generally limited to administrative funding matters.

  • Millions of AstraZeneca doses head to Mexico under Latin America plan

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will receive some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that could help Latin America fight the virus more quickly. An air cargo of around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first of the shipments, the official said. The convoluted journey reflects a deal between AstraZeneca, Argentina and Mexico to produce vaccines for use in the region, which has some of the world's worse coronavirus rates.

  • Haunted by Diana's death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

    From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother. Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year. "It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life," he added, referring to Meghan.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says