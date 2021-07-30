Exclusive-U.S. regulator freezes Chinese company IPOs over risk disclosures -sources

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Echo Wang, Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu
·3 min read

By Echo Wang, Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies while it crafts new guidance for disclosing to investors the risk of a new regulatory crackdown by Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chinese listings in the United States have reached a record $12.8 billion so far this year, according to Refinitiv data, as companies swooped in to capitalize on the U.S. stock market reaching daily record highs.

Deal flow slowed down substantially this month after Chinese regulators banned ride-sharing giant Didi Global Inc from signing up new users just days after its blockbuster IPO. They followed up with crackdowns on technology and private education companies.

SEC commissioner Allison Lee said on Tuesday that Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose to investors the risks of the Chinese government interfering in their businesses as part of their regular reporting obligations.

The SEC has asked companies not to submit any registrations for the issuance of securities until it gives them specific guidance on how to disclose the risks they face in China, the sources said. It was not immediately clear how long this would take.

A spokesman for the SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC's move represents the latest salvo by U.S. regulators against corporate China, which has frustrated Wall Street for years with its reluctance to submit to U.S. auditing standards and improve the governance of companies held closely by founders.

The agency has been under intense pressure from U.S. lawmakers to take a tougher line. A group of senators including Republicans John Kennedy and Bill Hagerty wrote to SEC chair Gary Gensler this week urging "thorough investigations of U.S. listed Chinese companies' concerning lack of transparency."

Last month, the SEC removed the chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which has been unsuccessful in a push to ensure independent auditing of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The SEC is also under pressure to finalize rules on the delisting of Chinese companies that do not comply with U.S. auditing requirements.

Some 418 Chinese companies are listed on U.S. exchanges, according to Refinitiv. The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks the American depositary receipts of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, has lost 22% of its value year-to-date, compared to an 18% rise in the S&P 500 index.

No major U.S. IPO of a Chinese company is in the works following Didi, as the business community in China tries to get to grips with the regulators' intentions.

Chinese officials said last week they would bar tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates, sending shockwaves through the country's private education sector. This came on the heels of a broad crackdown on China's massive internet sector amid concern in Beijing over the safety of the personal data of its citizens.

China's securities regulator held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks on Wednesday to calm financial market nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Official policies will be rolled out more steadily to avoid sharp volatility in the markets, the regulator told the banks.

State-backed newspaper China Daily also said Beijing remained supportive of domestic companies seeking to list overseas, and that regulators would soon unveil measures to further open capital market to foreign entities.

Some Chinese companies canceled their U.S. IPOs this month proactively. LinkDoc Technologies pulled its offering to raise $211 million soon after Didi's troubles emerged, while Hello Inc this week announced its U.S. listing plans were on hold.,

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, D.C.; editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • These Ultra-Popular Stocks May Fall 50% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    For each of the following three ultra-popular stocks, the lowest price target from an analyst on Wall Street implies downside ranging from 50% to as much as 97%! First up is one of the absolute hottest stocks since the end of 2019, biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Taking into account Moderna's insane run over the past two weeks, shares are up almost 1,700% since the end of 2019.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    These companies can afford to keep increasing their dividends, maybe even double them, in the next few years.

  • Are 34 Trucking Firms Left Holding The Bag After K-Ratio Program Collapse?

    Trucking companies want answers after K-Ratio abruptly shut down its fuel hedging program in late June, two days before some carriers say they were scheduled to receive their fuel swap settlements for the previous month. But K-Ratio says it was incorrectly led to believe the program was being handled properly and that it faces huge losses if it honors the open contracts. A spokesperson for the fuel swap program, called K-Ratio X, told FreightWaves on Tuesday that it had notified 34 trucking comp

  • Exxon Mobil’s Revenue to Nearly Double in Q2; Target Price $68

    Exxon Mobil, an American multinational oil and gas entity, is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.0 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240%, up from a loss of $0.70 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Tencent Is World’s Worst Stock Bet With $170 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s unprecedented crackdown on its technology industry has turned Tencent Holdings Ltd. from a market darling into the world’s biggest stock loser this month.The Chinese Internet giant had tumbled 23% in July as of Wednesday, set for its worst month ever after erasing about $170 billion of market value. That marks the fastest evaporation of shareholder wealth worldwide during this period, Bloomberg data shows. Nine of the top 10 losers in shareholder value this month are Chine

  • Investors dump Robinhood in stock market debut

    It was a less than auspicious market debut for the controversial trading app Robinhood.In a rarity, the stock opened at its IPO price of $38 Thursday and then quickly headed south...dropping as much as 10 percent before cutting that decline roughly in half.There are concerns about the company's business model and the $32 billion market value it received during one of the most highly-anticipated IPOs of the year.Kathleen Smith of Renaissance Capital says that valuation doesn't necessarily stack up when you compare new-kid-on-the-block Robinhood to the venerable investing firm Charles Schwab."The company certainly does have value. The question is how it's valued relative to the existing circumstances. Schwab is trading at 5X trailing sales, and this offering is being put out at the $38 at 21X trailing sales. So, it's quite a premium to established brokers."Revenue at Robinhood jumped fourfold in the March quarter thanks to the trading mania in so-called meme stocks. Speaking at the IPO ceremony at the Nasdaq, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev was proud of what the company has accomplished."We didn't build Robinhood for the rich or those with decades of experience. We built it for everyone. We're humbled to be serving over 22 million people. And yet there's so much more to do."But its popularity also came at a cost.It's at the center of several regulatory probes.And it's still facing negative backlash from a decision earlier this year to restrict trading in a few popular stocks, which enraged U.S. lawmakers and app users.One way Robinhood sought to curry favor with its core audience was to set aside 20 to 35 percent of shares available in the IPO for actual users of the trading app.That, however, didn't help out the stock's debut, which was down more than 8 percent by the closing bell.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • Nikola electric-truck prototypes were powered by hidden wall sockets, towed into position and rolled down hills, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the prototypes didn’t function and were Frankenstein monsters cobbled together from parts from other vehicles.

  • Apple’s new debt deal could mean more shareholder rewards after blowout earnings

    The technology giant is expected to keep its mega rewards program for shareholders rolling, with proceeds from a four-part bond offering on Thursday earmarked for general corporate purposes, including to return capital to shareholders.

  • 3 Secrets to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

    Nearly every investor has a goal of earning as much money as possible in the stock market, but not everyone will be able to achieve that goal. Getting rich by investing is challenging, and you'll need the right strategy. Fortunately, there are a few secrets to making money in the stock market, and it's easier than you may think to become a successful (and wealthy) investor.

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Vs. Nio Stock: A Technical Race To The Bottom?

    Shares of both Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) may be in trouble. Each appears to be breaking important support. This could set the stage for rapid and large moves lower. Support is a large group of buyers looking to pay the same price. At support levels, there is more demand than supply. This is why selloffs end when stocks reach them. Shares of RIDE found support at $7 in May and a rally followed. But now this support appears to be breaking. This means the buyers

  • Ford overcomes computer chip shortage, posts surprise profit

    Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut factory output in half. The automaker warned earlier in the year that it would be hit especially hard by the chip shortage and a fire at Japanese supplier Renesas that manufactures many of its automotive-grade chips, resulting in a second-quarter loss. Ford raised its guidance for full-year pretax income by about $3.5 billion to between $9 billion and $10 billion.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    There's little question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's star performers in recent years. Over the past three years alone, Nvidia stock has more than tripled -- and that isn't just a recent phenomenon. The stock has grown so quickly in recent years, Nvidia felt compelled to split its shares.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

    If you want to invest in the red-hot cannabis industry to capture some of its formidable expected growth, you've probably already realized that there are a bunch of less-than-spectacular options out there. This business model means that Innovative Industrial Properties builds up a portfolio of income-bearing properties without needing to go through the trouble of finding tenants or constructing new spaces.

  • Robinhood Stock Stumbled In Its Debut. The Reddit Crowd Rejoiced.

    The rise of this past year’s retail investor movement led by users on Reddit forums such as WallStreetBets has been inextricably linked with (HOOD) and the proliferation of commission-free trading. WallStreetBets has attracted 10.7 million subscribers, with most joining this year. The group of retail investors has grown so large that data providers like Thinknum sell stats on stocks mentioned on Reddit to institutions looking to keep tabs on their movements.

  • Looking For The Next Amazon? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks

    Amazon brought e-commerce to the U.S. consumer, and its all-time returns exceeding 187,000% make it one of most successful stocks ever. Investors may struggle to find another Amazon, but these three international e-commerce stocks all offer potential upside worth considering. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an internet company that operates in Southeast Asia.

  • 11 Best Pharma and Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best pharma and biotech stocks to buy according to Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Simons’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Pharma and Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Euclidean […]

  • Robinhood Has the Worst Debut Ever for IPO of Its Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. wanted to make history with its initial public offering, and now it has -- for the wrong reason.Shares in the broker behind the meme-stock revolution fell 8.4% below the IPO price in the company’s first trading session. That’s the worst debut on record among 51 U.S. firms that raised as much cash as Robinhood or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It dethroned the 2007 IPO by another brokerage, MF Global Holdings Ltd., as the worst debut among qual