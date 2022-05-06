Exclusive: U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks - sources

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
Xie Yu
·1 min read

By Xie Yu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. This week the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added over 80 firms, including JD.com and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp to the list of companies facing possible expulsion.

The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

The PCAOB group is expected to exit quarantine and start working next week, one of the people said. If this visit proceeds as expected, the PCAOB is likely to send a bigger team to China later this year to conduct on-site inspections of local auditors, the person said.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. The PCAOB and the CSRC did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

As of Friday, the PCAOB has flagged 128 Chinese firms as at risk of being delisted.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Additional reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Selena Li in Hong Kong and Jing Xu in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate moves to launch formal talks on massive China competition bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Wednesday moved to begin formal legislative talks on a long-stalled bill to pay for $52 billion in semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with China. The Senate completed votes on more than two dozen motions addressing a range of issues, including Iran policy. Although the motions are not binding, they convey a sense of what senators would like to see in the final bill and what could keep it from getting enough votes to become law.

  • Hong Kong Banks Maintain Lending Rates Even as HKMA Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s banks maintained their best lending rates on Thursday even as the monetary authority raised its benchmark interest rate, likely providing the economy some relief as it tries to recover from a crushing omicron outbreak.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear

  • 2 top Republicans slam Biden for relying on student-loan relief to 'save Democrats from a disastrous midterm election'

    GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sen. Richard Burr wrote an opinion piece criticizing broad student-debt forgiveness and the continued pause on payments.

  • Spirit AeroSystems pumps the brakes on 737 MAX momentum

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. on Wednesday said it has recently reached the production rate of 31 aircraft per month on the Boeing Co. 737 MAX. “We did expect a rate increase in the fourth quarter, but we don’t expect that now,” Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday on an analysts call following the company’s first-quarter earnings. The Boeing (NYSE: BA) narrow-body jet remains Spirit’s largest individual program and the one that also drives the most work for other local suppliers.

  • California Governor Signs Executive Order to Prompt Crypto Adoption

    California has emerged as the first state in the U.S. to formulate a comprehensive framework for ‘responsible web3 technology to thrive,’ spurring crypto adoption.

  • ECB’s Villeroy Says Above-Zero Rates ‘Reasonable’ This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarEuropean Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Ville

  • Spain briefly detains pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger accused of treason

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish judge on Thursday ordered the release of a pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger who was detained the previous day on an international arrest warrant for suspected treason, but barred him from leaving the country pending an extradition hearing. Spain's High Court said in a statement that Judge Jose Luis Calama had ruled Anatoliy Shariy, an aspiring politician and vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his pro-Western government, should present himself to the nearest court twice a month and surrender his passport. The judge said there were not enough reasons for keeping him in custody, considering that he has taken roots in Spain.

  • ‘Corrupt to core’ British Virgin Islands premier gets bond in drug-smuggling case

    In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie may flee the U.S. and possibly engage in criminal activity if he is freed.

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • A GOP and Democratic senator want to make it easier for disabled Americans to save money without losing their Social Security checks

    The bill would raise the asset limit for roughly 8 million beneficiaries, who are at high risk of breaching them and losing benefits.

  • Nio: Dual-Listings Should Hedge Against Risk of U.S. De-Listing, Says Analyst

    Fears of a U.S. delisting for stocks which don’t comply with U.S. auditing laws have been casting a shadow over Chinese stocks for a while now. However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s latest list of 80 companies potentially facing the cull sent shares of many spiraling down on Thursday. Among those taking a sharp beating were shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO), which crashed by 15%, further piling on the losses; shares now sit 50% into the red in 2022. However, following t

  • Dow Futures Slip, Jobs Report Looms—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    400,000 jobs are expected to have been added in April. A much higher number could indicate that inflation is sticking around.

  • Brazil's Petrobras posts $9 billion profit as Bolsonaro rails against company

    Brazil's Petrobras posted a first-quarter net income that beat forecasts on Thursday, just minutes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro railed against the state-run oil company's profitability, saying its executives had no sympathy for ordinary people. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, posted a quarterly net income of 44.56 billion reais ($8.86 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.5 billion reais and almost 40 times greater than the same quarter last year. In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed the profit jump to factors including high Brent crude oil prices, wider margins in its diesel business and reduced liquefied natural gas imports.

  • China Tech Stocks Suffer Renewed Selling as Growth Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology stocks slumped, tracking a tumble in its U.S.-listed peers, as growth worries from the nation’s Covid Zero policies and lack of concrete measures to support the sector triggered further selling. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalE

  • What a General's Court-Martial Means for the Military's 'Old Boys' Club'

    Advocates are hopeful the general's court-martial is the beginning of a sea change in the military justice system.

  • Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal appeal to President Zelenskyy

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 15:19 Sviatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, appealed to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to take care of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers who remain at Azovstal.

  • Delta Air Lines adds gray uniforms after problems with 'passport plum' version

    Delta Air Lines expanded its employee wardrobe this week, adding a gray outfit following complaints and lawsuits over purple uniforms that debuted with great fanfare four years ago.

  • Elon Musk said he isn't worried about Twitter employees quitting

    "It's a free country," Musk said when asked about a potential Twitter staff exodus on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

  • What's A Common Misconception People Have About Your Job?

    It's time to set the record straight.View Entire Post ›

  • Best Places for Asian American Entrepreneurs – 2022 Study

    Asian Americans make up just under 5% of the total adult population in the U.S., but own roughly 10% of all U.S. businesses. And as the Asian American population is expected to more than double from roughly 22 million in … Continue reading → The post Best Places for Asian American Entrepreneurs – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.