Exclusive-U.S. report identifies 21 'filtration' locations run by Russia for processing Ukrainians

Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis
·3 min read

By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia and its proxy forces in Ukraine are operating 21 locations used to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians, according to a new report by Yale University researchers backed by the U.S. State Department as part of efforts to hold Moscow accountable.

The report, seen by Reuters ahead of its publication on Thursday, cites commercial satellite imagery and open-source information to identify with “high confidence” the separate locations - including facilities that previously served as schools, markets and regular prisons. It also identifies possible graves at one prison complex.

The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health that produced the report is a partner in a U.S. State Department-funded Conflict Observatory launched in May to capture and analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities allegedly perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine.

Nathaniel Raymond, the lab's executive director, said the findings showed Russia and its proxies had established a “system of filtration” to sort people in areas that fall under Russian occupation that represents a “human rights emergency.”

Reports of abuses had already emerged from the sites, including at a prison complex near Olenivka, where 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were allegedly killed in a blast there on July 29.

Yale researchers newly identified disturbances in the earth consistent with individual or mass graves as early as April, the report said, matching the account of a former prisoner who reported that detainees were forced to dig graves at around that time.

Though the researchers did not reach any conclusion on the fate of the Ukrainian prisoners of war at the prison, they also confirmed further disturbances elsewhere in the compound were captured on July 27, before the blast at Olenivka. The New York Times has previously reported disturbances at the complex in July.

"Conditions are absolutely ripe for extreme abuse and in many cases, as we’ve seen in Olenivka, we see indications that we may have a five-alarm fire," Raymond said, adding it was not known how many civilians had passed through or were still being held at the sites.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of deporting hundreds of thousands of people from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" and says it is offering humanitarian aid to those wanting to leave.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said in July that U.S. allegations about the detention of Ukrainians in occupied areas were an attempt to stoke "Russophobia" and vilify Russian armed forces.

'ACCOUNTABILITY IS IMPERATIVE'

Thursday's report focused on Donetsk region, where Russia and its proxy the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic took control of most of the city of Mariupol in March. The city’s mayor said in April that about 40,000 civilians from the city had been forcibly moved into Russian-controlled territory or taken to Russia.

The report identified a system that brings in civilians in conflict-affected areas, puts them through registration and interrogation before they are either released, kept in detention, or transported to Russia.

Researchers verified the 21 locations with at least five independent sources and believe at least another seven sites are part of the filtration system and could be verified at a later date, Raymond said.

The U.S. National Intelligence Council in June said it had identified 18 possible locations used for filtration in Ukraine and western Russia.

The State Department on Thursday in a statement again called for Russia to halt all filtration operations and forced deportations and to provide outside observers access.

"President Putin and his government will not be able to engage in these persistent abuses with impunity. Accountability is imperative, and the United States and our partners will not be silent," the statement read.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Edited by Mary Milliken and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

    Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

  • Survivors of Syrian Massacre Beg World Not to Forget Assad’s War Crimes

    ReutersA new report on alleged war crimes committed by the Syrian regime in August of 2012 reads like a horror movie script. In one city alone, 700 people were brutally murdered, with imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, pillaging and intentional attacks against civilians, protected persons and objects also said to have been committed. The report by the Syrian British Consortium advocacy group, which hopes the United Nations will use its findings, was put together by Syrian investigat

  • Europe Rallies Around Ukrainian Entertainment Industry Professionals

    When she arrived in Warsaw just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yanina Kucher — an entertainment industry veteran with more than a decade’s experience in her country’s film business — wasn’t prepared for an extended stay. She’d left first Kyiv, then Lviv, with her cousin’s wife and young niece in tow, traveling to […]

  • Biden approves largest military aid package for Ukraine so far

    US President Joe Biden decided to provide Ukraine with the largest package of military aid worth almost three billion dollars, White House press service reported on Aug. 24.

  • Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists

    For years Indian television company NDTV pursued an independent line critical of the government even as others embraced strident nationalism. Now a proposed takeover by tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has raised fears that one of the country's last bastions of free media is under threat. NDTV is seeking to block the bid by Adani, who is India - and Asia's - richest man, citing regulatory restrictions related to what it called an "entirely unexpected" move .

  • Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

    Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world's worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl — and alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electrical grid.

  • Why Russian Support for the War in Ukraine Hasn't Wavered

    A tightly-controlled media and lack of a viable political opposition help explain Russian support for President Vladimir Putin.

  • UK imports from Russia plunge 97% after Ukraine invasion

    For the first time on record, there were no imports of fuel from Russia

  • Dan Goldman wins free-for-all New York House seat

    The former federal prosecutor unseated Rep. Mondaire Jones and edged out top competitor Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.

  • Starbucks union claims company closed two cafes in retaliation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The union representing Starbucks Corp employees at about 200 of its cafes said on Tuesday the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there, though the company cited business and safety reasons for the closures. Employees at the two stores - one in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Starbucks' hometown Seattle, Washington, - learned on Monday that their locations would close, the Workers United union said in a statement. Workers at both stores have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections.

  • Average US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 5.55%

    Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as inflation worries remained at the fore and the slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate increased to 5.55% from 5.13% last week. Rapidly rising interest rates — which add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments — have pushed many potential homebuyers to the sideline this year, cooling the once red-hot housing market.

  • Impeachment Lawyer Dan Goldman Wins New York Primary

    Mary Altaffer/APAttorney and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune Dan Goldman won his Democratic primary election in New York’s 10th Congressional District Tuesday, beating out a crowded field of contenders and kicking incumbent Rep. Mondaire Jones (D) to the curb.Amid the chaos of redistricting, NY-10 became a magnet for Democratic hopefuls. Incumbent NY-10 Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) opted to run in a neighboring district instead, while Jones began his run in NY-10 after his original district was spli

  • The only country where cluster bombs are actively being used is Ukraine, where Russian use is killing and maiming hundreds of civilians, watchdog reports

    At least 689 civilians were killed or injured by the widely-banned munitions in the first five months of the war, Human Rights Watch said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

    Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

  • Japan is changing its approach to Africa

    With the eighth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) kicking off in Tunis, Tunisia on Aug. 27, Japan is looking to change its Africa policy from one focusing on aid to foreign direct investment (FDI)—a move it considers more pragmatic.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. gives judge redacted Trump search affidavit under seal

    The U.S. Justice Department under a court order gave a federal judge on Thursday a redacted copy under seal of an affidavit outlining evidence that underpinned the FBI's Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home for classified records he took with him after leaving office. Anthony Coley, a Justice Department spokesperson, confirmed that the document was submitted as Florida-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had ordered, declining further comment on the matter. Reinhart this month approved the Justice Department's warrant that preceded the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

  • Zelensky promises response after at least 25 dead in Russian strike on Ukraine Independence Day

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed to make Russia “bear responsibility” for a rocket attack against a Ukrainian train station in Chaplyne that killed more than 20 people during the country’s Independence Day. “Chaplyne is our pain today,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of…

  • Tesla demands viral video of its cars hitting child-sized mannequins gets taken down. Tech CEO who funded it refuses, calls Musk a 'crybaby.'

    "I dare you to come out and defend this technology," Dan O'Dowd said in response to Tesla's cease and desist letter.

  • In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies

    Russia's record employment signals a surprisingly smooth decoupling from the West. Six months into the Ukraine conflict, the strategies and struggles of Russia's biggest automaker offer an insight into the contrasting fortunes of a country striving to withstand what Vladimir Putin calls an economic "blitzkrieg" by the West. Avtovaz restarted production of its Lada brand this summer after it was halted in March in the face of Western sanctions, supply shortages and the loss of its French partner Renault.

  • Matt Gaetz, Under Federal Investigation For Sex Trafficking, Wins His GOP Primary

    His victory in the conservative district means he’s likely on his way to another term in Congress.