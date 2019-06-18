EXCLUSIVE-U.S. seen open to 'enforceable mechanism' to end aircraft subsidy spat

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States is expected to be open to negotiations on an "enforceable mechanism" that could allow European planemaker Airbus to receive government funding on commercial terms and ease the risk of tit-for-tat sanctions, two U.S. sources said.

Such a deal would also include moves by the United States to address tax incentives provided by Washington state to Boeing and make them compliant with trade rulings, as part of a possible new framework for aircraft industry funding, they said.

The comments are among the first indications of a possible path to a deal to end a 15-year-old transatlantic trade dispute over mutual claims of illegal subsidies, which have brought the United States and European Union to the brink of a tariff war.

None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson, Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)