Exclusive - U.S. utilities push White House not to sanction Russian uranium

FILE PHOTO: Uranium pellets are seen on a production line at Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk
Ernest Scheyder and Trevor Hunnicutt
·3 min read

By Ernest Scheyder and Trevor Hunnicutt

(Reuters) - The U.S. nuclear power industry is lobbying the White House to allow uranium imports from Russia to continue despite the escalating conflict in Ukraine, with cheap supplies of the fuel seen as key to keeping American electricity prices low, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants - about 22.8 million pounds (10.3 million kg) in 2020 - which in turn produce about 20% of U.S. electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the World Nuclear Association.

Washington and its allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow in the past week as Russian forces pushed deeper into neighboring Ukraine, though the sanctions exempt uranium sales and related financial transactions.

The National Energy Institute (NEI), a trade group of U.S. nuclear power generation companies including Duke Energy Corp and Exelon Corp, is lobbying the White House to keep the exemption on uranium imports from Russia, the sources said.

The NEI lobbying aims to ensure that uranium is not caught up in any future energy-related sanctions, especially as calls intensify to sanction Russian crude oil sales, the sources said.

"The (U.S. nuclear power) industry is just addicted to cheap Russian uranium," said one of the sources, who declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of the situation.

Duke and Exelon, two of the largest U.S. utilities, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Washington-based NEI said that it supports a diversity of uranium supply, including the development of U.S. facilities to produce and process the fuel.

"While Russia is a significant global supplier of commercial nuclear fuel, U.S. utilities contract with a worldwide network of companies and countries for their fuel requirements to mitigate the risks of potential disruption," said Nima Ashkeboussi, NEI's senior director of fuel and radiation safety.

The Biden administration has said it is working to keep American energy costs low.

"We are listening to all inquiries from industry and will continue to do so as we take measures to hold Russia accountable," a White House official said when asked about the uranium lobbying.

Uranium is used as a fuel inside reactors to achieve nuclear fission to boil water and generate steam that spins turbines to generate electricity.

There is no uranium production or processing in the United States currently, though several companies have said they would like to resume domestic production if they can sign long-term supply contracts with nuclear power producers. Texas and Wyoming have large uranium reserves.

Australia and Canada also have large reserves of uranium and there is ample processing capability there and in Europe. But Russia and its satellites are the cheapest producers.

The U.S. nuclear power industry's use of Russian uranium is likely to spark further questions about where and how the United States procures the materials needed to supply high-tech and renewable-energy products, a dependency that President Joe Biden singled out last week as a national security threat.

Russia's uranium production is controlled by Rosatom, a state-run company formed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007. The company is an important source of revenue for the country.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020 proposed spending $150 million to create a strategic uranium reserve, and Biden administration officials have expressed support for the idea.

Other utilities around the globe have already begun looking beyond Russia for supply. Swedish power company Vattenfall AB said last week it would stop buying Russian uranium for its nuclear reactors until further notice, citing the Ukrainian conflict.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Trevor Hunnicutt)

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t buy Big Tech’s big lie that breaking it up helps China. It already does what China wants | Opinion

    As Big Tech gatekeepers like Google and Amazon face long-overdue scrutiny in Washington for anti-competitive practices that limit choice and reduce quality online, they have resorted to a national-security defense: Breaking us up, they claim, will only help China.

  • Liberal Russian radio station is taken off air - editor

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy was taken off air on Tuesday, its editor Alexei Venediktov said, in a blow to one of the few remaining liberal media that the Kremlin has tolerated until now. The move came shortly after the prosecutor general's office demanded that access be restricted to Ekho Moskvy and the TV Rain online news channel because of their coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The demand was prompted by their websites' "targeted and systematic posting ... of information calling for extremist activities, violence and deliberately false information about the actions of Russian forces as part of a special operation" in Ukraine, the prosecutor's office said.

  • U.S. says it will add to Russia sanctions if Moscow escalates in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will impose more sanctions on Russia if Moscow continues to escalate its conflict with Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-isolation-deepens-ukraine-resists-invasion-2022-02-28, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, noting that Russia so far has shown no signs of backing down. Price told a regular press briefing that U.S. sanctions "will ultimately be symmetrical and mutually reinforcing" with those of U.S. allies and partners. "We will do more, assuming the Russian Federation continues to escalate, and we have seen no indication at this point that the Russian Federation is prepared to do otherwise," Price added.

  • Why Defense Stocks Rocketed Higher in February

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears that the Cold War is going to heat up again, and that means more defense spending. Defense stocks have been moving higher as a result. Aerovironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares gained 24.8% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) were up 19.5% and 11.5%, respectively.

  • A Ukrainian Climate Scientist is Uniquely Positioned to Explain the Real Threat to the Global Order

    Svitlana Krakovska, a Ukrainian meteorologist, was wary of speaking her mind. On Sunday, sitting next to her sons’ bunk beds in her Kyiv home, she joined a Zoom meeting of the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was giving final approval for Monday’s landmark report on climate adaptation. “The money that is funding this aggression comes from the same [place] as climate change does: fossil fuels,” she says over Zoom on Monday.

  • Without word from federal government, Wisconsin resettlement of Ukraine refugees faces uncertain future

    As Ukrainians in Wisconsin plea with state leaders to take action, the federal government must give direction first.

  • The risk of nuclear war was already the highest since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin has made it far worse, former energy secretary says

    Putin putting his nuclear forces on alert has already done damage to the view that nuclear weapons are a deterrent.

  • Supreme Court Won’t Hear CalSavers Case, Leaving State Retirement Plan in Place

    The high court's decision to leave an appellate ruling in place ends a long-running challenge to a pioneering effort to expand retirement savings.

  • Amid fears of Russian air dominance, US to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine

    The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House last week.

  • Italian union sees deal on Termoli battery plant by March 10

    Carmaker Stellantis and the Italian government should be able to reach a final agreement by March 10 to build a battery plant in Italy, a top representative of one of the country's largest metalworkers unions said on Tuesday. Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said earlier on Tuesday he hoped to announce a deal soon to build the plant in Termoli, southern Italy, after Rome pledged last month to provide 369 million euros ($412 million) of public money. Italy's Industry Ministry has called a March 10 meeting with representatives of auto industry companies and unions.

  • Biden remarks on crisis in Ukraine during State of the Union address

    "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people," Biden said

  • The Chips are Down for Gulf Oil Partners as Blowback from Russia Sanctions Hits

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the only countries holding significant spare oil capacity. They'll soon come under intense pressure to bring it online, Greg Priddy writes.

  • Joe Biden flubs speech appearing to call Ukrainians ‘Iranian people’ during State of the Union

    Joe Biden confused or flubbed a key moment during his State of the Union speech, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap. Whether it was a stutter, gaffe or geographical confusion, Biden was already facing questions about his “mental sharpness” going into his first State of the Union.

  • SC workers may get Juneteenth, Confederate holiday choice

    A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday. The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. To not spend any additional money, the bill would create a floating holiday that workers could take on Confederate Memorial Day on May 10, for Juneteenth or any other day they choose.

  • Biden rejects executive privilege for ex-Trump advisers Flynn, Navarro

    President Biden will not assert executive privilege to shield two former Trump advisers, Peter Navarro and Michael Flynn, from testifying or turning over relevant documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence shared with The Hill. Deputy White House counsel Jonathan Su wrote letters to Navarro, who served as former President Trump's trade adviser, and an attorney...

  • Ukraine war: Video shows building engulfed in fireball after Russian missile strike

    The Region State Administration Building was attacked as Russia enters its sixth day of the Ukrainian invasion

  • Opinion: Kim Reynolds’ Republican response is a chance to inspire radical unity — and real immigration reform

    Sioux City Diocese deacon: I know that vibrant, diverse, thriving communities require humility, prudence and collaboration.

  • Sixers plan to use Willie Cauley-Stein more to get a better look at him

    The Philadelphia 76ers plan on using Willie Cauley-Stein a bit more on the floor to get a better look at him.

  • New bill would let New Jersey drivers pump their own gas

    New Jersey remains the only state in the country where you are not legally allowed to pump your own gas. This could soon change; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

  • Courteney Cox reveals the frightening reason why she had to sell her house

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, actress Courteney Cox stopped by to promote her new show Shining Vale. Cox recently stated in an interview that she relates to her character in more ways than one, like "going through a midlife crisis" and menopause. However, on Monday, Cox revealed to Kimmel that having a ghost encounter is another similarity. "I didn't believe at first," admitted Cox. "But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole king." Cox also shared, "So Carole king came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was, like, yeah, whatever." Cox also shared that she and King did a seance, but she was so in awe of King that she "didn't listen to a word." Whether or not that seance worked is questionable, since Cox then revealed the spine-chilling moment when she discovered she was not alone in her home. "I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said 'Do you know this house is haunted?' And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that? And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, let's sell," shared Cox, as Kimmel's audience gasped. As for Kimmel, he responded, "What a terrible, terrible UPS guy. Why would you say that to somebody?" Cox was serious about selling her house, as she ended her story by admitting, "I couldn't sleep there alone ever again," because she couldn't think of her house the same way and just started seeing things.