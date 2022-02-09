Exclusive-U.S. VP Harris to attend Munich Conference, rally allies to defuse Ukraine crisis

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current Vice President of the United States

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kamala Harris will hold a series of in-person meetings with U.S. allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, a trip that serves as a major diplomatic test of her vice presidency.

A senior administration official said Harris will deliver a speech, articulate U.S. policy at a number of public engagements and assert America's commitment to its NATO allies. Leaders of Germany, the EU and NATO will attend and Harris is not expected to meet leaders from Russia and China.

The conference, launched by Western nations at the height of the Cold War to address military conflicts, is expected to take place on Feb 18-20 in Munich, amid a high-stakes conflict over Ukraine between Western nations and Russia.

"This trip is about engaging our allies and partners and building upon the intensive engagement that is already under way," the official said.

Harris will "reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" as it faces the threat of a large-scale invasion by Russia, the official said.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies planning an invasion but U.S. officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.

In the early hours of Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin warned for the second time in a week that European countries would automatically be drawn into a war with Russia in which "there will be no winners" if Ukraine joined NATO and then tried to recapture the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose the most severe sanctions ever levied against Russia if it sends troops across the border, but emphasized the United States prefers diplomacy. He met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday and said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine.

HARRIS'S OVERSEAS PUSH While Harris's public appearance and effectiveness on a range of weighty issues at home has been heavily criticized, especially by the opposition Republican Party, on the global stage she is more often greeted as a trailblazer, the rare woman leader from the United States.

Biden has regularly urged his vice president to engage with foreign leaders directly and develop her own rapport with key U.S. partners, White House sources say, and the Munich trip is likely to be a major diplomatic test of her vice presidency and her highest-profile foreign trip yet.

Harris took part in Biden's White House meeting with Scholz.

"The vice president is starting to, more clearly and publicly, demonstrate how she is a key player in executing our foreign policy across the board," the official said.

The vice president has sought to burnish her foreign policy credentials in solo calls with foreign leaders and in travel to Central America, Asia and Europe to advance administration priorities that include reducing migration from Central America into the United States and bolstering international support to counter China's growing global influence.

The conference will gather around 35 heads of state and government at its traditional venue in the Bavarian capital. The meeting was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has attended the conference as a U.S. senator, as vice president and even while not in public office. Last year, he addressed the conference virtually and declared the era of Trump-style "America-first" diplomacy over.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ambassador Bridge protest: Truckers block vital Canada-US border crossing

    Business associations warn that the closure of the Ambassador Bridge threatens the US and Canadian economies.

  • NATO and Russia hold war games amid talks to deescalate Ukraine crisis

    The U.S. and its NATO partners are still negotiating with Russia amid military buildups by both sides, but military preparations are not based on best-case scenarios.

  • China's veteran skating pair create play on ice

    They won silver at the 2010 Winter Olympics and now they're teaching a new generation of Chinese youngsters how to excel at figure skating.

  • Gas Companies Eye Green Debt After EU Rulebook Inclusion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gas companies in the European Union are wasting no time in working out how to take advantage of the bloc’s decision to include the fossil fuel within its green rulebook.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump Agenda

  • 'Where can we go?' Fear and self-defence near Ukraine's eastern frontiers

    Viktor, a pensioner, goes to sleep in breakaway eastern Ukraine, listening out for shelling in case he needs to take cover. In the city of Kharkiv, Viktoria Makarova, a building firm manager, is learning to fire a rifle in case of an invasion. Far from the rarefied rounds of diplomacy aimed at easing soaring East-West tensions over a Russian military build-up, people in Ukraine are trying to get on with their daily lives.

  • Lindsey Jacobellis wins first gold for Team USA, Chloe Kim and Shaun White advance to halfpipe finals, and team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue | What You Missed

    Lindsey Jacobellis brought home the first gold medal of the Beijing games for Team USA in the women's snowboard cross event, prior Olympic halfpipe champions Chloe Kim and Shaun White qualified for the finals in their bids to win another gold, and a positive drug test by a member of the Russian Olympic Committee's figure skating team has delayed their medal ceremony and opens the door for a potential first place finish for the American team.

  • 1 pending free agent Chargers should target: AFC West Edition

    Listing one free agent from each of the Chargers' division rivals who could be a good fit for them.

  • Waving Canadian flags, French 'freedom convoy' gets underway

    Protesters gathered in southern France on Wednesday for what they say will be a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by protesters who have blocked a Canadian border crossing. About 200 protesters assembled in a parking lot in Nice, on France's Mediterranean coast, with many displaying Canadian flags in a nod to the truckers in Canada who are protesting their government's COVID-19 restrictions. The protesters in Nice said they planned to head first to Paris, then on to Brussels -- headquarters of the European Union -- to demand, among other things, the scrapping of rules barring people from public venues if they don't have a COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies

    A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close ally Belarus to Ukraine's north, stirring fears that it could invade. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine.

  • Separatists say they don't see imminent all-out war in east Ukraine

    Politicians and military sources in Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine say they do not see an imminent risk of full-scale war while attempts are still under way to find a diplomatic solution. A long-simmering conflict between the Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army is part of a deeper crisis between the two countries in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting U.S. warnings of a possible attack within days or weeks. Andrei Purgin, a local politician and former separatist leader, told Reuters he expected no significant changes for now in low-level hostilities along the line of contact between the two sides, where international monitors keep a tally of explosions and other ceasefire violations that sometimes runs to hundreds of incidents a day.

  • Oil Jumps as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fall to Lowest Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories fell to the lowest since 2018.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackFutures in New York rose as much as 1.3%

  • British envoy in Moscow to try to ease Ukraine crisis

    Britain’s top diplomat flew Wednesday to Moscow, seeking to defuse tensions raised by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and warning that an invasion would bring “massive consequences for all involved.” Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and has launched military maneuvers in the region, but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor. It wants guarantees from the West that NATO not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that the alliance halt weapon deployments there, and that it roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

  • GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

    A senior Republican lawmaker apologized late Tuesday for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. Earlier Tuesday, Beatty, D-Ohio, ran into Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., outside her congressional office. Beatty asked him to put on his mask and Rogers begrudgingly agreed, she said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after it happened.

  • Wave of U.S. LNG Ships Headed to Europe Sends Freight Rates Below Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost to transport a shipment of U.S. liquefied natural gas to energy-starved Europe turned negative, a dramatic reversal that illustrates a growing glut of ships in the Atlantic ferrying American fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Lea

  • Been a While Since You’ve Itemized Deductions? You Might Be In for Some Surprises

    For average taxpayers, one of the best parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 was the raising of the standard deduction, which nearly doubled from $6,350 for single filers in 2017 to...

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • GOP Senator Slammed For ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quote

    "I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

    Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Republican Sen. John Thune says Trump shouldn't have torn up White House documents, says 'nobody should be exempt' from records laws

    The National Archives has confirmed multiple reports of Trump's potentially very blatant violations of presidential records law.