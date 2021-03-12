Exclusive: U.S. workplace safety regulator will review COVID-19 enforcement under Trump

FILE PHOTO: Resturant workers inside one of the city's most popular restaurants in El Paso
Chris Kirkham
·4 min read

By Chris Kirkham

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Federal workplace safety regulators said on Friday they will revisit several COVID-19 related safety investigations performed during the Trump administration as part of a wider effort to better protect workers from the pandemic.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also announced a new enforcement program targeting companies that put the most workers at serious risk of virus exposure, or that retaliate against workers who report unsafe conditions.

The announcements follow a Reuters special report earlier this year that found OSHA has so far largely failed to hold employers accountable for unsafe conditions during the pandemic. The story identified dozens of workplaces where employees complained of slipshod pandemic safety around the time of outbreaks - and regulators never inspected the facilities or, in some cases, took months to do so. Click for story reut.rs/3jC2hQf

In one example, workers at a United Parcel Service Inc facility complained twice last spring to Arizona's OSHA agency about unsafe conditions and workers contracting COVID-19. Arizona OSHA officials never inspected the facility, despite a well-publicized outbreak among dozens of workers, including a manager who died from COVID-19.

UPS expressed regret about the manager's COVID-19 death but said the illness was not work-related. The company said it has strengthened protocols requiring social distancing, masks and sanitation since the early days of the pandemic.

Reuters also revealed last month that about two-thirds of employers cited by federal OSHA for COVID-19 safety violations had not paid fines, and more than half had appealed the OSHA citations. During the appeals - which can drag on for years - companies don’t have to pay fines and aren’t required to fix problems identified by OSHA inspectors. Click for story https://reut.rs/30FGgaC

As part of its new effort to target workplaces with the highest COVID-19 risk, OSHA officials said inspectors will prioritize industries including healthcare, meat packing, grocery stores, restaurants and prisons, where workers are frequently in close contact with others.

The agency said it will also use data it has collected on reported COVID-19 fatalities and illnesses to plan unannounced inspections and follow-up visits to workplaces with a history of infections.

'FOCUS ON WORKERS'

James Frederick, acting head of OSHA, said the aim is to "truly focus on workers with the biggest need for assistance. OSHA has limited resources, and we want to utilize them the best we can."

Frederick, an appointee of President Joe Biden, did not criticize the prior administration's worker safety efforts, but said OSHA now has enough experience and data to pinpoint where workers face the highest risk.

He said the agency is planning to do 1,600 inspections over the next year as part of the new program, some of which will be reviews of prior OSHA COVID-19 investigations.

A report last month from the Labor Department's Office of Inspector General found that most of OSHA's COVID-19 inspections last year were done remotely, which meant "there is an increased risk that OSHA has not been providing the level of protection that workers need at various job sites."

OSHA received 15% more complaints between February and October last year, compared to the same period in 2019, yet the agency conducted 50% fewer inspections, most of which were done virtually, the report found.

OSHA said on Friday it would now prioritize on-site inspections, and only conduct virtual inspections if site visits "cannot be performed safely."

OSHA's new enforcement initiative applies to about half of states where the federal agency enforces workplace safety; the agency is encouraging state OSHA agencies in the remainder of the country to adopt a similar approach.

OSHA has still not announced whether it will set an emergency standard that could require masks and social distancing at workplaces, a move supported by worker advocates but resisted by the former administration of President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in January directing OSHA to study whether such a standard is needed, and if so, issue it by March 15.

Frederick, the acting OSHA head, said Friday the agency is still reviewing the matter, but declined to say what OSHA plans to do.

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio man accused of bombing attack on boyfriend of woman who spurned his romantic interest

    The suspect and victim's girlfriend knew each other through the live role play game Dagorhir, feds say.

  • IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities

    The IOC has seen its key product -- the summer and winter editions of the Olympics -- lose some of its shine in recent years, failing to ignite enthusiasm among potential host cities, scared off by the size and cost of the world's biggest multi-sports event. "The coronavirus crisis has changed our world in fundamental ways," IOC President Thomas Bach told the organisation's session. A previous set of reforms, 'Agenda 2020', was passed in 2014 but did not stop the exodus of cities midway through bidding processes for the 2018, 2020 and the 2022 editions of the Games.

  • Cursed Zillow listing shows house with ‘open concept’ bathroom

    The internet is freaking out about this ultra open concept floor plan, which includes a bathroom with no door

  • Variety To Honor Artisans Including Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Leslie Odom Jr. at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Variety’s seventh annual Artisans Awards celebrates those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. The tribute evening will take place in a virtual ceremony on Monday, April 5 that will stream on the Santa Barbara Film Festival website. Variety’s Senior […]

  • DOJ seeks more time to prepare Capitol riot cases

    320 charged. 900 search warrants. 15,000 hours of surveillance tape. And they're not done yet.

  • Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews get COVID vaccine but still face resentment

    The stark message is part of a health ministry campaign aimed at Israel's 1.2 million Ultra-Orthodox Jews, the community that was the hardest hit by the coronavirus but also blamed by many secular Israelis for prolonging the pandemic by ignoring lockdown rules. Now the rate of infections among the Haredim, as they are known in Israel, has dropped sharply, falling below the national average for the first time since the pandemic broke out. Cases of severe illness have also dropped, and vaccine take-up is at 72%, a comparatively high rate globally although still below the national rate of 86% in Israel.

  • Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

    An airline passenger could wind up paying $14,500 for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking alcohol that he had brought on board. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it proposed the civil penalty against a passenger on a Dec. 23 JetBlue Airways flight that left New York's John F. Kennedy Airport bound for the Dominican Republic, but turned back to JFK because of the man's behavior. The FAA said the man crowded a passenger in the next seat, spoke loudly and ignored a flight attendant's request to wear his mask.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

    Lawmakers in Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber. Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote.

  • Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Several other countries have also temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the EMA said on Thursday the shots should continue to be administered, saying the benefits outweighed any risks. "Until all doubts are dispelled... we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Thunder beat Mavs 116-108 as Doncic, Porzingis rest

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on for a 116-108 victory Thursday night against a Dallas Mavericks team that rested Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Thunder made five of their first six 3-point attempts and built a 35-19 advantage after one quarter, then held off a late Dallas rally. Dallas cut the deficit to 103-101 with just under 2 minutes remaining but Gilgeous-Alexander scored on back-to-back possessions and made six consecutive free throws in the closing minutes.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • BBC 'stacks election in favour of SNP' after deciding to continue to  screen Sturgeon TV briefings

    The BBC has been accused of undermining democracy after the broadcaster confirmed that it would continue screening Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings in the run up to the Holyrood election. Opposition parties reacted furiously to the decision, which they claimed amounted to stacking the election in favour of the SNP by giving the party an unfair advantage in reaching voters. The BBC said it would still show the press conferences, which are usually held on weekdays when Ms Sturgeon is not speaking at Holyrood, as they were “an important and much-valued source of health information for the public.” However, Ms Sturgeon has regularly used her BBC1 platform to launch political attacks on rivals and defend her handling of the pandemic, which is certain to be a major election issue.

  • Post-Brexit plunge in exports caused by 'unique factors' says David Frost

    Boris Johnson to rule out second Scottish independence referendum Government under pressure to back Sarah Everard vigil The Mash Report’s politics didn’t get it cancelled – being irrelevant did Fraser Nelson: No 10 needs to admit a third wave could happen Coronavirus latest news: Add warning over severe reactions to AstraZeneca vaccine, says EU Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost has said the 40 per cent drop in exports to the UK in the month after Brexit was caused by a "unique" set of factors that are "starting to unwind". Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today show that overall goods exports from the UK fell by £5.3 billion - 19.3 per cent. That was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7 per cent, plunge in exports of goods to the EU. But while Brexit played a factor, Lord Frost insisted that stockpiling and lockdown were also behind the drop in cross-border trade. The newly-promoted Cabinet Office minister said that January's "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures", but insisted that "caution should be applied". He added: "These effects are starting to unwind. The latest information indicates that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels for over a month now, ie since the start of February."

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.