Exclusive-UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport - foreign diplomats

Alexander Cornwell
·4 min read

By Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has held talks with the Taliban to run Kabul airport, going up against Gulf rival Qatar in a diplomatic tussle for influence with Afghanistan's new rulers, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world, the foreign diplomats based in the Gulf region told Reuters.

The talks demonstrate how countries are seeking to assert their influence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan even as the hardline Islamist group largely remains an international pariah and its government not formally recognised by any country.

The Emiratis are keen to counter diplomatic clout enjoyed there by Qatar, according to the sources who declined to be name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Qataris have been helping run the Hamid Karzai International Airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August, and have said they are willing to take over the operations.

Yet the Taliban has not yet formalised an arrangement with Qatar, the four diplomats said.

A senior Emirati foreign ministry official said the UAE, which previously ran Kabul airport during the U.S.-backed Afghan republic, "remains committed to continuing to assist in operating" it to ensure humanitarian access and safe passage.

Abu Dhabi also aided recent evacuation efforts.

The Taliban and Qatari authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Two of the diplomats said the Taliban has also sought financial assistance from the UAE, though they added it was not clear if this was related to the airport discussions.

The Emirati foreign ministry official, Salem Al Zaabi, director of international security cooperation, did not respond to a question on whether the UAE was considering providing financial help to the Taliban.

AIRPORT INTELLIGENCE

One key issue that's still to be resolved between the Taliban and potential airport operators is who would provide security at the site, the four diplomats said. The Taliban say they do not want foreign forces in the country following their return to power after two decades of war.

Still, Qatari special forces are presently providing security within the airport's perimeter, the diplomats added, while Taliban special forces were patrolling areas outside.

So far countries have been reluctant to formally recognise the Taliban's government, accusing the group of backtracking on pledges to uphold the rights of women and minorities.

Yet Qatari officials have urged greater international engagement with the Taliban to prevent impoverished Afghanistan from falling into a humanitarian crisis. Gulf states have also voiced concern https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/gulf-arabs-jittery-about-taliban-takeover-may-seek-pragmatic-ties-2021-08-20 that the U.S. withdrawal would allow al Qaeda to regain a foothold in Afghanistan.

While there is little commercial benefit for any operator, the airport would provide a much-needed source of intelligence on movements in and out of the country, according to the four diplomats, who said that since the withdrawal many countries have lacked real-time information.

REGIONAL RIVALRIES

Qatar and the UAE have had strained relations for years as they competed for regional influence.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and their allies boycotted Qatar for over three years, cutting off political, trade and transport ties, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism - a charge that it denies. The dispute was resolved in January this year.

Qatar has long been the gateway to the Taliban, with Doha hosting the group's political office since 2013 and negotiations with the U.S. in early 2020 that led to the withdrawal.

Last week, Qatari officials strengthened their position by signing an accord https://www.reuters.com/world/exclusive-qatar-act-us-diplomatic-representative-afghanistan-official-2021-11-12 to represent American diplomatic interests in Afghanistan.

The UAE has maintained ties with the Taliban too, according to two of the diplomats. They said the country had been home to some members of the group in recent years, including Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who they added lived in the Sharjah emirate with his family from at least 2013. Stanikzai is now deputy foreign minister in the Taliban administration.

Al Zaabi did not respond to questions on the UAE's relationship with Stanikzai. The Taliban did not immediately respond to queries on Stanikzai living in the UAE.

The Taliban said this month that the UAE had reopened its embassy in Kabul. The UAE has not commented.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Jonathan Landay in Washington, Andrew Mills in Doha and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg plans to permanently replace some workers as strike enters eighth week

    (Reuters) -Kellogg Co said on Tuesday it plans to hire permanent replacements for some of its U.S. breakfast cereal plant workers who are on strike, after lengthy negotiations with the union again fell apart. The workers went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired the previous day, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between Kellogg and about 1,400 union members at its cereal plants. Union members previously said Kellogg proposed a two-tier employment system that did not offer its temporary workers, who make up 30% of its workforce, a pathway to become permanent workers with better benefits and pay.

  • Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

    Asian shares mostly fell Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might move faster than anticipated to raise interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6% to finish at 29,302.66, following a national holiday Tuesday, as technology shares especially took a hit over the speculation about the Fed's moves. “Markets continue to shift their expectations toward a tighter Fed monetary policy," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, adding that investors will be watching for U.S. data being released later in the day.

  • Australian government playing dangerous game over Taiwan - opposition

    The government of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is deploying a "dangerous election tactic" with its comments about joining the United States in any war over Taiwan, the opposition party's foreign affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday. Australia's Minister for Defence Peter Dutton earlier this month said it was "inconceivable" that Canberra would not join the United States in military action should China attack Taiwan, the democratically ruled island Beijing views as a wayward province. Penny Wong, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the opposition Labor party, said Dutton's comments were part of the government's strategy for an election that must happen before May 2022.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • We watched Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 documentary so you don't have to. Here's why its whitewash of the Capitol insurrection makes no sense.

    The documentary has led to resignations among Fox News contributors for glossing over the siege's violence and lionizing its participants.

  • Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

    Winslow says these are the answers Republicans are trying to block.

  • The US's refusal to accept reality in Ukraine could get a lot of people killed

    Biden must honestly assess if it is worth starting World War III over a territory with little significance to overall US security.

  • Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks

    The Taliban have formed a commission to purge "people of bad character" from their ranks to protect Afghanistan's reputation, the group said on Tuesday, in the latest sign it is trying to change from an insurgency into a regular government. The Taliban operated as insurgent fighters for two decades before toppling a Western-backed government in August. In an audio recording, Taliban deputy chief and Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said: "We are learning that people of bad character had entered (Taliban) ranks and had been causing a bad name to the Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan) and serving their vested interests."

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • Uganda suicide attacks: Inside view of the IS-linked ADF rebels

    An ex-fighter tells the BBC how the ADF, an IS affiliate, has been able to strike at Uganda's heart.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Philippine supply boats reach forces at China-guarded shoal

    The Philippine navy successfully transported food supplies to Filipino forces guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a week after China’s coast guard used water cannons to force the supply boats to turn back, sparking outrage and warnings from Manila, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel reached government forces stationed on a military ship at Second Thomas Shoal without any major incident. President Rodrigo Duterte strongly condemned last week’s Chinese blockade of the supply boats, in a regional summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."

  • Taiwan says it will respect Honduras vote outcome, warns again on China

    Taiwan will respect the outcome of the Honduras election but the country should be aware of getting sucked in by China's "false" promises, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday ahead of a vote which could see Taipei lose a steadfast ally to Beijing. Honduras is one of only 15 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. The two have a relationship dating back to 1941, before the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war.

  • U.S. warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait

    A U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which always riles China whose government believes Washington is trying to stir regional tensions. The U.S. Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through international waters in accordance with international law.

  • Psaki dismisses question about Biden apologizing to Kyle Rittenhouse, who accused the president of 'defaming' him

    The comments come after Kyle Rittenhouse responded to a Biden 2020 campaign video that he was briefly featured in.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Shares Another Outrageous Kyle Rittenhouse Meme

    The ex-president's son last week endorsed sending an AR-15 rifle to the acquitted killer.