Exclusive: UK is prepared to confront Putin’s ‘private army’, says Defence Secretary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Nicholls
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Declassified satellite images of Al Khadim airbase in Libya, showing regular Russian military equipment being used by the Wagner Group
Declassified satellite images of Al Khadim airbase in Libya, showing regular Russian military equipment being used by the Wagner Group

Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”.

The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph.

The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

Russian Vagner Mercenary Embed 1
Russian Vagner Mercenary Embed 1
Military Ember
Military Ember

Security experts believe the Wagner Group is used deniably to flex Moscow’s military power by supporting weak or illegitimate regimes, often with direct military support from the Russian army.

The group is particularly active in Syria, Libya and across sub-Saharan Africa, where armed assistance is rewarded with access to energy reserves and gold and other precious metals.

British security officials warn the use of such unregulated forces shows how state threats can manifest below the traditional threshold of armed conflict.

Ben Wallace said: “These shadowy outfits, now supported so brazenly by well-funded and highly trained militaries, pose a complex proposition for Western armed forces.

“The UK and other Allies will need to be prepared to challenge mercenary groups and improve resilience to their malign influences.

“The space in which they operate must be contested, otherwise private security forces, unshackled by international laws governing militaries, will be free to carry out deniable activity on behalf of a nation state with impunity.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Vladimir Putin, center, during dinner at Prigozhin&#39;s restaurant outside Moscow, Russia. Nov 11, 2011. - Misha Japaridze/AP POOL
Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Vladimir Putin, center, during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia. Nov 11, 2011. - Misha Japaridze/AP POOL

The Government’s recent Integrated Review of foreign, defence, security and development policy warned countries hostile to the UK “increasingly work with non-state actors to achieve their goals, including as proxies in conflict".

“This affords them deniability and blurs the line between state threats and other types of security threats, such as such as terrorism and [serious organised crime],” the review stated.

Russia 'operating in the grey zone'

The declassified images, thought to have come from US spy satellites, show Russian SA-22 air defence systems, IL-76 military cargo aircraft and mine resistant armoured vehicles being operated in the country.

Mixing military and non-military assets is typical of what Mr Wallace calls “operating within the grey zone”.

US intelligence agencies believe Russia has directly supplied the Wagner Group in Libya with fighter aircraft, armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other military supplies.

Images released by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) allegedly show high-tech Russian military kit in Libya either being operated by the Wagner Group, or by regular Russian forces in support of the supposedly private military company.

The countries that the Wagner group are operating in
The countries that the Wagner group are operating in

Such action would violate UN Security Council resolution 1970, unanimously signed in 2011, preventing the supply of arms or personnel to the conflict in Libya.

“Images like this should provoke us to change our thinking around the threat,” the Defence Secretary told the Telegraph.

“It is that threat which runs through our recently published Command Paper setting out the foundations for a new, modern Armed Forces,” he said.

Kremlin 'is lying'

AFRICOM says at least 14 Mig-29 and Su-24 fighter jets were flown from Russia to Syria and repainted to cover the Russian markings. The aircraft were then flown into Libya, breaching the UN arms embargo.

The US headquarters assesses the jets have flown combat operations in Libya.

“Russia continues to play an unhelpful role in Libya by delivering supplies and equipment to the Wagner Group,” according to US Marine Corps Major General Bradford Gering. “Imagery continues to unmask their consistent denials.”

An AFRICOM spokesman added: “Russian involvement is evident – which the Kremlin lies about every time they deny it”.

Britain&#39;s Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace (left). March 19, 2021. - Andrew Matthews/PA
Britain's Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace (left). March 19, 2021. - Andrew Matthews/PA

Russia’s activity in Libya is thought to extend beyond the provision of military materiel.

The Times reported in June last year that people linked to Yevgeny Pigozhin’s Internet Research Agency, the St Petersburg-based troll factory, were being held by Libyan authorities after seeking to help Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, gain power.

Maxim Shugalei, 54, a political strategist from St Petersburg, and Samer Seifan, 37, a translator from Moscow with dual Jordanian-Russian citizenship, were working for the Foundation for the Protection of National Values (known as The Foundation).

The Foundation’s chairman is Alexander Malkevich. Mr Malkevich, 45, a consultative media adviser to the Russian government, was sanctioned by the US in 2018 by an order that linked him with Mr Prigozhin.

According to The Times, Shugalei and Seifan offered Gaddafi help in smearing opponents and said they could arrange flash mobs at the Hague were he ever to be arrested and put before the International Criminal Court on trial for war crimes.

Elusive group has shady origins

Like much about the Wagner Group, the origins are murky.

Security experts say the images of Russian military casualties returning from Afghanistan throughout the 1980s significantly undermined the-then Soviet Union and contributed to the regime’s collapse.

It is thought the Kremlin encouraged the outsourcing of military activity to avoid similar risks in the future.

Such groups train armies, protect leaders and secure energy and natural resources, such as gold, diamonds and rare earth metals.

A Russian Air Force IL-76 Candid aircraft being shepherded near Nato airspace by an RAF Typhoon fighter that had scrambled from the Amari air base in Estonia.&#xa0; - RAF
A Russian Air Force IL-76 Candid aircraft being shepherded near Nato airspace by an RAF Typhoon fighter that had scrambled from the Amari air base in Estonia. - RAF

In exchange, mercenary outfits are often granted exclusive privileges and licenses to procure weapons, technology and natural resources.

Russia today allegedly prefers using unattributable military forces in areas like Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the Central African Republic, both for political ends and as a means of raising money.

President Putin is particularly keen to expand Russia’s influence across Africa. Libya, in particular, is oil rich and can control the migrant flow into southern Europe.

Last year, a German foreign ministry report said Russia was “contractually assured" it would "be allowed to build military bases in six countries," namely the Central African Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Sudan.

The classified document said Vladimir Putin had made Africa “a top priority”.

Links to Putin's regime

The nature of the links between Moscow and the Wagner Group are unclear. US officials have suggested the force has been used in Syria to secure oil facilities for the Assad regime, with suitable compensation for Moscow.

However, one such action in 2018 resulted in a direct clash with US forces when Syrian forces, allegedly supported by Wagner Group fighters, fought near Deir az-Zawr.

Around 200 Russian mercenaries and Syrian fighters were killed by air and ground fire. There were no US casualties.

Western security officials believe the humiliation, and continued reliance on regular Russian military support, soured the relationship between Mr Prigozhin, 59, and Russian defence minister and head of the military Sergey Shoygu, 65.

Tigr [Tiger] armoured vehicles of the Russian National Guard, similar to those thought to have been given to the Wagner Group, in Moscow&#39;s Red Square. May 7, 2019. - Alexei Yereshko/TASS
Tigr [Tiger] armoured vehicles of the Russian National Guard, similar to those thought to have been given to the Wagner Group, in Moscow's Red Square. May 7, 2019. - Alexei Yereshko/TASS

One alleged former Wagner Group fighter, reporting how Mr Prigozhin and Mr Shoygu fell out over the battle for the Syrian city of Palmyra in 2016, seemingly revealed the close links between the Russian state and the deniable private military company (PMC).

“Before Palmyra, everything was fine, the supply was [from the Russian] army. When Palmyra was taken for the first time, the PMC had T-90 tanks, howitzers, Tigers, and armoured personnel carriers,” the former fighter told a Russian online news agency.

“But when Shoigu reported to the commander-in-chief ‘We took Palmyra,’ the director of the PMC Wagner, Prigozhin, was indignant: ‘We took Palmyra, not you!

A Sukhoi Su-24M (Nato codename - Fencer) supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft. Su-24 aircraft have been shown to be operating in Libya, allegedly by the Wagner Group. - aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group Editorial
A Sukhoi Su-24M (Nato codename - Fencer) supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft. Su-24 aircraft have been shown to be operating in Libya, allegedly by the Wagner Group. - aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group Editorial

“Wagner's PMC took all the heights around it, then the units of the Ministry of Defence calmly walked through the desert, meeting almost no resistance. All the hard assault work was done by Wagner's PMC.”

The man said that after the row, all decent military equipment was withheld and Wagner Group had to rely on old or looted equipment.

The Wagner Group is thought to number around 3,000 fighters, although it is unclear if all are private military contractors or serving military personnel on attachment.

Moscow hides behind plausible deniability

In March 2018 the Duma (Russia’s parliament) voted to make PMCs illegal.

However, in his annual press conference that December, President Vladimir Putin said: “As long as [PMCs] don’t violate Russian law, they have the right to work, to pursue their business interests, in any spot on the planet”.

In testimony to the US Committee on Foreign Affairs last year, Professor Kimberly Marten of the Political Science Department at Columbia University, said keeping PMCs illegal in Russia enhanced plausible deniability for the Russian state, by allowing the Kremlin to distance itself from any unsavoury or risky actions the groups took.

She said illegality also served two other purposes. First, it keeps such groups loyal to the Kremlin and Putin personally. Second, “it restricts the market and ensures that only Putin’s favourites can profit from these activities, since any outsider who attempted to form such a group ... can be prosecuted and imprisoned for mercenary behaviour”.

A Pantsir surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system during a live fire demonstration at the Russian Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Patriot military park outside Moscow. Aug 23, 2017 - Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A Pantsir surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system during a live fire demonstration at the Russian Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Patriot military park outside Moscow. Aug 23, 2017 - Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Professor Marten also related how some Wagner troops killed in battle had received the Russian military Medal for Courage in Death, normally given only to uniformed service members.

Geolocatable video shows Wagner troops at the Battle of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine in January 2015 with new Russian BPM-97 Vystrel armoured trucks, providing further evidence of their cooperation with the Russian state. In December 2016, Wagner's leader, Dmitry Utkin, received a medal for bravery from Mr Putin at the Kremlin.

“Given the opaque relationship between business, government, Putin’s personal friends, and the law in Russia, we should probably not think of the Wagner Group as being a typical private firm,” she said.

“A better term for it, rather than a PMC or mercenary outfit, might be an informal, semi-state security group.”

Who is ‘Putin's Chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin amassed his fortune through lucrative catering contracts with the Kremlin. As a consequence, he is known as ‘Putin’s chef’.

His sponsorship of the Wagner Group came after that organisation grew out of an earlier failed private military company.

In 2013 an outfit called the Slavonic Corps, registered as a company in Hong Kong, conducted a failed mercenary operation in Syria. Heavy casualties were avoided by a sandstorm covering their retreat, but Russian authorities were unimpressed.

The Slavonic Corps was founded and owned by two Russian nationals, Vadim Gusev and Yevgeny Sidorov, then employees of a private military company called the Moran Security Group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, assessed as the head of the Wagner Group. June 16, 2016. - Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Europe
Yevgeny Prigozhin, assessed as the head of the Wagner Group. June 16, 2016. - Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Europe

The two men were jailed in 2014 after the debacle. All Slavonic Corps fighters were set free, including a man called Dmitry Utkin, a Ukrainian-born former member of the GRU, who set up a new firm with many former Moran Security Group fighters.

Sponsored by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Utkin, an admirer of the Third Reich, called the new organisation the Wagner Group after Hitler’s favourite composer.

Utkin was photographed at a Kremlin reception held on December 9, 2016, where he was decorated with the Order for Courage, allegedly for his services in Ukraine, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

As well as the Wagner Group, Prigozhin is thought to be the sponsor of the St Petersburg Internet Research Agency, a troll factory believed responsible for producing misinformation and the interference of democratic institutions in countries considered hostile to Moscow.

US authorities sanctioned Prigozhin for the use of fake internet accounts and misinformation in an attempt to influence the 2016 US presidential and 2018 mid-term elections.

Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the time: “Treasury is targeting the private planes, yacht, and associated front companies of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian financier behind the Internet Research Agency and its attempts to subvert American democratic processes”.

Responding, Mr Prigozhin said: "Americans are very impressionable people; they see what they want to see. I'm not at all upset that I'm on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them see him."

Rumours appeared in Russian media and social media in October 2019 that Prigozhin had been killed in the crash of a gun-running Russian military plane in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, no evidence was ever produced to substantiate that claim and while Prigozhin does not seem to have appeared in public since then, he has never been a very public figure, Professor Marten said.

"It makes sense to assume for now that he is still alive."

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Sustainable Running Shoes For Some Eco-Friendly Exercise

    Over the past couple of years, sustainability has woven itself into nearly every aspect of our lives. From making plastic-free swaps in our beauty routines to investing in reusable straws and sandwich bags, creating earth-friendly, sustainable habits no longer seems niche — it’s the new norm. You may be in the market for upgrading your running shoes if you’re doing intense cardio workout videos from your living room, or you’re lucky enough to have a treadmill at home, so we’ve rounded up the best consciously-made sneakers that don’t sacrifice performance for eco-friendliness. From innovative designs from dominant activewear brands like Adidas and Nike, to newcomers like Veja and Allbirds that were founded as sustainable alternatives to the traditional options, here are the best sustainable sneakers to shop now.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Allbirds Tree DasherIf you can believe it, Allbirds’ Tree Dashers are made with virtually none of the conventional materials you’d expect in a running shoe: Ethically-sourced ZQ Merino wool forms the upper, and the laces are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester derived from a single plastic water bottle.Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers, $, available at AllbirdsAsics Gel-Cumulus 23Nothing sounds better than walking on clouds, right? Such was the inspiration behind Asics' new running shoe, which features an upper partially sourced from recycled materials to reduce waste and carbon emissions.ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 23, $, available at ASICSSaucony Jazz Court RFGThis newly-launched, plastic-free sneaker is made from seven renewable eco-friendly materials: Cotton, jute, wool, rubber, wood, gardenia, and beet. It’s the sustainable evolution of the brand’s iconic Jazz silhouette, which was first released in 1981.Saucony Jazz Court RFG, $, available at SauconyHOKA Clifton 7In 2016 HOKA joined the United Nations Global Compact, which is one of the largest corporate sustainability initiatives. They’ve also established their own sustainability goals focusing on waste, water, materials & clean energy.HOKA One Clifton 7, $, available at HOKA Oneadidas 4D Run 1.0 Parley ShoesOcean plastic has been transformed into a sleek running sneaker thanks to Adidas’ collab with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental collective of creative leaders dedicated to raising awareness of ocean conservation efforts.Adidas 4D RUN 1.0 Parley Shoes, $, available at AdidasVeja Condor Running SneakerFrench sneaker brand Veja has been committed to making sustainable footwear since its inception, and its first-ever running shoe, the Condor, is made from recycled plastic and a consciously-sourced rubber sole.VEJA Condor Running Sneakers, $, available at Free PeopleNike Air Max Bella TR 3According to the brand, all Nike Air soles designed since 2008 (which, as hard to believe it, is over a decade ago!) are made with a minimum of 50% recycled manufacturing waste, in addition to 100% renewable energy sources.Nike Air Max Bella TR 3, $, available at ZapposThe Tread RunnerEverlane’s Tread Runner sneaks are comprised of natural and recycled rubber that’s 94.2% free of virgin plastic. Plus, the brand's committed to completely offsetting its carbon footprint via a partnership with NativeEnergy.)Everlane The Tread Runner, $, available at EverlaneLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Eco-Friendly Bedding Brands6 Conditioner Bars For Soft, Shiny HairAn Evergreen List Of Our Fave Sustainable Brands

  • EXPLAINER-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly carving a path to a long-sought deal updating international tax rules for the first time in a generation. Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global minimum, which she said could help end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." Major economies are aiming to discourage multinational companies from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

  • How the 1999 Russian apartment bombings led to Putin's rise to power

    David Satter is a US journalist who spent decades covering Russian politics before he was expelled from the country after claiming that President Putin and the FSB may have been involved with the deadly Russia apartment bombings in 1999.

  • Rwanda's Kagame welcomes French 'truth' about the genocide

    President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Wednesday praised a new French report documenting France's role in the 1994 genocide as “a good thing,” welcoming efforts in Paris to “move forward with a good understanding of what happened" 27 years after the massacres that shocked the world. Kagame spoke before dignitaries and others in an arena in the capital, Kigali, at the start of a week during which the central African country will commemorate the genocide. “We welcome this (report),” Kagame said, asserting that his government's interpretation of the commission's findings is that then-French leader Francois "Mitterrand knew that a genocide against the Tutsis was being planned by their allies in Rwanda" but continued "supporting them because he believed this was necessary for France's geopolitical position.”

  • Iraqi PM grapples with militia threat as talks with US start

    Iraq’s prime minister asked Iran's leaders to rein in Iran-backed militias in Iraq and in a strongly worded message to Tehran, suggested he would confront the factions, two Iraqi officials said Wednesday. Mustafa al-Kadhimi's statement came as the third round of strategic talks with Washington got under way, the first under President Joe Biden. The talks — held virtually because of the pandemic — began in June and are expected to center on an array of issues, including the presence of remaining U.S. combat forces in Iraq and Iran-backed groups acting outside of state authority.

  • Iranian cargo ship anchored off Red Sea attacked, says state TV

    The state TV acknowledgment, citing foreign media, marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident Tuesday involving the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight dropping rapidly, his lawyer says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that his health was deteriorating and that he was losing a kilogram (2 pounds) a day due to his hunger strike. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony holding him in Vladimir region east of Moscow and said that Navalny had been diagnosed with herniated spinal discs.

  • South Korea suspends AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 amid European review

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review, while approving a Johnson & Johnson shot in a bid to speed up its inoculation rollout. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is due to announce the results of a review on whether some cases of blood clotting in adults may be linked to the AstraZeneca shot. Global controversy over the efficacy and side-effects of some COVID-19 vaccines has caused some delays in South Korea's vaccination campaign, which kicked off in late February with the goal of reaching herd immunity in November.

  • UK PM urges calm as Belfast protesters hijack bus, attack police

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply concerned" by the violence, which has injured dozens of police officers in recent days as protesters burned cars and hurled petrol bombs at police. The violence comes amid growing frustration among many in the pro-British unionist community at new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that resulted from Britain's exit from the European Union.

  • Late night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

    "I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out." Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'" The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice." Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years." McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations." "Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsRefund the police

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Dementia, Believed To Be Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Family

    Jack Hanna, the wildlife conservationist who played straight main to David Letterman through decades of comedic animal segments before becoming a TV star in his own right, is battling what is believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. That according to a statement posted to social media by his family on Wednesday. “His condition has progressed much […]

  • Galloway puts forward 'bizarre' plan to partition Scotland if country votes for independence

    Scottish bank notes would be scrapped, the Bank of England renamed and an independent Scotland partitioned into British and Scottish territories under plans put forward by George Galloway. The former Labour and Respect Party MP launched his manifesto on Wednesday aimed at persuading pro-UK voters to back his All For Unity (AFU) outfit, which is standing regional candidates across Scotland, at next month's Holyrood election. Among his policies aimed at bolstering the Union are demanding the Bank of England is renamed the ‘Bank of Britain’ and for the pound to be “manifested in one single range of British banknotes.” And in a suggestion described as "bizarre" by opponents, he said 'regions' should be able to secede from an independent Scotland, if the country was to vote for separation, and instead remain a devolved part of the UK.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • The federal government will not mandate COVID-19 vaccination passports, White House reiterates

    "There will be no federal vaccinations database, and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential," Jen Psaki said.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.