Exclusive-UK regulator to push for probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

By Martin Coulter and Foo Yun Chee

LONDON (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom will this week push for an antitrust investigation into Amazon and Microsoft's dominance of the UK's cloud computing market, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The recommendation, first issued by Ofcom in April, will remain in the body's final report on the matter, set to be published on Thursday, one of the sources said.

Between them, Amazon and Microsoft enjoy a combined market share of 60-70%. Meanwhile, their closest competitor, Alphabet's Google, has around 10%.

The watchdog previously said it had considered referring the market for investigation by the CMA, the British competition regulator.

Ofcom warned the current state of Britain's cloud computing market made it difficult for some existing customers to bargain for a good deal with their provider.

Technical restrictions and discounts encouraging customers to keep using a single provider for all their needs, even when better alternatives were available, could be considered anti-competitive, the body said in a report earlier this year.

"We are concerned that constraints on customers' ability to use more than one provider could make it harder for smaller cloud providers to win business and compete with the market leaders," it read.

Both Amazon and Microsoft previously said they would continue working with Ofcom ahead of the publication of its final report.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Ofcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the CMA declined to comment.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Matthew Scuffham and Susan Fenton)