Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

Evidence of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment in Boston
Julie Steenhuysen
·3 min read

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease.

The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported.

The platform will draw on data from medical records, insurance claims, pharmacies, mobile devices, sensors and various government agencies, they said.

"Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

Tracking patients before and after they develop Alzheimer’s symptoms is seen as integral to making advances against the disease, which can start some 20 years before memory issues develop.

Alzheimer's research has been galvanized by Leqembi, a new treatment from Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc that slows advance of the disease in early-stage patients.

The database could help identify healthy people at risk for Alzheimer's, which affects about 6 million Americans, for future drug trials. It also aims to address chronic underrepresentation of people of color and different ethnicities in Alzheimer’s clinical trials and could help increase enrollment from outside of urban academic medical centers.

Once built, the platform could also track patients after they receive treatments such as Leqembi, which won accelerated U.S. approval in January, and is widely expected to receive traditional FDA approval by July 6.

The U.S. Medicare health plan for older adults will likely require such tracking in a registry as a condition of reimbursement for Leqembi.

"We didn't design it for that purpose," Silverberg said, but "it might be possible" to use it for that purpose.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs the U.S. Medicare insurance program, did not respond to a request for comment.

Silverberg said the data platform could also help researchers working in other disease areas understand which patients are most at risk and the impact of medications.

During the pandemic, the U.S. lagged other countries with national health systems in being able to analyze patient data for COVID-19.

The system would be built in a secure computing environment with a number of restrictions to ensure the privacy of people's health data, Silverberg said.

The grant, which was posted on March 13, has been years in the making. The funding announcement sets its earliest start date at April 2024, with a goal to establish an Alzheimer’s registry 21 months later.

Several stakeholders including Medicare and patient advocacy groups the Alzheimer's Association and UsAgainstAlzheimer's took part in a workshop last spring to discuss the design of the platform.

Alzheimer's Association Chief Science Officer Maria Carrillo said in an interview that the organization plans to apply for the NIA platform grant, which will award $50 million a year for up to six years.

Partha Bhattacharyya, chief data officer of the NIH Office of Data Resources and Analytics said: "We envision this platform will allow researchers to recruit across the United States."

"If we are to play a greater role in prevention, we must start early. That is not at age 65," he said.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • US first-quarter auto sales set to rise on better inventory

    Vehicle production took a hit after the pandemic disrupted supply of semiconductor chips and other raw materials, hurting carmakers' ability to meet the upsurge in demand for personal mobility. Trucks and crossover SUVs are expected to account for majority of new retail sales in the quarter, according to automotive data company J.D. Power.

  • Teacher shortage looms over negotiations between Sacramento City Unified and union

    Vacancies have caused many of the district’s 40,000 students to be without a teacher for several months, as the district relies on long-term substitutes to cover positions.

  • Dante Martin Released From Hospital Following Injury At ROH Supercard Of Honor

    Dante Martin has been released from the hospital. At ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31, Martin competed in the “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Near the end of the bout, Penta El Zero Miedo sent Martin crashing through a table with a Destroyer at ringside. Martin […] The post Dante Martin Released From Hospital Following Injury At ROH Supercard Of Honor appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Israeli strikes in Syria kill two Iran-backed fighters: monitor

    Two Iran-affiliated fighters have been killed in the latest Israeli air strike on targets in Syria, a war monitor said Sunday, with state news agency SANA reporting five Syrian soldiers wounded.State news agency SANA reported, citing a military source, that "the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault... targeting positions in the city of Homs and its province".

  • Nashville police: Man wanted in Opry Mills mall shooting in custody

    Police said Juwan Gaines and the 19-year-old victim were part of apparent rival groups. The shooting sent mall patrons scrambling for safety.

  • Sports stars, media react to Caitlin Clark’s otherworldly Final Four performance

    Caitlin Clark is currently operating on another plane of basketball existence. Other sports stars and media took notice last night.

  • Activists' network in Mexico helps U.S. women get abortions

    Marcela Castro’s office in Chihuahua is more than 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, yet the distance doesn’t prevent her from assisting women in the United States in circumventing recently imposed bans on abortion. From the headquarters of Marea Verde Chihuahua, an organization that has supported reproductive rights in northern Mexico since 2018, Castro and her colleagues provide virtual guidance, as well as shipments of abortion pills for women who want to terminate a pregnancy on their own. This abortion model, in which no travel, clinics or prescriptions are needed, sparked interest in the U.S. — and a surge of requests for help — as the Supreme Court moved to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion last year.

  • Flemington official facing drug charges skewered: 'If you ever go near my daughter again'

    Adrienne Fusaro, who served as Flemington Borough Councilman Malik Johnston's campaign manager, repeated her call for him to resign.

  • A doomsday cult, five bodies and children buried in a pet cemetery: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow goes on trial

    As ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow finally faces trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell

  • Trump charges present hurdles for prosecutors: analysts

    STORY: Legal analysts say the decision to file criminal charges against Donald Trump will present distinct hurdles for prosecutors.The historic decision was taken on Thursday (March 30) to charge the former U.S. president in a case involving a 2016 "hush money" payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.Trump and his supporters have already alleged that the charges are politically motivated."There may also be an allegation of that kind in court"Stanford Law professor David Alan Sklansky said it is unconstitutional for a prosecutor to file charges based on the political party of the defendant.But he added that the defense would need to prove that prosecutors have chosen to not file charges against similarly-situated defendants."...which will be a difficult burden for Trump to satisfy in this case".However, the historic nature of the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg means prosecutors are now navigating uncharted waters. That gives Trump's legal team the opportunity to challenge key elements of the case.One area of legal uncertainty has to do whether the Manhattan DA can charge Trump with a felony for falsifying records, with the alleged intent of covering up a federal campaign finance violation."We haven't seen a case where a federal campaign fund financing offense has been used as the basis for that sort of a charge. And it's possible that for some reason or another, a court would decide that that that's not within the proper use of the New York criminal statute."The payment of $130,000 in so-called "hush money" by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels had been under investigation for several years prior to Thursday's indictment."They're going to bring challenges very quickly..."Sarah Krissoff, a partner at Day Pitney law form, says that gives Trump's defense an opening, as key witnesses have given their stories many times before."Trump's team is going to be able to do a lot of damage with that because there is likely inconsistencies in those statements along the way."On Friday a New York judge authorized Bragg to make the charges public, though it was not clear when he would do so.Trump's expected appearance before a judge in Manhattan on Tuesday (April 4) comes as the Republican mounts a comeback bid for the presidency and could further inflame divisions across the country.

  • Medical marijuana not here yet but new cannabis bar will open on 4/20 in Lexington

    Before medical marijuana is available in Kentucky, this new store says it will have plenty for a legal buzz.

  • Raheem Mostert throws subtle shade at 49ers' Super Bowl 54 play-calling

    The 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV apparently still weighs heavily on Raheem Mostert's mind.

  • S&P, Nasdaq futures fall on inflation worries after OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices jumped 5.4% on Monday, propelling over 3% gains in energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp in premarket trade. An uptick in U.S. Treasury yields pushed major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc down between 0.6% and 0.9%.

  • How good eating habits can reduce cholesterol without drugs

    It was a bid to improve her “monotone” diet and inspire her food shopping that drove Agata Pawlikowska to a nutritionist, but the results from her blood tests came as a shock.

  • CDC says multi-state salmonella outbreak that hospitalized 3 is linked to flour

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned people not to eat raw cookie dough while the investigation continues.

  • Why experts worry the 'magic' in new weight loss medications carries a dark side

    From side effects like nausea to Big Pharma's influence, some experts caution patients to consider the downsides of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

  • Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work

    Nasal vaccines for COVID-19 are still in early development. Paul Biris/Moment via Getty ImagesThe Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines have played a large role in preventing deaths and severe infections from COVID-19. But researchers are still in the process of developing alternative approaches to vaccines to improve their effectiveness, including how they’re administered. Immunologist and microbiologist Michael W. Russell of the University at Buffalo explains how nasal vaccines work, and w

  • Liver Cancer

    Liver cancer is a type of cancer in which cells in the liver grow and divide too fast. There is more than one type of liver cancer. Liver cancer that begins in the liver is called primary liver cancer.

  • My boyfriend paid for my breast implants, but I paid the price in more ways than one

    After getting the implants, I suffered from an array of symptoms that only went away once I had them removed many years later.

  • Gyms for the super rich leave me breathless with rage

    Much like Groucho Marx, I don’t want to belong to any club that would accept me as a member. Which is an easy motto to live by when you have no social life, like to be asleep by 9pm, and last had an alcoholic drink in another decade – less so if you happen to be a young, thrusting type with hopes, dreams and a desire for a strong negroni.