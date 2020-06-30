Exclusive USA TODAY poll: Biden widens his lead, but Trump keeps the edge on enthusiasm

President Donald Trump is falling further behind Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll finds – but the president's real opponent seems to be himself.

Opposition to Trump is by far the biggest factor propelling support for Biden, including among those who are lukewarm to the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points, 53%-41%, the nationwide survey shows. In a three-way ballot test, including a third-party line, Biden leads the Republican incumbent 46%-37%.

Trump continues to hold a significant edge when it comes to enthusiasm among his supporters, an important factor in turning out voters. Half of Trump backers say they are "very excited" about their candidate, almost double the 27% of Biden backers who say that.

"Biden is a return to the status quo but it's better than the direction we've been heading," says James Pehrson, 23, a Democrat from Fairfax, Virginia, who was among those polled.

"I am not crazy enthusiastic about Biden as a candidate," he says, but Trump is "not fit" for the presidency.

In contrast, Hannah Driskill, 32, a third grade teacher from Cabot, Arkansas, says she "will 110% vote" for Trump because of his stance on law and order and his record on the economy. "He's done great things for our country," the Republican says in a follow-up phone interview.

The survey asked voters to volunteer a word or two about why they support their candidate. For Trump, 20% cite the economy or jobs; 13% say he is doing a good job in office; 12% say they agree with him on issues. Those top reasons are all tied to the president and his performance.

For Biden, 44% say they are casting a vote against Trump. The second-ranking reason, at 8%: "Need a change." Those top reasons are all tied to the president, too.

By a narrow 45%-41%, those surveyed predict Biden will defeat Trump in November. "They have seen this movie before, and their doubts about the outcome are rooted in the 2016 general election," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. Then, Democrat Hillary Clinton led in national polls but lost the White House to Trump.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by landline and cellphone Thursday through Monday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The findings underscore the imperative for Biden to articulate a clear agenda for the country and to generate more enthusiasm among Democratic groups, including young people. His choice of a running mate and his performance in the fall debates could be crucial opportunities to do that.

In the poll, Black voters are more likely than white voters to say they are "very excited" about their candidate, 36% compared with 29%. Among young voters in both parties, just 16% of those under 25 and 23% of those 25 to 34 report being "very excited." Among seniors, that number rises to 50%.

The findings have a warning flare for Republicans down the ballot. Asked about their vote for Congress in November, 51% of those surveyed say they are inclined to support an unnamed Democratic candidate; 37% say they are inclined to support an unnamed Republican.

Biden picks up support ; Trump's support barely budges

Biden, waging a campaign constrained by concerns about the coronavirus, improved his standing since the USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll in the spring. His support has ticked up 3 points in the two-way ballot test and 2 points in the three-way ballot.

Trump's support has barely budged, down a single point since April in the three-way ballot and up a single point in the two-way ballot, more evidence of the rock-solid standing among his base he has demonstrated since he was elected four years ago.

