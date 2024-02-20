EXCLUSIVE: UT joining South by Southwest festivities with Longhorns-themed Hook ’Em House

The University of Texas is once again joining in the South by Southwest festivities, with two full days of activities in the Longhorns-themed Hook ’Em House at Antone's Nightclub on March 8 and 9.

In the spirit of its "What Starts Here Changes the World" motto, the university will host five panels focused on technology and health, AI-enabled robots, life science startups, digital creators and sports performance.

Antone's Nightclub will be the host of the Hook ’Em House on March 8 and 9 as part of South by Southwest.

Live musical performances by indie-pop group Dayglow; the electro-rock duo the Ghostland Observatory; the indie-rock student band West 22nd; and Ella Castaldo, an artist signed with student-run label UTalent Records ― all acts with connections to Austin or UT ― will tie the day together.

In recent years, UT has strived to expand its SXSW involvement, President Jay Hartzell told the American-Statesman, because the themes that guide the conference also guide the university.

"It's a place where entrepreneurs come out of; it's a place where innovation happens at the forefront of technology," he said. "We wanted to really lean into showcasing the fantastic things that are underway here."

What's the schedule?

The Longhorn Band will kick off UT's SXSW festivities with a march at 10 a.m. March 8 from the Austin Convention Center to the Hook ’Em House at 305 E. Fifth St.

The academic portion of the weekend will ensue that day, Hartzell said, with three of the AI- and tech-related panels as well as an International Women's Day celebration hosted by the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute and Longhorn alum Tiffany Chen, founder of Tiff's Treats, who will provide warm cookies to guests.

The Longhorn Band will get the University of Texas' South by Southwest activities started in lively fashion by marching from the Austin Convention Center to the Hook ’Em House on March 8.

Saturday will be more culture-focused, with panels on finding success as a content creator and sports wellness and an invitation-only mixer for athletes and content creators.

Throughout the weekend there will be watch parties for UT women's and men's basketball games and an assortment of DJs from KUTX 98.9. Panelists include leading CEOs and founders of AI and robotics companies, content creator Remi Bader, the chair of neurology at the UT Dell Medical School, and a senior director from the San Antonio Spurs.

What is UT excited to showcase?

In an exclusive interview with the Statesman, Hartzell spoke enthusiastically of the university's commitment to artificial intelligence and robotics ― an interdisciplinary and fast-growing field at UT.

The university launched a minor in robotics and an official undergraduate robotics program this academic year, with 50 students participating. Three undergraduate organizations are focused on robotics, and graduate students have also collaborated with the faculty on research.

The university declared 2024 "The Year of AI," promising to prioritize research and education in the field. Hartzell said SXSW is a chance for the university to learn as well as participate in discussions pertaining to AI.

"Part of what distinguishes ... our approach not only is the technical expertise, but a really humanistic approach to AI," he said. "As technology shifts so rapidly, what are the ethical questions, the human-centered questions that we have a chance to address?"

Hartzell will moderate a conversation between two startup founders about how artificial intelligence has invigorated the life sciences, particularly in Austin. He said Austin could be the "next destination" for innovation in health care and life sciences, citing the UT System's $2.5 billion investment to build a specialty hospital and world-class cancer center on the UT-Austin campus with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The new center will be run by the university.

"We're really excited about the chance to connect parts of the university together to improve health outcomes and then use South By as a chance to really tell that story and celebrate that," Hartzell said. "That's such a natural connection, given what we're going to build together with MD Anderson here in the city."

Who should come to the Hook ’Em House?

For most of the events, badge holders will be prioritized, but the parade is open to all.

Hartzell said he hopes the university's expanded efforts at SXSW this year allow more alumni and community members to learn about the university ― part of UT's continued efforts to "make the walls of the campus more permeable."

"Everything from Longhorn Lights to our emphasis on live music on campus ― we're trying to have campus feel more integrated into the city and not an island within the city," he said. "I hope people in Austin will feel welcome to come and find out what the state's flagship university is doing."

Outside of these two days, UT professors will participate in SXSW panels throughout the conference March 8-16. He also hopes students hang out in UT's space and engage their curiosity.

"I think people come away thinking things like, 'Wow, I didn't know that was possible today' or 'I have a better sense of the way the world is heading,’ ” Hartzell said. "In times when enough out there is stressful, for people to come back and be inspired is a pretty special opportunity."

