Exclusive: Venezuelan petrochemicals arrive in U.S. despite Washington trade curbs

Marianna Parraga and Deisy Buitrago
·5 min read

By Marianna Parraga and Deisy Buitrago

HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan petrochemicals produced by joint ventures between state-run chemical firm Pequiven and foreign partners have arrived in the United States, despite Washington's efforts to limit trade with the OPEC oil and gas producer.

At least two cargoes of methanol, a widely used industrial product whose prices have soared this year, have discharged at Houston area ports since October amid a rapid expansion of the South American country's global sales of petrochemicals and oil byproducts, according to tanker tracking and U.S. customs data.

The shipments represent a new and unreported effort by Venezuela to boost revenues despite U.S. sanctions on its oil industry that cut vital crude exports to the lowest in 77 years.

U.S. sanctions were designed to oust President Nicolas Maduro, whose last election Washington views as a sham. Maduro insists the 2018 vote was free and fair.

Mitsubishi Corp resumed exports of methanol to the United States in 2021 from its Venezuelan joint venture Metor after a suspension of a couple years, a Mitsubishi spokesperson told Reuters. Metor's shareholders include Petroquimica de Venezuela, or Pequiven.

Venezuela's main oil port of Jose was listed as the point of origin on U.S. customs records of one of the two methanol shipments, but both sailed directly from Venezuela, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed.

Names of the buyers and sellers for the two methanol cargoes that arrived in Houston were redacted on the U.S. customs data, which were provided to Reuters by consultancy IHSMarkit.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency declined to comment on the shipments.

Pequiven, which did not reply to Reuters requests for comment, said on Twitter in July that Metor was exporting methanol to Europe, South America and Asia.

WIDENING SANCTIONS

A U.S. executive order in 2019 subjected the Venezuelan oil industry to sanctions and this was used to blacklist state oil company PDVSA and its subsidiaries. A subsequent order broadened sanctions to cover companies owned or controlled by the government. State-run Pequiven and Venezuela's petrochemical operations were not specifically named.

"Metor itself should not be subject to sanctions," said Daniel Pilarski, a partner at New York-based law firm Watson Farley & Williams LLP who specializes in cross-border transactions and U.S. trade sanctions.

"However, if Pequiven were the ultimate originator of the methanol, then there could be a risk that any shipment to the United States would be treated as the indirect receipt of goods from Pequiven, which would be a violation, even if Pequiven never received payment," Pilarski said.

Companies exporting Venezuelan methanol to the United States could obtain a license from the U.S. Treasury to permit the trade or take other steps to ensure Pequiven was not treated as the indirect seller, he said.

Methanol, produced in Venezuela from natural gas, can be found in everyday products including gasoline, paints, carpeting and plastics. U.S. imports have outweighed exports in recent years, according to IHSMarkit.

On Oct. 7-11, tanker PVT Aurora discharged about 16,900 metric tonnes of Venezuelan methanol in Texas. A portion of the cargo was handled by Intercontinental Terminals Company's (ITC) Deer Park chemicals terminal, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

An ITC spokeswoman did not reply to requests for comment.

The Vietnam-flagged vessel traveled from the Jose port, which serves PDVSA and Pequiven.

RAMPING UP EXPORTS

A second 20,000-tonne cargo of Venezuelan methanol followed a similar route in November on tanker Sakura Advance, which discharged some of its cargo in Houston on Nov. 11-13 and another parcel at South Louisiana Port days later, according to the Eikon data.

Italy's Eni also produces methanol in Venezuela via Supermetanol, its 50:50 venture with Pequiven.

"Eni's affiliate holds a stake in a methanol plant located in Venezuela and deals with the marketing of its equity production in respect of all applicable laws and regulations related to economic and financial sanctions, trade embargoes and similar laws," an Eni spokesperson said.

Pequiven and PDVSA have ramped up exports of petrochemicals and oil byproducts that are not as valuable as crude and until recently had not been a priority, an analysis of internal data from the two companies showed.

U.S. sanctions and warnings to traditional buyers of Venezuelan crudes sharply cut PDVSA's exports in recent years.

But shipments of petrochemicals and oil byproducts have climbed, including exports of methanol, sulfur pastilles, urea, natural gasoline, light virgin naphtha and petroleum coke, according to the data. This was confirmed by three people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Low prices offered to buyers for the petrochemicals from Venezuela have boosted exports, generating income that has partially been used by some of Pequiven's joint ventures to reopen and revamp production units, the people said.

A more reliable supply of natural gas by PDVSA to Pequiven's complexes also helped boost petrochemical output.

"The plants are in recovery process as proceeds from sales have allowed," one of the people said. "Even the United States is opening its doors to Venezuelan methanol."

From January to October, PDVSA and Pequiven exported about 1.75 million tonnes of petrochemicals and byproducts, putting the trade on track this year to double the 1.03 million tonnes exported for the whole of 2020, according to the internal data.

Shipments of methanol this year ranged between 20,000 and 60,000 metric tonnes per month, mostly bound for the Netherlands, Spain, Japan and China, according to the data and the three people.

Prices for Venezuelan methanol differ based on destination. They fetched $130 to $140 per tonne for November-December delivery, one of the people said. That is below U.S. spot prices, which range from $450 to $690 per tonne. Experts say prices vary widely depending on quality and delivery terms, such as freight rates.

By comparison, a tonne of benchmark Venezuelan Merey crude for November delivery had a market price of about $395.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams in Houston and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Matt Spetalnick in Washington, and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Charlotte men use stolen identities to apply for loans, buy Apple products, feds say

    Two of the men are also accused of applying for COVID-19 unemployment benefits with stolen information.

  • U.S. weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -sources

    The United States is considering not sending a diplomatic delegation to the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, to protest China's human rights practices, five sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The U.S. government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies. A Biden administration official said the United States is considering whether or not to send a delegation, while planning to allow American athletes to participate.

  • NASA: Space station remains at risk from weapons test debris

    The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven residents was in the first 24 hours.

  • Halle Berry Broke 2 Ribs Pushing Her ‘Body To Its Limits’ To Play An MMA Fighter

    Halle Berry is adding “director” to her résumé with the mixed martial arts film Bruised. Here, the Oscar-winning actress reveals how she unlocked her strength.

  • Small aftershocks follow earthquake near San Ramon

    There was an earthquake near San Ramon that registered a 3.8-magnitude. It had initially popped up as a 4.0-magnitude quake along the Calaveras fault. Aftershocks of 2.6 and 3.0 followed about 15 minutes after the first shaker.

  • Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A diplomatic boycott would mean that U.S. officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

  • Natalie Wood’s sister, Lana Wood, explains why she's coming forward with Kirk Douglas assault allegations

    Lana Wood alleged that Kirk Douglas sexually assaulted her sister Natalie Wood in 1955.

  • He pointed a gun at his best friend and fired. Lexington man lives with aftermath.

    The 20-year-old defendant learned how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of his ‘brother.’

  • The forgotten oil ads that told us climate change was nothing

    Since the 1980s, fossil fuel firms have run ads touting climate denial messages – many of which they’d now like us to forget. Here’s our visual guide Why is meaningful action to avert the climate crisis proving so difficult? It is, at least in part, because of ads. The fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade, multibillion dollar disinformation, propaganda and lobbying campaign to delay climate action by confusing the public and policymakers about the climate crisis and its solutions.

  • Biden 'considering' a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by China

    A U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics would be a major snub to China as it confronts scrutiny for its human rights record and other issues.

  • Is Intel About to Crush AMD's Resurgence?

    The latest market share numbers from the x86 processor space don't paint a bright picture for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as it seems to have lost more ground to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). According to market research firm Mercury Research, AMD's share of the x86 processor market -- which includes processors used in servers, laptops, and desktops -- increased to 24.6% in the third quarter. This reading is the second-highest share AMD has ever seen in x86 processors, after the 25.3% share it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2006.

  • Endangered Komodo dragons hatch in U.S. zoo

    The hatchings occurred between October 17 and October 27, with two males, four females, and four yet to be determined dragons.A time-lapse video shared by the zoo captured two of the young dragons emerging from their eggs."The hatchlings are thriving, and we are looking forward to watching them grow and help preserve the existence of Komodo dragons," Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo said.Komodo dragons originate from the Indonesian archipelago and are known as the largest living lizards in the world, with males capable of growing up to three metres long.The species, which only lives on a few islands, is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • Biden greets Canada's Trudeau at White House

    North America's leaders are reviving three-way summitry after a Trump-era break. President Joe Biden welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House just before meeting Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. (Nov. 18)

  • Man spotted with AR-15 outside Kyle Rittenhouse trial confirms he is a fired Ferguson police officer

    A man who screamed obscenities about Black Lives Matters and carried an AR-15 rifle outside the Kenosha County Courthouse while the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated is a former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, he confirmed Thursday. Records show the man — who initially identified himself as “Maserati Mike” — is Jesse Kline, who had been a member of the Ferguson Police Department for three ...

  • U.S. Rep. Cori Bush accuses Spire of 'scare tactics' over natural gas pipeline

    Bush demanded that Spire issue a public correction of an email it sent consumers that indicated they could lose service if the temporary operating certificate for the Spire STL pipeline isn’t extended.

  • Oil rebounds after reports of a U.S. push for coordinated release of crude reserves send prices to 6-week lows

    Oil finishes higher on Thursday, with prices rebounding after dropping to their lowest levels in about six weeks on reports that China plans a release of crude from its reserve and the Biden administration has been pressing other countries to join in.

  • CEO Dong Mingzhu, one of the richest women in China, may be replaced by her 22-year-old secretary

    Dong Mingzhu, one of China’s richest and most powerful women, has reportedly dropped hints suggesting that she wants her 22-year-old secretary to be her successor as president of Gree Electric. The hint: Dong, 65, dropped the clue during a company event, jokingly telling investors and reporters that she was teaching her newly promoted secretary, Meng Yutong, to follow in her footsteps, according to Business Insider. “I hope she can stay by my side," Dong, known as China’s “Iron Lady” for her strict work ethic, said as she introduced Meng on stage.

  • S.D. Governor's Daughter Quits in 'Disappointment and Anger' as Officials Look at How She Got Her Job

    "I'm writing to you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged," Kassidy Peters said Tuesday. "It is clear that none of this will stop until my reputation and that of my young family are destroyed"

  • Is Burger King Really Giving Away Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin?

    Strange but true -- the fast-food chain really is giving away more than 2 million crypto tokens to customers in its latest promotion.

  • Airbus jet demand hopes bolstered by Dubai orders - CEO

    A slew of plane orders at this week's Dubai Airshow has added weight to Airbus' hopes of raising output, but the jetmaker is not yet ready to pull the trigger, its top executive said. Airbus SE bagged 265 firm orders at the Middle East event, closing a gap with Boeing which had been leading this year as sales of its 737 MAX rebound from a safety crisis. A further 139 provisional orders lifted Airbus' Dubai tally above 400 jets, while Boeing won a firm order for 72 MAX.