EXCLUSIVE Video Highlights: Interview with DWAC CEO on Trump’s Truth Social and Shareholder Vote

IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted an hour-long fireside chat with the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) to discuss the upcoming special meeting of stockholders to vote on an up to one-year extension to complete a merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The event featured Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Mr. Orlando discussed:

Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform

Challenge with Google Play/Android

Rising engagement after FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago

SEC delays

The importance of voting on the extension

Voting Information

Stockholders who are set up for electronic delivery of proxy voting information will be receiving an email on or before Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Please be on the lookout for this email and follow the prompts to get to the voting website. Stockholders may also vote by logging into their brokerage firm’s website and going to the proxy voting tab.

To vote by telephone, please call the Company’s proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC (“Saratoga Proxy”), at (888) 368-0379 or (212) 257-1311. For more information click here.

About Patrick Orlando

– Founder & CEO of Benessere Investment Group

– Chairman & CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.

– Director of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp.

– Former Head of Structuring & Derivatives BT Capital Markets LLC

– Former Director of Emerging Markets Derivatives at Deutsche Bank

– Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Management Science from MIT

Board Expertise: extensive investment experience, science and engineering background, experience as CEO and board member of several special purpose acquisition companies.

About Digital World

Digital World (Nasdaq: DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Truth Social

Truth Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.

