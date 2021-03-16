EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man save older woman during SF carjacking

San Francisco police say a 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the attempted carjacking of a 75-year-old woman in a Safeway parking lot in the city's Richmond District, which was thwarted by a nearby Good Samaritan.

Recommended Stories

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime for Assaulting Filipino American Woman on Caltrain in San Jose

    Official charges: Johan Strydom appeared at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on March 12, where he was officially charged with "sexual assault and assault with intent to do bodily harm, with hate crime enhancements," according to NBC Bay Area. The suspect was emotional when the prosecutor described the alleged comments he made about the woman, who only wished to be identified as Tiffany, KTVU reported.

  • Automakers are looking to produce electric vehicle batteries and lock up supply chains

    As the auto industry ramps up production of electric vehicles, some big carmakers aren't taking any chances on securing the necessary batteries: they plan to make their own cells.Why it matters: Efforts to rapidly improve battery technology and make EVs more affordable could be hampered by a shortage of raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel. Many automakers are racing to lock up supply chains — and in some cases, to produce batteries themselves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Driving the news: Volkswagen, the world's second-largest automaker, took the boldest step yet with a plan announced Monday to build six giant battery factories in Europe by 2030.Together, the six plants could provide up to 240 gigawatt hours of battery capacity — 12% more than the entire world consumed in 2020, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.That's enough capacity just in Europe to build 4 million to 4.5 million electric vehicles, depending on the size of the cars' battery packs, Benchmark says. The effort will cost about $29 billion and would make VW (along with its partner, Northvolt) the world’s second-largest cell producer after China’s CATL, according to BloombergNEF.The big picture: It marks an important shift by automakers to bring battery cell production in-house, Benchmark managing director Simon Moores tells Axios.Most automakers, even Tesla, the leading EV company, assemble battery packs from cells imported from Asia.But with demand expected to soar as more EVs come to market, manufacturers are taking steps to ensure they'll have the supply they need.“Captive battery capacity is now king in the world of electric vehicles,” Moores said.What's happening: A number of auto manufacturers are getting into battery cell manufacturing. Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. plans to spend almost $5 billion to build a new 42-gigawatt hour battery plant in southern China. GM and South Korean partner LG Chem are investing $2.3 billion to build a 30 gigawatt hour factory in Ohio, and are scouting a second location. Tesla kicked off the scramble last fall when it announced it would build its own cells for the first time and would produce a staggering 3 terawatt-hours (3,000 gigawatt-hours) a year by 2030. What's next: The focus now is turning to how quickly the world can scale the raw materials and chemicals that feed all those battery plants, according to Moores.VW's six plants alone would consume more than 60% of the lithium produced globally in 2020, Benchmark estimates. Robert Friedland co-chair of Toronto-listed Ivanhoe Mines told Benchmark that building the supply chain for key raw materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt was the equivalent of “putting the entire contents of the Hoover Dam through a garden hose.”What to watch: China is home to 73 percent of the worldwide capacity for lithium-ion batteries, followed by the U.S., far behind in second place, with 12 percent, which is "simply unacceptable," says Ford Motor Co. Vice President Jonathan Jennings, a supply chain executive scheduled to testify about the issue today at a Senate Finance Committee hearing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Woman Filmed Coughing on Uber Driver Arrested, Facing Robbery and Battery Charges

    Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect the news that Arna Kimiai was released on $75,000 bail on Monday. One of the women captured on video coughing on and verbally abusing an Uber driver in San Francisco has reportedly turned herself in. UPDATE: Arna Kimiai has bailed out of jail.

  • Police Searching for Suspect Who Punched, Yelled Slurs at Asian Man in NYC

    The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News. The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St.  According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face.

  • Mexico's ex-oil boss quits; Fuel oil burn to increase

    The former leader of Mexico’s oil workers’ union will finally be resigning from his symbolic post as a worker at the state-owned oil company Pemex, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Tuesday. The resignation marks an end to the decades-long career of Carlos Romero Deschamps, once considered one of the most powerful and corrupt figures in Mexico. In October 2019, Romero Deschamps resigned as leader of the union, a post he held since 1993.

  • Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Vietnamese American Man in San Jose

    The San Jose Police Department has released new details, including surveillance footage, relating to the fatal shooting of a Vietnamese American man in early March. The footage, released on March 11, shows a light blue or silver four-door BMW sedan the two suspects drove after shooting Thu Nguyen, 55, outside his home in Glen Keats Court at around 5:50 a.m. on March 5, according to CBS San Francisco. Cash reward for info leading to an arrest pic.twitter.com/lysoB0AI55 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 11, 2021 Authorities described the getaway vehicle as having a damaged “left rear taillight, damage to the driver side windows and a damaged windshield.”

  • Police say boat where Sarm Heslop was last seen will be searched 'eventually'

    The boat on which a missing woman was last sighted will be searched "eventually", police have said one week on from her disappearance. Police in the US Virgin Islands were criticised for failing to search the catamaran where Sarm Heslop, a 41-year-old British citizen, was last seen. On Monday they said they would search the boat, but have revealed to The Telegraph that this is yet to happen. Friends who have set up the Facebook page FindSarmHeslop once again urged police to undertake a "full and thorough" investigation on Tuesday, saying the boat should be searched "as a priority". They said: "We are shocked and in disbelief that they haven't already". Ms Heslop, from Southampton, went missing in the early hours of March 8. Her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, who owns the 47ft yacht, named Siren Song, said they had gone for dinner on the island of St John on Sunday night before returning to the vessel at 10pm to sleep.

  • Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland

    An Asian gas station owner was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified man in Oakland, California last week. The man became frustrated after trying to pay for gas using quarters, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.

  • Woman punched in face on Queens-bound subway

    Police say the 38-year-old woman was punched in the back of her head by the man.

  • Tom Cruise is selling his longtime, custom-built Colorado ranch for $39.5 million

    Tom Cruise's Telluride ranch sits on 320 acres of land, has a spa, guest house, and sports court, and is minutes away from a popular ski resort.

  • Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout

    Archie Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest. Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson decided keeping Miller would prove even more costly. Dolson fired Miller on Monday, armed with enough cash from private donations to cover the buyout and ready to answer a fan base angered by four straight mediocre seasons.

  • ‘They’ve taken out tons of store-brand credit cards’: Our best friends share our pandemic pod, but they’re reckless spenders. Should we step in and help?

    ‘We’ve been honest sounding boards during money fights, and we’ve offered to take savings/debt classes, but old habits die hard.’

  • 'Haters gonna hate': Lordstown Motors responds to short-seller that accused the startup of faking orders

    Lordstown Motors boss Steve Burns quoted Taylor Swift when responding to a short-seller's fraud accusations on Monday.

  • Woman tells Asian Americans to 'go back to China' in racist rant

    Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.

  • YouTubers Spend 24 Hours in the World’s Largest Gas Station

    YouTubers Kara and Nate documented their 24-hour stay at a Buc-ee's in New Braunfels, Texas, known as the largest gas station in the world. The post YouTubers Spend 24 Hours in the World’s Largest Gas Station appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Batwoman unmasked! Boss, stars unpack the consequences of Ryan's shocking decision

    Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, and showrunner Caroline Dries break down the major reveals in season 2 episode 7, "It's Best You Stop Digging."

  • These easy foil-packet dinners make cooking on busy weeknights a breeze

    It's all the flavor without the mess.

  • Haas F1 Boss Steiner Has Dreadful Prediction For 2021 Season

    Even team principal feels team could fall to the bottom of the Formula 1 standings in 2021.

  • 8 times women were let down by the police – here are their stories

    The killing of Sarah Everard has struck a chord with many women of all ages, prompting them to tell their own stories – and it makes for grim reading. A survey from UN Women UK has revealed that 97 per cent of women aged 18-24 said they had been sexually harassed, while 80 per cent of women of all ages said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces. We speak to eight women who were abused, assaulted and threatened – and how they feel the police failed to act sufficiently in each case. ‘The officers were clueless about digital threats’ Helen, 26

  • An Engineer Made a Real Iron Man Expandable Briefcase Suit

    Engineer and YouTuber Jake Laser has built an Iron Man suit that can collapse into a briefcase, à la Tony Stark's from Iron Man 2. The post An Engineer Made a Real Iron Man Expandable Briefcase Suit appeared first on Nerdist.