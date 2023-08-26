Exclusive video shows shooting between Coweta Co. deputies and suspect

The GBI will take over the investigation into a deadly police shooting in Coweta County.

The suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy and a police K-9 unit were both injured.

Late Friday night, Channel 2 Action News cameras were on the scene as a tow truck drove away with a white Corvette and a Coweta County Sheriff Deputy’s car.

Deputies said both cars were involved in a high-speed chase on Herring Road in Coweta County.

“He went into the subdivision and came back out. When he came back out, he hit one of our deputies head-on. That deputy was injured slightly,” said Sheriff Lenn Wood.

The sheriff said deputies shot and killed the driver Friday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video from an eyewitness who saw and recorded the shooting.

The video showed deputies surrounding the white Corvette with the K-9. The suspect then opens up the door and gets out the car. The K-9 attacks the suspect. The suspect starts to run. Sheriff’s deputies pointed their guns at him and started shooting.

“When the man got out of the car with the K-9, he pulled out a weapon and he was shot. The K-9 was shot also,” Wood said.

“Did he point the gun at officers?” Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked Sheriff Wood.

“He was raising it up, according to what I was told. (As he was getting out the car),” Wood said. “He got out when the dog, the dog had his arm, and according to my officers, he was raising the gun up.”

Tonya Jordan works across the street. She heard the sirens.

“It’s too close to a retirement home. We have a lot of elderly people in there. It’s scary,” Jordan told Channel 2 Action News.

We do know three Coweta County Deputies and one Newnan Police Officer are on leave until the investigation is completed.

