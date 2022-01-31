Exclusive-Vodafone to design chips with Intel for OpenRAN networks

FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Paul Sandle
·1 min read

By Paul Sandle

MALAGA, Spain (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Monday it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology.

The initiative will be based at Vodafone's digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, which opened on Monday.

Fifty people dedicated to OpenRAN will join 650 software engineers, architects and technicians in the Spanish city, where the British company is investing 225 million euros over five years.

OpenRAN will allow operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, aiming to weaken the grip Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia have on the global telecom equipment market with their proprietary technologies.

It creates interoperability between the software and hardware components of the radio access network, widening the pool of suppliers and lowering the barrier of entry.

Vodafone's director of network architecture Santiago Tenorio said OpenRAN would enable the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and to optimise networks using AI.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traders’ Emerging Stocks Dreams Dashed by Late January Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting emerging-market stocks will best U.S. equities this year have stumbled at the first hurdle.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleTraditionally, the f

  • The Only Way Shiba Inu Will Ever Reach $1

    There's no question that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had an incredible run in 2021. The dog-themed cryptocurrency jumped from $0.000000000133 (nine zeros) at the end of 2020 to $0.000033 (four zeros) at the end of 2021, skyrocketing around 26,000,000% as major cryptocurrency exchanges allowed trading in SHIB and meme coins remained popular after the earlier rise of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). After the meme coin shaved off five decimal zeros from its price, some are calling for the coin to eventually reach $1.

  • Sell Shiba Inu: 2 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    Of course, some crypto enthusiasts may see that pullback as an investment opportunity. There is no guarantee that Shiba Inu's price will ever reach a new high. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum's blockchain, which itself is the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

  • Missed Out on Solana? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Hot cryptocurrency Solana soared more than 11,000% last year. So, you might be hesitating to invest in a player that's made such great gains. But with thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, you can easily invest in one that hasn't yet skyrocketed -- and potentially benefit from a big increase in the future.

  • Interested in NFTs and the Metaverse? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are crypto assets that make it possible to bring items like artwork, video games, and other assets (both real and digital) onto a blockchain. Consumers spent approximately $41 billion on NFTs in 2021, according to blockchain data provider Chainalysis. Similarly, the metaverse promises to be the next big technology platform, a network of immersive virtual worlds that will blend elements of entertainment, gaming, and commerce, allowing users to engage each other and the environment.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

    Over the last several months, I've been adding to crypto positions like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Ankr (CRYPTO: ANKR), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). It's similar to Solana, in that it has a superfast blockchain technology, and it can scale in a way that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently cannot. Ethereum is the big whale of decentralized finance, or DeFi.

  • 3 High-Growth Chip Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond After the Market Sell-Off

    Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) are worth a look right now. Nvidia stock is down about 35% from its all-time high, which it hit right before news of the omicron variant started dominating headlines in mid-November. The thing is, Nvidia trades for such an outrageous premium for a reason.

  • ICYMI: NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 is a great budget GPU

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include a low cost ray tracing GPU from NVIDIA, new Jabra wireless earbuds and Sony's latest mirrorless camera.

  • Here's What Needs to Happen for Shiba Inu to Remain a Top 20 Cryptocurrency

    Maintaining its position as one of the world's largest digital currencies won't be easy for SHIB.

  • Apple’s App Store now permits unlisted apps

    Apple has introduced a new feature that could help declutter the App Store somewhat.

  • Five must-have car accessories to see you through winter

    5 super useful car accessories for wintry conditions and beyond.

  • Amazon's 60+ best weekend sales start at just $5: TVs, headphones, vacuums, beauty and more!

    Shop Amazon's sale for 60 percent off beloved brands like Apple, Philips, Roomba, and more!

  • A win for shoppers: Amazon is basically paying you to get this smart garage door opener

    Your smart home can extend to your garage. Schedule openings and closings, have deliveries made to a safe spot—and get Amazon's in-garage delivery service for free!

  • Epic gains support from Microsoft, 35 states in antitrust fight with Apple

    Attorneys general from 35 states have sided with Epic Games in a bid to overturn a ruling that Apple doesn't violate antitrust laws.

  • The Best AirPods Deals: Get Apple AirPods Max Headphones for $449 Right Now on Amazon and Walmart

    Find the lowest prices on AirPods and AirPods Pro.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Vanishes From China App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Grindr, a popular gay dating app, has been removed from Apple Inc.’s App Store in China, days after Beijing said it was going to renew its campaign to police online content.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins

  • This Week in Apps: iPhone payments, App Store upgrades, Snapchat's AR shopping

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • 7 Things You Didn’t Know Your Smart Thermostat Could Do

    Your smart thermostat is smarter than you think.

  • Sunday print delivery delayed; Subscribers can read our e-edition online

    Home delivery and digital-only subscribers can read the electronic version of The Providence Journal online or with our print edition app.