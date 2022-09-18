Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO

FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Porsche fixes a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S label at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany
Jan Schwartz
·2 min read

By Jan Schwartz

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen will price preferred shares in the planned flotation of Porsche AG at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros ($76.61 to $82.62) per share, the carmaker said on Sunday, for proceeds of 8.7 billion to 9.4 billion euros.

The price range, which translates into a valuation of 70-75 billion euros, would make it Germany's second biggest initial public offering ever and, at the upper end of the valuation, Europe's third largest on record, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading will begin on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Sept. 29, the carmaker said.

Up to 113,875,000 preferred shares from Volkswagen AG, with no voting rights, will be placed with investors over the course of the IPO.

Cornerstone investors Qatar Investment Authority, Norges Bank Investment Management, T. Rowe Price and ADQ will subscribe for up to 3.68 billion euros in preferred shares at a final offering price at the upper end of the range, Volkswagen said.

In line with Volkswagen's agreement earlier in September with its largest shareholder Porsche SE, 25% plus one ordinary share in the sportscar brand, which do carry voting rights, will go to Porsche SE at the price of the preferred shares plus a 7.5% premium.

That brings total proceeds to between 18.1 billion and 19.5 billion euros.

A stock exchange prospectus is expected to be published on Monday, after which institutional and private investors can subscribe to Porsche shares.

As part of the listing, 911 million Porsche AG shares will be divided into 455.5 million preferred shares and 455.5 million ordinary shares. Only the preferred shares will be listed.

In the event of a successful IPO, Volkswagen will call an extraordinary shareholder meeting in December where it will propose to pay 49% of total proceeds to shareholders in early 2023 as a special dividend.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner and Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Frances Kerry, Frank Jack Daniel and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Porsche's IPO Changes Little About the Company

    The IPO seems tempting given Ferrari's valuation. But Porsche's decision is as much about raising money and settling family issues as it is about going public.

  • Volkswagen Seeks Proceeds of $9.4 Billion in Record Porsche IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is looking to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros ($9.41 billion) from the initial public offering of its iconic sports-car brand Porsche AG in what could be Europe’s largest listing in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellTycoon R

  • Dubai’s Future Is in the Hands of Two Very Different Princes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesGuests jostle to snap selfies with the beaming ruler-in-waiting flanked by dozens of local officials. The royal works the room with the ease of an Instagram celeb

  • Stock Traders Face Off Against Hawkish Fed at Worst Time of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesAfter a week to forget on Wall Street, the road gets even tougher

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • Adobe’s stock got slammed for spending $20 billion on Figma. But it now owns a rare company.

    Figma's stats are extraordinary. There's a good chance --- and we'll know in a few years --- that the acquisition was worth it.

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • 3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market. The first buying opportunity you may never see again is the chance to load up on shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) below $30.

  • Want $25,000 in Passive Income? Buy These 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Investing in companies that pay dividends is a great way to earn passive income. If you're looking for a dependable passive income stream, you'll want to seek high-quality companies with solid fundamentals and strong capital management. Three companies with dependable dividends are Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock splits change nothing about a company's underlying business. Having said that, I do like several stocks of companies that have conducted stock splits this year. There have been several notable stock splits on the calendar in 2022.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.