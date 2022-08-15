Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead

Davide Barbuscia
·5 min read

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.

Most U.S. and European banks had pulled back from the market in June after the Treasury Department banned U.S. investors from purchasing any Russian security as part of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, according to an investor who holds Russian securities and two banking sources.

Following subsequent guidelines from the Treasury in July that allowed U.S. holders to wind down their positions, the largest Wall Street firms have cautiously returned to the market for Russian government and corporate bonds, according to emails, client notes and other communications from six banks as well as interviews with the sources.

The banks that are in the market now include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc, the documents show.

The return of the largest Wall Street firms, the details of the trades they are offering to facilitate and the precautions they are taking to avoid breaching sanctions are reported here for the first time.

Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment.

A Jefferies spokesperson said it was "working within global sanctions guidelines to facilitate our clients’ needs to navigate this complicated situation."

A source close to Deutsche Bank said the bank trades bonds for clients on a request-only and case-by-case basis to further manage down its Russia risk exposure or that of its non-U.S. clients, but won’t do any new business outside of these two categories.

STRANDED ASSETS

Some $40 billion of Russian sovereign bonds were outstanding before Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February. Roughly half was held by foreign funds. Many investors got stranded with Russian assets, as their value plummeted, buyers disappeared and sanctions made trading hard.

In May, two U.S. lawmakers asked JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for information about trades in Russian debt, saying they may undermine sanctions. The following month the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control banned U.S. money managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets, prompting banks to pull back.

Regulators have since taken steps to help ease the pain for investors.

The Treasury provided further guidance on July 22 to help settle default insurance payments on Russian bonds. It also clarified that banks could facilitate, clear and settle transactions of Russian securities if this helped U.S. holders wind down their positions.

Separately, European regulators have also eased rules to allow investors to deal with Russian assets by allowing them to put them into so-called side pockets on a case-by-case basis.

The price of some Russian bonds has jumped alongside the renewed trading activity since late July. That could make the trades more attractive to investors and also help companies that sold protection against Russian default.

For example, U.S. bond manager PIMCO - which was on the hook for a payout of around $1 billion after Russia defaulted on its dollar debt in June - could now save around $300 million, one investor estimated. PIMCO declined to comment.

"There’s some bid emerging for both local and external bonds for the first time in a while," said Gabriele Foa, portfolio manager of the Global Credit Opportunities Fund at Algebris, who follows the market for Russian securities. "Some banks and brokers are using this bid to facilitate divestment of Russian positions for investors that want to get out." Reuters could not establish who was buying the bonds.

Graphic: Russian bonds involved in CDS auction: https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-BONDS/CDS/byprjyryope/chart.png

LOTS OF RULES

Some banks are offering to trade Russian sovereign and corporate bonds, and some are offering to facilitate trades in bonds denominated in both roubles and U.S. dollars, according to the documents and the investor who holds Russian securities. But they are also demanding additional paperwork from clients and remain averse to taking on risk.

In a research update to clients on Wednesday, for example, Bank of America declared in capital letters in red: "Bank of America is now facilitating divestment of Russian sovereign and select corporate bonds.”

But it added that it would be acting as "riskless principal on client facilitation trades,” meaning a situation where a dealer buys a bond and immediately resells it. It also warned there were "a lot of rules around the process" which remained subject to "protocol and attestation.”

The approaches also differ among banks. In some cases, for example, banks are offering clients to help divest their holdings as well as other types of trades that would reduce exposure to Russian assets, while others are limiting trades to asset disposals only.

At times they are asking investors to sign documents prior to trade execution that would allow the banks to cancel trades if settlement does not go through and risks leaving the banks with Russian paper on their books, according to one of the documents and the investor.

One bank warned clients that settlements would take longer than usual.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos.; Editing by Megan Davies, Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)

Recommended Stories

  • Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election

    Kenya’s peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption late Saturday when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results. An agent for longtime opposition leader and candidate Raila Odinga announced from the lectern that the tallying center was the “scene of a crime” before calm was restored. The agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, offered no evidence in the latest example of the unverified claims that both top campaigns have made as Kenya waits for official results.

  • New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

    The Whanganui River is surging into the ocean, fattened from days of winter rain and yellowed from the earth and clay that has collapsed into its sides. Sixty-one-year-old Tahi Nepia is calmly paddling his outrigger canoe, called a waka ama in his Indigenous Māori language, as it is buffeted from side to side. “You are giving them a massage,” Nepia says.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains absences of RB J.K. Dobbins, DL Justin Madubuike at Saturday’s practice

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained the absences of J.K. Dobbins and Justin Madubuike at Saturday's practice

  • Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for Ethiopia

    (Bloomberg) -- Brave Commander, the first vessel chartered by the UN’s World Food Program since the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a safe-transit agreement, has departed with a 23,000-ton cargo of wheat for famine-struck Ethiopia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriate

  • Russia reopens bond market to non-hostile investors

    The Moscow Exchange sealed off its markets in February when the country invaded Ukraine.

  • Packers activating Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson off PUP

    Huge news: Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson are all coming off the PUP list for the Packers on Sunday.

  • Michigan State football loses assistant coach to Houston Texans

    Michigan State is losing an assistant coach to the NFL's Houston Texans

  • Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output

    Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday. Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms.

  • Kherson collaborators flee to Melitopol in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

    Following the destruction of all three key bridges across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Russian puppet “authorities” are fleeing to occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post on Aug. 14.

  • Experts: When Will Electric Car Prices Drop?

    As Americans experience continued pain at the pump due to high gas prices, some are hoping to make the switch to electric vehicles. But, with prices on the rise, buying an electric vehicle just isn't...

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a gem in George Pickens

    The Pittsburgh Steelers might have found a gem in wide receiver George Pickens.

  • R.I.P., Bear Market. For Now, Signs Point to More Buying.

    After a 3.3% weekly gain, the S&P 500 is down just 10% for the year. Stocks could keep rising if the Fed shows restraint from here.

  • Russian economy shrinks 4% in second quarter, the first full quarter after the invasion of Ukraine

    Russia's gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said Friday.

  • GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

    Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, has baselessly claimed the mathematical counting was off and has continued to attack Lombardo. Lombardo to this point hasn’t addressed Gilbert directly, who requested a statewide recount of the results and later filed a lawsuit that was thrown out last week.

  • California To Become 1st State To Give Free School Lunches To Students

    Starting this upcoming school year, 2022-2023, all public school students in the state can get free lunch and breakfast thanks to the Universal Meals Program.

  • Man faces assault charges after alleged machete attacks

    A Long Island man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Eight hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A gunman wounded at least eight people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli authorities and witnesses said. The shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities, according to a statement by the police, which did not identify him. Israeli media reported the assailant was a Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

  • We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

    As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income so they can leave their portfolios alone and avoid taking losses. Meanwhile, each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power as living costs rise due to inflation.

  • Beijing Asks New Delhi to Reiterate ‘One China’ Principle

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing wants India to reaffirm the “One China” policy as it seeks to shore up regional support after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which triggered aggressive military drills by the Chinese military around the island.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Inf