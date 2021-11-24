Exclusive-Investor Warburg cuts Ant valuation by 15% to below $200 billion - source

Man walks past an Ant Group logo in Shanghai
Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Nikhil Nainan
·3 min read

By Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Nikhil Nainan

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Warburg Pincus, a major global investor in Ant Group, has cut its valuation of the Chinese fintech company by 15% to below $200 billion due to risks from a restructuring at the Hangzhou-based firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

There are also no signs that Ant's botched mega IPO will be revived anytime soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. private equity firm Warburg, which was a big investor in Ant's 2018 private fundraising, lowered the company's valuation to $191 billion at end-September from the $224 billion at end-June, the first source told Reuters.

Warburg's cutting of Ant's worth comes after some other global investors have already slashed their valuations and shows skepticism about its prospects is rising as the payments-to-loans behemoth remodels itself under regulatory pressure.

The valuation markdowns will weigh on the returns of the global investors who were betting on Ant's once turbo-charged growth.

Warburg's latest valuation of Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, is far short of $315 billion that was touted one year ago at its planned IPO, which would have been the world's largest if it were not derailed at the last minute.

The private equity heavyweight changed its valuation methodology for the company, citing "regulatory developments and the impact of ongoing restructuring", said the source, without elaborating.

Ant and Warburg declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Ant's $37 billion IPO was called off by regulators two days before its scheduled dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, leaving investors guessing about their return prospects.

Since the IPO's cancellation, Ant, controlled by Alibaba's billionaire founder Jack Ma, has embarked on a restructuring plan that would see itself become a financial holding company. It is also shrinking its once-booming consumer credit business, opening its data trove to other firms, and faces new regulations in its payments and insurance businesses.

IPO PROSPECTS

In the first half of the year, Ant generated revenue of about $16.9 billion, up 52% year-on-year and $4.9 billion in adjusted net profit, up 29% year-on-year, according to a latest financial document prepared by an investor and seen by Reuters.

According to Alibaba's September quarterly financial earnings report, Ant's profit was $5.2 billion in the first half, up 43% year-on-year. Alibaba said the increase was mainly due to net gains from fair value changes in Ant's investments.

Similar to Warburg, a string of other Ant investors have cut their valuations of the company since the start of the year.

Fidelity, an Ant investor that joined in the same round as Warburg, valued it at $68 billion at end-July, Reuters calculations based on its public disclosures showed. In January, it valued Ant at $233 billion.

In June, Bernstein analysts cut Ant's valuation to $120 billion from the time of its IPO, due to slower growth expectations and lowered price-to-earnings multiples as a result of the regulatory changes.

The company was valued at $150 billion in its 2018 fundraising that attracted a slew of prominent global investors.

Ant investors don't have high hopes that the company's IPO will revive any time soon, as it is still in the middle of a complicated restructuring process that requires regulatory approvals on many fronts, said four other people.

"I would be surprised if Ant could finish its restructuring and revive its IPO by end of 2022," said one investor source.

Ant declined to comment on the restructuring process and the IPO revival plans.

($1 = 6.3854 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinsons Black Friday sale starts now

    Robinsons' Black Friday sale promises deep savings of up to 80% off! We have done the legwork for you so you won't have to. Click for incredible discounts now!

  • Rivian Stock Crashes After Blockbuster IPO As Ford Co-Development Plans Canceled

    Electric vehicle company Rivian saw its stock crash following the announcement that it no longer plans to co-develop an EV with Ford. See: Here's How Much You'd Save on Gas With a Tesla and Other...

  • Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed's inflation screwup will 'go down in history' — but he's using these 3 stocks to take advantage

    The economist and adviser at Allianz SE says high inflation is here to stay.

  • JPMorgan says this cryptocurrency is a better buy than Bitcoin as interest rates rise — here are 3 easy ways to invest

    The cryptocurrency's growing applications make it less susceptible to the interest rates.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Get in on the ground floor of a brand new industry like the metaverse -- an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • Energy Storage Is the Next ‘Mega Theme;’ These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Benefit

    Electric vehicles. Renewable energy. Wind farms and solar arrays. These are the technologies that will ‘lead the way’ of the next century’s industrial trends. They exist today, of course, but just where they will go, and what they will look like in a century, are simply unknowable. There are some things we do know. It is certain that today’s electrical and energy storage tech is going to evolve, changing its shape to adapt to the industrial-technological landscape that is growing up around us ev

  • NIO Stock Can Double, Says Analyst. One Big Overhang Is Gone for the EV Maker.

    Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung believes NIO's American depositary receipts can rise in coming months, now that the share sale is complete.

  • One Investor Makes a Quick $582 Million in Evergrande Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The buyer of China Evergrande Group’s stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd. is sitting on a paper profit of $582 million after the shares surged in the wake of the sale.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japane

  • Michael Burry Is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Michael Burry is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Michael Burry, the chief of Scion Asset Management, had surprised the finance world with a $731 bearish bet against electric vehicle […]

  • Why Teladoc Health Was Tumbling on Tuesday

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), to many investors the top stock in the mushrooming telehealth segment, looked a bit sickly on Tuesday. The latest in a series of analyst price target cuts was the primary reason for the slide. Following similar adjustments from several of his peers in the stock forecasting realm, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close has chopped his price target for Teladoc.

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • CRISPR's (CRSP) CAR-T Cell Therapy Gets FDA's RMAT Designation

    The FDA grants a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to CRISPR Therapeutics' (CRSP) CTX110 targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies.

  • The World’s Largest Bitcoin Fund Is Troubled. Here’s Why.

    The $37 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has fallen far behind gains in Bitcoin itself. It owns Bitcoin directly, rather than through futures contracts, but that's not the problem.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    The Plug Power (PLUG) juggernaut has spun into overdrive. The stock has performed one of the year’s most impressive turnarounds, as over the past 3 months, it has climbed 67% higher. If you think you’ve missed the boat, then think again. According to Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd, the hydrogen specialist’s constant stream of positive developments merits a new price target. The analyst recently raised the figure from $43 to $65, suggesting room for another 54% surge over the coming months. (To wa

  • Lithium Miner Stock Jumps Double Digits. What Gives?

    Lithium is a key ingredient in the lithium ion batteries that power electric vehicles so a major EV announcement can move lithium stocks. The first round of the Chilean presidential election ended with a conservative candidate leading. The Chilean IPSA Index was up 7.7% on Monday. Chilean politics qualify as a surprise.

  • Why a Stock Market Crash Could Make You Richer

    The Shiller PE Ratio -- a valuation metric that measures the price of the S&P 500 against cyclically adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years -- currently sits at 39, the second-highest multiple in history. When was the Shiller PE ratio higher? Of course, there is no single metric (or person) that can predict a stock market crash, at least not consistently.

  • Stick to these stock themes in what could be a volatile 2022, says Charles Schwab’s top strategist

    Our call of the day from Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop who offers some advice on what he sees are some winning themes in 2022.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies are focusing on the strength of their technologies. That just might separate them from the pack.

  • Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Agree: This Is Where Your Money Should Be Invested

    While there are many different choices of brokerage account types, there's agreement among two popular finance professionals on which is best for most people. Both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey suggest that the best brokerage account for most people is a Roth account. Roth accounts -- including Roth 401(k)s and Roth IRAs -- require you to contribute to them with after-tax dollars.