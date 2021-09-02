Exclusive-Western Union resuming services to Afghanistan - senior exec

Tom Arnold
·3 min read

By Tom Arnold

LONDON (Reuters) - Western Union Co is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday, a decision he said was in line with a U.S. push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

The world's largest money-transfer firm and MoneyGram International Inc, another global remittance provider, suspended services in Afghanistan https://www.reuters.com/business/western-union-suspends-services-afghanistan-2021-08-19 two weeks ago after the Islamist militia captured Kabul at lightning speed.

But an easing of security concerns following the completion of the Taliban's conquest of the country https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-conflict-idUSKBN2FY0AR opened the way for the reopening this week of banks, which the money-transfer firms rely on to dispense and collect funds.

Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's president in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the reopening of banks, plus a push by the United States to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, had given the American company confidence to resume services on Thursday.

"Much of our business involving Afghanistan is low-value family and support remittances that support basic needs of the people there, so that's the grounding that we have and why we want to reopen our business," Farah told Reuters.

"We've engaged with the U.S. government, which has conveyed that allowing humanitarian activities, including remittances, to continue are consistent with U.S. policy."

The flow of funds from migrant workers overseas is a key lifeline for many Afghans and has helped the economy of one of the world's poorest nations weather years of violence and instability. The United Nations says about half of the population requires aid amid the second drought in four years.

SANCTIONS ON TALIBAN

One complication is that the Taliban is classed a terrorist organisation by the United States and Britain, a designation that prohibits companies from financial dealings with the group.

Yet U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is committed to allowing humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan despite Washington's blacklisting of the country's new rulers.

"We are continuing to engage with the U.S. government and others to understand their policies and what type of longer term regulatory framework will be put in place as it relates to the Taliban," Farah said.

Remittances to Afghanistan reached $789 million in 2020, around 4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the World Bank estimated, down from $829 million in 2019.

MoneyGram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans in Afghanistan.

DO BANKS HAVE THE CASH?

In recent days, Afghanistan's central bank has provided funds of hundreds of thousands of dollars to each bank that requested liquidity, a senior banker told Reuters. But the financial system and economy could be in peril unless the Taliban can access the central bank's roughly $10 billion https://www.reuters.com/business/afghanistan-central-bank-board-member-urges-biden-imf-release-funds-2021-09-01 in assets, which are mostly outside of the country.

Farah said that Western Union had been assured by the banks it partners with in Afghanistan that they had sufficient cash to pay receivers of remittances.

"Some of them have indicated at some locations that they have good liquidity in afghani and at least some liquidity in U.S. dollars as well, we allow payouts in both, to resume remittances," he added.

Before it shut down services on Aug. 16, around 45% of each transaction sent via Western Union to Afghanistan was $200 or less, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Unique Solution To Delivery Driver Crisis - Pros And Cons

    The acute driver crisis has prompted Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to recommend its delivery partners to ignore applicants' marijuana usage, Bloomberg reports. Amazon said that the step could boost the job applicants by up to 400%, as screening for marijuana cuts the prospective worker pool by 30%. It would prove to be immensely beneficial considering the upcoming holiday shopping season. However, other delivery companies are continuing to screen applicants due to insurance and liability implica

  • England's Woakes returns to spark latest India collapse

    Chris Woakes needed just six balls to mark his return to international cricket with a wicket at the Oval on Thursday as India suffered their latest collapse against England.

  • Venezuela opposition leader Guevara calls for 'coexistence' with Maduro

    Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara on Tuesday called on adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro to seek "coexistence" with the ruling Socialist Party rather than attempting to force a change in government. Guevara, recently released from prison after being pulled from his car by security forces in July, said the opposition should focus on the ongoing talks with the government in Mexico as its best option to address the country's political standoff. His comments mark a shift in tone by the Popular Will party, of which Guevara is a leader.

  • Brent Oil Rises Toward $73 With Demand and Ida’s Impact in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil rose toward $73 a barrel, with investors wagering that the market can absorb additional supply hikes from OPEC+ and the U.S. Gulf still grappling with Hurricane Ida’s impact. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified a 400,000 barrel-a-day increase scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government report showed a further contraction in nationwide crude inventories last

  • Tanzania court dismisses objections to opposition leader's trial

    The terrorism case against the leader of Tanzania's main opposition party can go ahead as planned, a high court judge in Dar es Salaam said Wednesday, dismissing objections by his party.

  • Sandy Hook parents ask Texas judge to sanction InfoWars founder Alex Jones in defamation suits

    The parents of 2 children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary seek a default judgment against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

  • Leading Muslim civil rights group sues former board member for defamation

    A legal battle between one of the nation's most prominent Muslim advocacy groups and one of its former senior officials threatens to escalate allegations of sexual misconduct and reveal details of the organization's internal workings.Why it matters: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a large and influential civil rights group. Its defamation lawsuit against former board member and senior executive Lori Saroya poses some major reputational risks.Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Biden pushed Afghanistan president to 'project a different picture' weeks before Taliban takeover

    According to transcripts, neither leader discussed threat of an imminent Taliban takeover, but Biden had a message: 'perception' needed to improve.

  • Questor: China’s crackdown catches a cluster of our trusts in the crossfire – but hold firm

    China’s clampdown on some of its biggest companies is showing no signs of slowing, dragging down a number of Questor’s investment trust picks in its wake.

  • Nigeria's Buhari sacks power and farming ministers

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the ministers for power and agriculture on Wednesday in a rare cabinet reshuffle, citing the need to improve economic management and the delivery of public services. Saleh Mamman was replaced as power minister by Abubakar Aliyu, the minister of state for works and housing, while Mohammed Sabo Nanono was replaced as agriculture minister by Mohammad Abubakar, his counterpart at the environment ministry. Buhari told a cabinet meeting the sackings were a result of a process of "independent and critical self-review", according to a statement from his spokesperson.

  • Tigray crisis 'set to worsen dramatically', UN warns

    The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray is set to "worsen dramatically" and to deadly effect, the UN warned Thursday, blaming an "aid blockade" for the escalating crisis.

  • China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

    China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China's follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details.

  • R. Kelly accuser says she saw a nearby gun while forced to have oral sex

    A woman who accuses R. Kelly of sexually abusing her told jurors at his racketeering trial on Wednesday that she was unnerved when she saw a gun near where the R&B singer forced her to perform oral sex on him. In her second day of testimony, the woman, who identified herself as Faith, said the Los Angeles encounter took place in January 2018, near the end of an 11-month relationship during which Kelly flew her several times to concerts or recording studios and trained her to please him sexually. Faith, who said she was 19 when she met the then-50-year-old Kelly at a San Antonio concert in March 2017, testified that the gun left her "intimidated" and fearful of what would happen if she tried to leave.

  • Ford's August vehicles sales drops by one-third from last year

    Ford Motor Co. reported August total vehicle sales that dropped by one-third from a year ago, with sharp declines in all types of vehicles, although electric vehicles sales jumped by two-thirds to a new August record. The automaker's stock was little changed in morning trading. Total sales were 124,176 vehicles, down 33.1% from a year ago, as trucks sales dropped 29.4%, SUV sales fell 25.3% and car sales slid 86.0%. Within trucks, F-Series sales fell 22.5% to 57,321 vehicles. Meanwhile, electrif

  • Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

    Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior.

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

    Following the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and the remnants of army and special forces units have massed in Panjshir. Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, they have been holding out in the province, a steep valley that makes attacks from outside difficult. Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure of talks as the Taliban prepared to announce a government.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • Photo from Afghanistan shows Taliban posing with what appears to be Connecticut State Trooper hat

    Photos posted by a British tabloid not only showed Taliban militants and their response to the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, but also members of the Taliban surrounding a desk with what may be a Connecticut State Trooper’s hat. The photos, posted by The Sun, captured a group of six armed Taliban militants surrounding a desk with two hats seated in the middle, one of the hats, appears to ...

  • Companies such as Apple, Disney, and ExxonMobil are swarming Capitol Hill in a desperate attempt to squash Biden's tax plan to pay for free college and childcare

    Many companies want to preserve the tax rules they locked in under Trump's 2017 law. Democrats disagree on how much taxes should climb.