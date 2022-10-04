Exclusive-White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter

FILE PHOTO: An LNG tanker is guided by tug boats at the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG export unit in Cameron Parish, Louisiana
15
Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt
·5 min read

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural-gas exports this winter, in a bid to help alleviate energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions.

In March, U.S. President Joe Biden committed to deliver 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has already surpassed that goal.

Further White House analysis has only cemented support for ongoing exports, the sources said, although rising energy costs and a colder-than-expected winter could test Biden's commitment. A ban has not been seriously considered, said a U.S. official.

Biden and his aides are bracing for the prospect that inflation-fatigued Americans will pay high home-heating bills this winter. Inventories of natural gas, the nation's primary heating fuel, are at historically low levels after U.S. companies exported record amounts to Europe in recent months to counter a cut in supplies and higher prices for European power plants.

White House officials, stung by spikes in inflation to four-decade highs above 8%, explored the market impact of limiting energy exports to ease consumer prices and lift domestic inventories, the sources said.

But that analysis only cemented a consensus that such a move would be too extreme and fracture key relationships with allies in Europe.

The issue has taken on new significance in recent weeks as the White House has threatened petroleum refiners they could stop them from exporting fuels like gasoline and diesel unless domestic inventories rise.

"President Biden made a commitment in March and we have been moving out on it. We surpassed the LNG export goal President Biden set," said a senior administration official, who pointed to 30 bcm in U.S. LNG exports to EU since early March, double the same period last year.

"And because of the steps we and our partners have been taking, gas storage in Europe is at a significantly higher level than last year. More work remains," the official said.

U.S. HEATING COSTS TO RISE

The average cost of U.S. home heating is expected to rise 17.2% from last winter to $1,202, putting millions of low-income families at risk of falling behind on their energy bills, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (NEAD).

The price of natural gas, which heats about 50% of U.S. households, is expected to increase about 34% compared with last year, and up 66% from the winter of 2020-2021, the report said. Some power companies who rely on natural gas in the U.S. northeast are warning consumers that electricity bills could soar by 60% this winter.

However, ruling out a natural gas export ban still makes sense, economists say, given the EU's increasing reliance on U.S. exports.

"(U.S.) natural gas prices would plummet, but if I were the EU, I would almost consider (a ban) an act of war. It would really stoke anti-American attitudes and make European countries question the strength of their relationship with the U.S.," said Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston.

The U.S. banned crude oil exports for four decades in the name of consumer protection until President Barack Obama and Congress lifted the restriction in 2015.

Biden has sought to leverage the country's vast supply of natural gas to forge stronger ties with European allies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent upheaval in global energy markets. Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a plan to form a task force to cut Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, but a major pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany was badly damaged in what European and U.S. officials have described as sabotage. This summer, the EU urged member states to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step.

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - are currently about 6% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage is around 91% of capacity.

U.S. INVENTORIES LOW, PRICES RISING

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which are still about 9% below their five-year norm, despite record production due to export demand. [EIA/GAS] [NGAS/POLL]

If the U.S. fall and winter are colder than expected, low inventories will drive up prices and could reignite calls from U.S. lawmakers, including influential Senator Elizabeth Warren, to curtail natural gas exports.

U.S. natural gas prices are far lower than global prices because the United States is the world's top producer.

The United States will produce a record 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas and export a record 11.0 bcfd of gas as LNG in 2022.

Still, natural gas heating bills will average $952 this winter, up from an average of $564 from 2012 to 2021, according to NEAD.

"Americans for years enjoyed low price natural gas," said Mark Wolfe, head of NEAD. "I am afraid that era is now over."

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Heather Timmons, David Gregorio and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • At least three mobilized soldiers die at conscription points in Russia

    At least three mobilized soldiers have died at conscription points in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Oct. 3.

  • 5 home improvement projects to help get your home winter ready

    Fall is the perfect time to take care of home maintenance tasks before winter weather sets in. Here are 5 simple home projects to tackle this autumn.

  • Ukraine reports wins against Russia in territories Moscow says it annexed

    Ukraine is appearing to gain more ground in its counteroffensive against Russia. Reports from Russian-occupied cities indicate President Vladimir Putin's attempt to officially claim more parts of Ukraine is not working. George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute and a former director of Russia analysis at the CIA, discussed what the latest news out of Lyman and Kherson mean for the war in Ukraine.

  • Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage

    Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report that the European Union's 27 countries would need to reduce natural gas use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine.

  • White House guidelines for AI aim to mitigate harm

    The White House on Tuesday proposed a non-binding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights that it said would help parents, patients and workers avert harm from the increasing use of automation in education, health care and employment. The Biden administration's proposal joins hundreds of other guidelines and policy frameworks released by tech companies, industry associations and other government agencies over the past few years. Like the others, the White House version suggests numerous practices that developers and users of AI software should voluntarily follow to prevent the technology from unfairly disadvantaging people.

  • Quite a pivot: Ray Dalio has just reversed his long-held stance on this key asset class.

    For years, Ray Dalio has made his disdain for cash abundantly clear. The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, told everyone who would listen that cash was trash, a point he repeated to the MarketWatch “Best New Ideas In Money” festival just two weeks ago. Dalio said cash was still a “trash investment,” though perhaps he showed signs of tweaking his long-held worldview, as he said the true utility of cash depends on how it compares to others.

  • The Chinese Communist Party congress that could make Xi president for life, explained

    The Chinese Communist Party congress that could make Xi president for life, explained

  • Top Wall Street Watchdogs to Congress: Give Us More Power to Police Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US financial regulators want Congress to give them new powers to directly oversee trading in Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapIn a Mo

  • Daily Briefing: North Korea fires over Japan

    US condemns "reckless" launch and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Russian-Backed Kherson Official Dismisses Ukraine Advances as 'Meaningless'

    The Russian-backed deputy head of the Kherson administration, Kirill Stremousov, said “everything is calm” in the city and called reports Ukrainian forces had invaded “meaningless” on Tuesday, October 4, according to a machine translation.Stremousov said in a Telegram post, “Everything is calm in Kherson and there is no panic.” He said he was responding to reports that Ukrainian forces had “invaded Kherson”. “Everything will be fine, and everything will be Russia, no matter what,” he added.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian provinces – Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia – into the Russian federation, none of which are completely controlled by Russian forces.Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the east in recent weeks. Credit: Kirill Stremousov via Storyful

  • Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had “weaknesses and shortcomings,” but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies. It's a familiar tactic for Iran's leaders, who have been mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and commonly blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without offering evidence.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Russia fines TikTok for 'LGBT propaganda', Twitch over Ukraine content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete content that violates Russian laws on 'LGBT propaganda' and streaming service Twitch for hosting a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow said contained 'fake' information. Interfax reported that a TikTok representative in the courtroom had insisted the proceedings be terminated, without giving further details. The fines mark the latest step in Moscow's long-running dispute with Big Tech, with penalties over content, demands over data storage and some outright bans.

  • Trump Seeks Deposition Delay in Rape Accuser Defamation Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked a judge to put a defamation lawsuit by New York columnist E. Jean Carroll on hold -- and delay his deposition -- after a federal appeals court issued a preliminary ruling that could derail the case.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets

  • Siberian-based Russian Guards being deployed in Ukraine General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 07:34 The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has deployed Russian Guards [also known as Rosgvardiya - ed.] from the Siberian Military District in Ukraine.

  • President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

    OLENA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53 Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.

  • Russia Will Lose Most of the Lands it Annexed: Bremmer

    Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer says Russian President Vladimir Putin say he has dramatically escalated the war with Ukraine and will eventually lose a lot of the land he annexed. He speaks on "Balance of Power."

  • Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Ian left North Port with worst standing water in Florida

    After taking a short airboat ride through some flooded North Port neighborhoods, Governor Ron DeSantis said the standing water there is the worst in the state.

  • J.J. Watt Reveals He Had Heart 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm' Thursday, Says 'I'm Playing Today'

    J.J. Watt tweeted ahead of Sunday's Arizona Cardinals game, saying despite a heart issue this week, he will be on the field for the game

  • Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a World War II-era storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor's tap water last year said Monday he's exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade's appointment last month.