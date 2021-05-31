EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

The Telegraph

A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.